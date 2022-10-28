ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Shore News Network

38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 38-year-old Sophia Johnson of Maryland was shot to death inside a vehicle in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. Washington, D.C. Metro Police received a report of a shooting shortly after noon. When they arrived at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and N Street they discovered the victim inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced at the scene and transported to the Medical Examiners’ office. 39-year-old Ariel Cooper, of DC, was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. Detectives concluded that the victim and the suspect were inside of the same vehicle The post 38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Man dead after shooting on Seminary Road in Fairfax Co.

A man is dead after a fatal shooting near Skyline Square Condominiums in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday afternoon. In a tweet, Fairfax County police said they were on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the 5500 block of Seminary Road, near Bailey’s Crossroads. Officers found an...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Man found stabbed on the ground in Prince George's County, dies at hospital

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A man died after being stabbed in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, early Sunday morning, Prince George's County Police said. The stabbing happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 5000 block of Brown station Road, in Upper Marlboro. When officers responding to the reported stabbing arrived at the scene, they found a man on the ground suffering from a stab wound, police said.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
NBC Washington

Man Found Shot to Death in Bailey's Crossroads Apartment: Police

A man was found shot to death in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday, according to police, and the suspects may have been spotted running from the scene. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department were called to Skyline Towers just before 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of Seminary Road in the Bailey’s Crossroads area.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

One teenager shot in East Baltimore on Sunday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot in East Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the eastern part of the city responded to a ShotSpotter alert directing them to the 2300 E. Madison Street around 3 p.m., police said.That's where they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg, according to authorities.The teen was taken to a local hospital so that he could receive treatment for his injury, police said.Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Security guard suspected of shooting man at South Baltimore gas station

BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot by a security guard early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Around 3:27 a.m., officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard, police said.When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to authorities.Medics transported the man to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition, police said.Officers stood guard by the yellow crime scene tape that surrounded a Royal Farms on Washington Boulevard as homicide detectives and crime lab technicians filtered in and out of the convenience store. Baltimore City Police confirmed to WJZ that a security guard was the suspected shooter, according to authorities.Homicide detectives are leading the investigation into the shooting, police saidAnyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rodman's burglarized in Rockville, suspect photos released

Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at the Rodman's Discount Store at White Flint Plaza in Rockville. On October 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM, a male suspect allegedly kicked the glass in the entrance door until it broke away. Inside, the suspect stole property from a cigarette cabinet. Police...
ROCKVILLE, MD
DC News Now

Teenagers arrested for DC armed robbery

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police arrested two teenagers after an armed robbery that took place on Saturday. Police said that the two teenage boys approached the victim in the 600 block of T Street, Northwest, around 6 p.m. One of them hit the victim with a blunt object before taking the victim’s belongings and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man dead after shots fired into wooded area in Woodbridge: police

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by gunfire after shots were fired into a wooded area behind a business in Prince William County. The shooting was reported Thursday around 10:23 p.m. in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge. When they arrived...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
CBS Baltimore

Three teens shot across Baltimore within four hours on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Three teenagers—all of them males—were shot in different parts of Baltimore on Sunday. One of them was shot in the head near a park, according to authorities.The shootings happened between 3 p.m. and 6:18 p.m., police said.The first teenager, a 17-year-old boy, was gunned down in East Baltimore around 3 p.m. One of the bullets struck him in the leg, according to authorities.Police found the injured teen when they were responding to a ShotSpotter alert directing them to the 2300 block of E. Madison Street. The second teenager, a 16-year-old boy, was shot a few minutes after 6 p.m....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Several officers injured while apprehending armed suspect in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Police say at around 2 a.m. a sergeant in the Northwestern District was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and Garrison Boulevard when they saw someone with a firearm.While the sergeant was attempting to take the suspect into custody, a brief struggle ensued and the suspect's firearm discharged.The suspect then attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended and placed under arrest.Police recovered the weapon at the scene and the suspect was not injured.The Sergeant sustained injuries and assisting officers also sustained minor injuries.All of the officers involved in the incident were treated at an area hospital.The investigation into the incident remain ongoing.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

2 teens arrested in armed carjacking in Southeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - A 16-year-old and a 13-year-old were arrested and charged with armed carjacking Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say the suspects. two male teens from Capitol Heights, MD, approached the victim's vehicle in the 4000 block of Clay Place in Northeast D.C. Friday afternoon. One suspect took out a firearm and demanded the victim's vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Rosedale woman

——— ROSEDALE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Rosedale woman. Joann Chavious, 41, was last seen in the Rosedale area at around 3 p.m. on Sunday wearing a gray Under Armour jacket and jeans. Chavious may be driving a white Nissan Altima with Maryland...
ROSEDALE, MD
Shore News Network

Police investigating deadly shooting in Parkville

PARKVILLE, MD – The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting murder in Parkville. Homicide detectives reported the incident happened at around 2:00 am in the 7300 block of McClean Boulevard Sunday morning. Police have not released any information regarding the details of the shooting at this time. At least one person has been reported dead. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The post Police investigating deadly shooting in Parkville appeared first on Shore News Network.
PARKVILLE, MD
arlnow.com

BREAKING: Suspect arrested in week-long car vandalism spree

(Updated at 3 p.m.) Arlington County police have arrested a 37-year-old Maryland man after a week-long spree of vehicle vandalism. Police announced this afternoon that the suspect was arrested last night and found with a BB gun in his car. The arrest, which appears to have taken place at the 7-Eleven parking lot at 201 S. Glebe Road, happened after police say they were able to identify a “possible suspect vehicle.”
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

