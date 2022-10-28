ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

WILX-TV

Michigan State Police brings back Cadet Program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) is bringing back its Cadet Program. This program was designed for young people that have an interest in law enforcement. MSP is returning with its Cadet Program to help fill a statewide trooper shortage. The following minimum requirements must be met...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Trunk-Or-Treating on the rise in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Halloween trend is taking over, Trunk-or-treats are becoming just as popular as door-to-door trick-or-treating. Trunk or treating is like trick or treating, but it is where families go from car to car to get a sweet treat. Amber Pitts takes her kid out to both trunk-or-treats and door-to-door. She said being out in the daylight offers a sense of security.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Holt Rams take down Hartland at home

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - After starting their season 0-2, the Holt Rams are riding high. Friday, they beat Hartland 14-7 to win their District Semifinal and advance in the state playoffs. They’ll face Grand Ledge next week; the Rams won the prior matchup between the two teams, 14-6, in week...
HOLT, MI
WILX-TV

Pewamo-Westphalia exterminates Bath in District Semifinal

Westphalia, Mich. (WILX) - For the second time in three weeks, Pewamo-Westphalia throttled Bath. Friday night was a 47-12 win for the Pirates, knocking the Bees out of the postseason. P-W senior Troy Wertman had an enormous night, accounting for six total touchdowns - four running and two passing. The...
WESTPHALIA, MI

