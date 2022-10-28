ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/29/22)

It is Saturday, October 29, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are getting ready for the Cincinnati Bengals to come to town on Halloween for Monday Night Football. A well-deserved contract extension for a long-standing Browns player is the top story on the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

How To Watch Browns Vs Bengals (TV, Stream, Radio)

The 2-5 Cleveland Browns host the 4-3 Cincinnati Bengals on the Week 8 Halloween edition of Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022. This interstate rivalry is already heated, but adding the Halloween madness to it will make it even more interesting as fans could be showing up in costume.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Rapoport: Broncos Pro Bowl Linebacker Is Their Top Trade Item

The Broncos are more likely to deal their Pro Bowl LB. The Denver Broncos have several pieces the team has received interest in before the trade deadline. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam have drawn much attention from NFL teams needing help on offense. Those might be exciting options as an appetizer for the 2-5 Denver Broncos currently getting beat in London, but the main course could be one of the biggest blockbuster trades this season. One rumor involves a Pro Bowl defensive player.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Trade Rumors: Kareem Hunt, Browns, Jets, Steelers, Chase Claypool

Jason La Canfora continues to hear buzz about the Browns being potential sellers leading up to the trade deadline. According to La Canfora, the Browns remain active in attempting to trade RB Kareem Hunt, who is reportedly “drawing a lot of attention.“. Albert Breer reports that the Browns are...
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Chiefs, Rams expected to pursue edge rushing help

The most notable pass rusher that has the best chance of being moved within the next several days appears to be Denver’s Bradley Chubb. Indeed, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com classifies the 2-5 Broncos as the most likely team to make a trade, and he further reports that one club has offered Denver a package headlined by a first-round pick in exchange for Chubb. Even though two of Chubb’s first four professional seasons were marred by injury, his fifth season has proven that, when healthy, he is one of the game’s better edge defenders. Through seven games in 2022, he has posted 5.5. sacks and two forced fumbles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Announcers Week 8: CBS, FOX, and ESPN NFL Game Assignments This Week

We now have the full list of NFL announcers for Week 8 as the 2022 NFL International Series returns to our screens on Sunday morning. Which announcers will we hear on FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN across the 14 NFL games this week?. ESPN Announcers for Week 8. Week 8...

