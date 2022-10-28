Read full article on original website
WBOC
Dover Police Searching for Suspect in Overnight Home Burglary
DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened at a home early Monday morning. According to police, a woman was asleep in the home in the 100 block of Old Forge Drive and woke shortly before 3:30 am to a man standing in her bedroom doorway. Police said she alerted her husband who called 911 and left the home with his wife and children to wait for police.
firststateupdate.com
Maryland man facing multiple charges after fleeing police in New Castle
Delaware State Police have arrested 35-year-old Antwan Douglas of Berlin, Maryland on felony drug charges following a vehicle pursuit that occurred in the New Castle area yesterday morning according to .Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 29, 2022, at approximately 12:37 a.m., a trooper on patrol observed a...
60-year-old charged for attempted murder in Newark
NEWARK, DE – A 60-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly assaulted a 61-year-old victim in Newark early Thursday morning. The Delaware State Police arrested 60-year-old Marc Lynam, who had beaten his victim in the area of Otts Chapel Road at around 1:20 am. “Upon their arrival, troopers located a 61-year-old Newark man who had sustained life-threatening injuries to his upper body,” the Newark Police Department said. “The victim was accompanied by Marc Lynam, who had sustained injuries while assaulting the victim. Both the victim and Lynam were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.” He was The post 60-year-old charged for attempted murder in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
townsquaredelaware.com
Troopers Arrest Man on Felony Drug Charges After Vehicle Pursuit
Delaware State Police have arrested 35-year-old Antwan Douglas of Berlin, Maryland on felony drug charges following a vehicle pursuit that occurred in the New Castle area earlier this morning. On October 29, 2022, at approximately 12:37 a.m., a trooper on patrol observed a brown Chevrolet Impala traveling southbound on Pigeon...
Second man charged in killing of Atlantic City woman
A Millville man is now charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an Atlantic City woman in August. Quamel Schaffer, 30, is the second man jailed in Malikah McLaughlin’s killing.
NBC Philadelphia
6 Shot Outside Philly Nightclub, Police Say
Six people, including four women, were shot outside a Philadelphia nightclub early Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting occurred at around 3:22 a.m. outside Trilogy Nightclub on Spring Garden Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood when a subject fired a gun at a crowd, Philadelphia police said. As of Sunday...
Driver, owner of dump truck charged in crash that killed pregnant Pa. woman: officials
Authorities in Montgomery County have charged two out-of-state men in connection with a crash that killed a woman and her unborn baby. The crash occurred when Kellie Adams, of Lansdale, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe around 3 p.m. Aug. 25, in the 500 block of South Park Avenue in Lower Providence Township, according to police.
Angry Mom Who Plowed Car into 3 Teens in Glassboro, NJ, Released From Jail
GLASSBORO — A mom who admitted to driving at three teenage girls in a parking lot after a fight with the father of their infant was released from jail during her detention hearing Friday. Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, of Pilesgrove, dropped her 3-month-old at the Hollybush Apartment complex around 4:30...
WDEL 1150AM
Man convicted of murdering teen girl in Oct. 2020
It was a murder that rocked the Newark community: a 17-year-old was lured, according to prosecutors, then was fatally beaten with a baseball bat by people she trusted. Thursday, Noah Sharp, who was 19 at the time of his arrest in 2020, was found guilty for the murder of 17-year-old Madison Sparrow.
Philadelphia Man Indicted In Fatal Cumberland County DWI Crash
A Philadelphia man has been indicted in connection with a fatal DWI crash in Cumberland County, authorities said. Brian A. Trexler, 23, of Oakmont Street, drove off of Route 347 in Maurice River Township on May 30, 2021, striking several trees, New Jersey State Police said. Brad M. Geist, of...
Downington Mom Who Kidnapped 6-Year-Old Daughter Arrested in VA: Police
The Chester County mom accused of kidnapping her own daughter was arrested in Virginia, authorities say. Vanessa Gutshall, 37, was taken into custody after a routine traffic stop in Fairfax County around noon on Thursday, Oct. 28, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a release. Authorities sought Gutshall...
Deputy charged with selling guns, including 2 used in shooting near Roxborough High: Court documents
Court documents say two of the firearms Samir Ahmad sold on October 13 were traced by law enforcement as being used in a deadly ambush shooting after a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School two weeks earlier.
Reading Driver Shot In Face Over Road Rage Incident, Police Say
A teen in Reading was hospitalized after an enraged driver shot him in the face, according to authorities. The 18-year-old was driving near the intersection of 6th and Spring streets just before 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, when another driver pulled up next to him and opened fire, Reading police said.
WDEL 1150AM
Propane truck crash closed Route 13
A crash involving a propane truck closed Route 13 in both directions in front of the New Castle Airport for over three hours. The accident happened around Monday, October 31, 2022, at 6:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes where the truck rolled over. Fire crews from Wilmington Manor Fire Company...
Centre Daily
70-year-old claims two big Delaware lottery prizes in a day. ‘Absolute insanity’
A 70-year-old lottery player in Delaware was already celebrating a big win when she got lucky again. The anonymous woman recently won a $100,000 top prize with the Ultimate Cash instant game tickets she purchased at the Speedy Gas in Newark, according to an Oct. 25 news release from Delaware lottery officials.
firststateupdate.com
Man Arrested For Trespassing After Fire Destroys Building
Officials have released details regarding a Sunday morning structure fire. Wilmington Fire Department units responded to 2002 N. Market Street at 06:40 am for a report of a structure fire. Squad 4 was the first unit on scene and reported a large volume of fire from a three-story middle of the row structure. Squad 4 attempted to make entry to the second floor with a hand line via portable ground ladder.
6-Year-Old Kidnapped By PA Mom Rescued: Police
The 6-year-old Chester County girl who authorities say was kidnapped by her own mother was located by police, officials have announced. Downington police said on Facebook Thursday, Oct. 27 that Zoe Moss had been rescued, though the circumstances of her recovery were not immediately clear. Officials had issued an Amber...
South Jersey Man Attempted To Hire Inmate To Kill Lead Investigator In His Murder Case: Report
A South Jersey man tried to hire a fellow inmate to kill the lead investigator in his murder case, NJ Advance Media reported. Former Lindenwold resident Kenneth Saal, 33, also wanted to kill another random woman to cast doubt on charges that he murdered a co-worker, the outlet said, citing court documents.
nccpdnews.com
CRIME ALERT: POLICE INVESTIGATE MULTIPLE VEHICLE THEFTS AND THEFTS FROM MOTOR VEHICLES
Over the past week officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to multiple reports of stolen motor vehicles and thefts from motor vehicles. The crimes were reported to have occurred during the overnight hours in multiple communities throughout New Castle County. In the community of Stratford...
Video shows men firing more than 50 shots in Philadelphia ambush attack
Shocking new video shows the moment four masked men fired dozens of shots in an ambush-style attack.
