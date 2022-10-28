Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seize $12K worth of drugs in Metro Detroit narcotics investigation
DETROIT (WILX) - A pound of crystal methamphetamine and 24 grams of cocaine were seized Monday by Michigan State Police. According to authorities, The County of Macomb Enforcement Team conducted a detail in Detroit, which resulted in the seizure of drugs. Police said the suspect fled from troopers and attempted to enter multiple homes to escape custody.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police brings back Cadet Program
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) is bringing back its Cadet Program. This program was designed for young people that have an interest in law enforcement. MSP is returning with its Cadet Program to help fill a statewide trooper shortage. The following minimum requirements must be met...
WILX-TV
Lower Michigan firefighters get married after fighting Menominee warehouse fire
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A joke over breakfast turned into a life-changing moment for two Lower Michigan firefighters. They were in Upper Michigan - hours from home - battling the Menominee warehouse fire. Joshua Halliday is a firefighter at the Frederic Fire Department near Grayling. His wife, Stephanie Halliday, is...
WILX-TV
Trunk-Or-Treating on the rise in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Halloween trend is taking over, Trunk-or-treats are becoming just as popular as door-to-door trick-or-treating. Trunk or treating is like trick or treating, but it is where families go from car to car to get a sweet treat. Amber Pitts takes her kid out to both trunk-or-treats and door-to-door. She said being out in the daylight offers a sense of security.
WILX-TV
Holt Rams take down Hartland at home
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - After starting their season 0-2, the Holt Rams are riding high. Friday, they beat Hartland 14-7 to win their District Semifinal and advance in the state playoffs. They’ll face Grand Ledge next week; the Rams won the prior matchup between the two teams, 14-6, in week...
WILX-TV
Pewamo-Westphalia exterminates Bath in District Semifinal
Westphalia, Mich. (WILX) - For the second time in three weeks, Pewamo-Westphalia throttled Bath. Friday night was a 47-12 win for the Pirates, knocking the Bees out of the postseason. P-W senior Troy Wertman had an enormous night, accounting for six total touchdowns - four running and two passing. The...
