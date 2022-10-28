ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Hiring Is Still Booming in Some Industries, But Falling in Others—and Job Seekers Are Worried

The job market remains stronger than expected despite ongoing recession fears and seemingly constant news of mass layoffs. Job openings rose to 10.7 million in September, according to the Department of Labor's latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, after a dip in August that economists said could kick off a downturn in the labor market.
NBC Miami

Wells Fargo Mortgage Staff Brace for Layoffs as U.S. Loan Volumes Collapse

Mortgage volumes at Wells Fargo slowed further in recent weeks, leaving some workers idle and sparking concerns that the lender will need to cut more employees as the U.S. housing slump deepens. The bank had about 18,000 loans in its retail origination pipeline in the early weeks of the fourth...
NBC Miami

EV Battery Firm Britishvolt Averts Immediate Collapse With Short-Term Funding

LONDON — U.K.-based electric vehicle battery firm Britishvolt said Wednesday it had secured short-term funding, a move that will enable it to stave off administration for the time being. The company said its employees had also agreed to a pay cut for November. In a statement sent to CNBC,...
NBC Miami

European Markets Mixed as Investors Focus on the Fed's Next Move

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautious on Wednesday as global investors focused on the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was fractionally higher by mid-morning, having given up opening gains of 0.4%. Health care stocks added 1%...
NBC Miami

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: CVS, Estee Lauder, Canada Goose and Others

CVS (CVS) – CVS gained 1.9% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected revenue and profit for its latest quarter. The company also raised its adjusted full-year guidance. The outlook excludes charges related to a just-announced $5 billion settlement of opioid litigation. Estee Lauder (EL) – The cosmetics maker's shares...
NBC Miami

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Airbnb, Advanced Micro Devices, Match Group and More

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Airbnb — The lodging stock fell about 6.6% after hours even after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue. On Airbnb's earnings call, management said trends in its recovery vary by region and that global cancellation rates for the third quarter were higher than 2019 levels, but below 2021 and 2020 levels.

Comments / 0

Community Policy