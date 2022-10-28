Read full article on original website
Browns Rule out Three key Players for MNF Against Bengals
Cleveland Browns will be without three key starters against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jacksonville Jaguars fall to Denver Broncos in London
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News' James Grant is keeping us all up to date!
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/29/22)
It is Saturday, October 29, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are getting ready for the Cincinnati Bengals to come to town on Halloween for Monday Night Football. A well-deserved contract extension for a long-standing Browns player is the top story on the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
Saquon Barkley, Giants learn Seahawks’ defense is back. Here’s why and how it’s changed
More attacking, less reading, 3 key lineup changes have transformed Seattle’s defense from liability to season-changing strength.
brownsnation.com
How To Watch Browns Vs Bengals (TV, Stream, Radio)
The 2-5 Cleveland Browns host the 4-3 Cincinnati Bengals on the Week 8 Halloween edition of Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022. This interstate rivalry is already heated, but adding the Halloween madness to it will make it even more interesting as fans could be showing up in costume.
Yardbarker
Rapoport: Broncos Pro Bowl Linebacker Is Their Top Trade Item
The Broncos are more likely to deal their Pro Bowl LB. The Denver Broncos have several pieces the team has received interest in before the trade deadline. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam have drawn much attention from NFL teams needing help on offense. Those might be exciting options as an appetizer for the 2-5 Denver Broncos currently getting beat in London, but the main course could be one of the biggest blockbuster trades this season. One rumor involves a Pro Bowl defensive player.
WKYC
3News' Austin Love goes one on one with Browns legend Bernie Kosar
The Cleveland Browns are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Ahead of Monday's game, 3News' Austin Love went one on one with Bernie Kosar.
Yardbarker
Trade Rumors: Kareem Hunt, Browns, Jets, Steelers, Chase Claypool
Jason La Canfora continues to hear buzz about the Browns being potential sellers leading up to the trade deadline. According to La Canfora, the Browns remain active in attempting to trade RB Kareem Hunt, who is reportedly “drawing a lot of attention.“. Albert Breer reports that the Browns are...
Chiefs, Rams expected to pursue edge rushing help
The most notable pass rusher that has the best chance of being moved within the next several days appears to be Denver’s Bradley Chubb. Indeed, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com classifies the 2-5 Broncos as the most likely team to make a trade, and he further reports that one club has offered Denver a package headlined by a first-round pick in exchange for Chubb. Even though two of Chubb’s first four professional seasons were marred by injury, his fifth season has proven that, when healthy, he is one of the game’s better edge defenders. Through seven games in 2022, he has posted 5.5. sacks and two forced fumbles.
Photos: Broncos Country parties at London pub
Broncos Country crossed the pond to cheer on the team this week ahead of their Sunday morning matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Announcers Week 8: CBS, FOX, and ESPN NFL Game Assignments This Week
We now have the full list of NFL announcers for Week 8 as the 2022 NFL International Series returns to our screens on Sunday morning. Which announcers will we hear on FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN across the 14 NFL games this week?. ESPN Announcers for Week 8. Week 8...
