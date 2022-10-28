Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Hiring Is Still Booming in Some Industries, But Falling in Others—and Job Seekers Are Worried
The job market remains stronger than expected despite ongoing recession fears and seemingly constant news of mass layoffs. Job openings rose to 10.7 million in September, according to the Department of Labor's latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, after a dip in August that economists said could kick off a downturn in the labor market.
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days
Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month.
NASDAQ
Dave Ramsey Warns That One Financial Decision Is 'the Largest Detriment to Your Wealth'
For many Americans, a car payment is practically a fact of life. Cars are expensive, so if you want to get a new one, there's a good chance you'll need an auto loan. And once that car isn't so new anymore, it's time to repeat the process. It may be...
NBC Miami
Why This CEO Says New Grads Should Ditch Social Media to Get Ahead at Work: ‘Find Somebody to Talk to You in the Flesh'
Once upon a time, having a college degree was enough to get a well-paying job. Today, however, a college degree is only a small piece of what's usually needed to land a job in the field you want. The current market puts job seekers at an advantage, as increased openings...
NBC Miami
Private Payrolls Rose 239,000 in October, Better Than Expected, While Wages Increased 7.7%, ADP Says
Companies added 239,000 positions in October, ahead of the Dow Jones estimate of 195,000 and up slightly from the previous month, ADP reported Wednesday. Most of the gains came from the leisure and hospitality industry, which added 210,000 positions while wages rose 11.2% for the sector. Wages overall rose 7.7%...
NBC Miami
Wells Fargo Mortgage Staff Brace for Layoffs as U.S. Loan Volumes Collapse
Mortgage volumes at Wells Fargo slowed further in recent weeks, leaving some workers idle and sparking concerns that the lender will need to cut more employees as the U.S. housing slump deepens. The bank had about 18,000 loans in its retail origination pipeline in the early weeks of the fourth...
NBC Miami
EV Battery Firm Britishvolt Averts Immediate Collapse With Short-Term Funding
LONDON — U.K.-based electric vehicle battery firm Britishvolt said Wednesday it had secured short-term funding, a move that will enable it to stave off administration for the time being. The company said its employees had also agreed to a pay cut for November. In a statement sent to CNBC,...
NBC Miami
European Markets Mixed as Investors Focus on the Fed's Next Move
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautious on Wednesday as global investors focused on the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was fractionally higher by mid-morning, having given up opening gains of 0.4%. Health care stocks added 1%...
Boeing expects $3 billion-$5 billion in free cash flow in 2023
CHICAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) on Wednesday forecast higher free cash flow as it expects to ramp up deliveries of 737 MAX and 787 jets, its Chief Financial Officer Brian West told investors on Wednesday.
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: CVS, Estee Lauder, Canada Goose and Others
CVS (CVS) – CVS gained 1.9% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected revenue and profit for its latest quarter. The company also raised its adjusted full-year guidance. The outlook excludes charges related to a just-announced $5 billion settlement of opioid litigation. Estee Lauder (EL) – The cosmetics maker's shares...
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Airbnb, Advanced Micro Devices, Match Group and More
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Airbnb — The lodging stock fell about 6.6% after hours even after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue. On Airbnb's earnings call, management said trends in its recovery vary by region and that global cancellation rates for the third quarter were higher than 2019 levels, but below 2021 and 2020 levels.
