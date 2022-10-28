ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOC

Dover Police Searching for Suspect in Overnight Home Burglary

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened at a home early Monday morning. According to police, a woman was asleep in the home in the 100 block of Old Forge Drive and woke shortly before 3:30 am to a man standing in her bedroom doorway. Police said she alerted her husband who called 911 and left the home with his wife and children to wait for police.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Maryland man facing multiple charges after fleeing police in New Castle

Delaware State Police have arrested 35-year-old Antwan Douglas of Berlin, Maryland on felony drug charges following a vehicle pursuit that occurred in the New Castle area yesterday morning according to .Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 29, 2022, at approximately 12:37 a.m., a trooper on patrol observed a...
NEW CASTLE, DE
Shore News Network

60-year-old charged for attempted murder in Newark

NEWARK, DE – A 60-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly assaulted a 61-year-old victim in Newark early Thursday morning. The Delaware State Police arrested 60-year-old Marc Lynam, who had beaten his victim in the area of Otts Chapel Road at around 1:20 am. “Upon their arrival, troopers located a 61-year-old Newark man who had sustained life-threatening injuries to his upper body,” the Newark Police Department said. “The victim was accompanied by Marc Lynam, who had sustained injuries while assaulting the victim. Both the victim and Lynam were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.” He was The post 60-year-old charged for attempted murder in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, DE
townsquaredelaware.com

Troopers Arrest Man on Felony Drug Charges After Vehicle Pursuit

Delaware State Police have arrested 35-year-old Antwan Douglas of Berlin, Maryland on felony drug charges following a vehicle pursuit that occurred in the New Castle area earlier this morning. On October 29, 2022, at approximately 12:37 a.m., a trooper on patrol observed a brown Chevrolet Impala traveling southbound on Pigeon...
NEW CASTLE, DE
NBC Philadelphia

6 Shot Outside Philly Nightclub, Police Say

Six people, including four women, were shot outside a Philadelphia nightclub early Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting occurred at around 3:22 a.m. outside Trilogy Nightclub on Spring Garden Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood when a subject fired a gun at a crowd, Philadelphia police said. As of Sunday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Man convicted of murdering teen girl in Oct. 2020

It was a murder that rocked the Newark community: a 17-year-old was lured, according to prosecutors, then was fatally beaten with a baseball bat by people she trusted. Thursday, Noah Sharp, who was 19 at the time of his arrest in 2020, was found guilty for the murder of 17-year-old Madison Sparrow.
NEWARK, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Propane truck crash closed Route 13

A crash involving a propane truck closed Route 13 in both directions in front of the New Castle Airport for over three hours. The accident happened around Monday, October 31, 2022, at 6:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes where the truck rolled over. Fire crews from Wilmington Manor Fire Company...
NEW CASTLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Man Arrested For Trespassing After Fire Destroys Building

Officials have released details regarding a Sunday morning structure fire. Wilmington Fire Department units responded to 2002 N. Market Street at 06:40 am for a report of a structure fire. Squad 4 was the first unit on scene and reported a large volume of fire from a three-story middle of the row structure. Squad 4 attempted to make entry to the second floor with a hand line via portable ground ladder.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

6-Year-Old Kidnapped By PA Mom Rescued: Police

The 6-year-old Chester County girl who authorities say was kidnapped by her own mother was located by police, officials have announced. Downington police said on Facebook Thursday, Oct. 27 that Zoe Moss had been rescued, though the circumstances of her recovery were not immediately clear. Officials had issued an Amber...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy