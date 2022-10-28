Read full article on original website
New Austin art pieces honor eastside Black educator
Three new art installations in east Austin honor the legacy of a prominent Black educator who advocated for children's education access during the Jim Crow era.
Power restored to over 6,000 Austin Energy customers in west Austin
Some people in west Austin woke up without power Monday morning.
Austin PD host trunk-or-treat event to provide safe place for children
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin ISD Police Department, in partnership with Austin PD, hosted the third annual trunk or treat to provide a safe place for children to get candy and meet local law enforcement agencies. "It’s the third year, and it’s bigger and better this year with lots of...
All southbound lanes of US 183 near Oak Knoll Drive closed due to crash
All lanes of U.S. Highway 183 southbound are shut down near Oak Knoll Drive in northwest Austin due to a major crash Monday morning.
Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas
Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
Man charged after damaging a door at Austin PD headquarters on Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor, after damaging the front door at the Austin Police Department headquarters in Downtown Austin Friday afternoon. The suspect began hitting the door at the police headquarters around 4 p.m., breaking a glass panel...
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-35 in Austin
The person died at the scene at 6700 North I-35 northbound.
Our Totally Awesome Slingshot Experience In Austin, Texas
We’re BACK with another edition of Bossip Be Trippin‘ set in the heart of Austin, Texas where we explored the buzzy city and surrounding open roads while turning heads in the 2022 Polaris Slingshot. A mixture of Portland and your favorite fictional town, Austin (which has the warm...
Mushroom invasion in Texas ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled
I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
Austin police respond to east Austin SWAT call
The Austin Police Department said it was on the scene of an ongoing SWAT situation in east Austin early Sunday morning.
Unique 4-Level Geodome with Stunning Views Near Lake in Texas
In my quest to find the most unique Airbnb getaways, I stumbled upon the Geodome only 30 minutes from Austin, Texas with stunning views of the hill country and Lake Travis. Using a geodesic dome building kit in the 90s, the Geodome has been completely remodeled into a modern stylistic state-of-the-art Airbnb tri-level vacation home. The 3500 square foot Geodome is located in Leander, Texas on a quiet private road surrounded by the beauty of nature with beautiful treetop views and mesmerizing lake views. This treetop haven features 5 bedrooms, and 3 baths, two family spaces, a spiral staircase, and an observation tower loft library with 360-degree views of the Texas Hill Country. The building design is reminiscent of the old weather radar satellite domes that were around in the 1960s.
All lanes open between Oak Knoll Road, Duval Road following crash on US 183 Hwy
AUSTIN, Texas — All lanes are open following a crash that led to all southbound lanes of U.S. 183 Highway southbound being closed between Oak Knoll Road and Duval Road Monday morning. At around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 31, a crash led to all lanes on 183 southbound being...
Pflugerville man defying all odds by walking in national fashion show
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — 21-year-old Ronnie Brown, of Pflugerville, is continuing to check off his list of accomplishments. Brown has championed against all odds to continue completing his list of accomplishments. This list includes runway modeling, painting, community activism, being an ambassador for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas, competing as a Special Olympics athlete, and acting in commercials.
12-foot stolen Halloween skeleton replaced by creator in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - You probably remember the story about giant skeleton that was stolen in broad daylight from a yard in Northwest Austin. Shortly after video of the theft went viral, FOX 7 was told the creator of the popular Halloween decoration heard about what happened and shipped a replacement.
1 dead, 1 injured in Yager Lane crash Sunday night
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at 1015 E. Yager Lane. One patient was pinned in a vehicle, and another was entrapped, ATCEMS said.
Four overnight crashes, one dead with six injured
AUSTIN, Texas — Four vehicle crashes occurred throughout Austin in the overnight hours on Sunday, leaving one person dead and six people injured. Of the four crashes that happened on Oct. 30, two of them occurred on the northside of Austin and the other two occurred on the southside. One of the northside crashes was fatal.
‘Suspicious’ death investigated in downtown Austin
APD said the homicide investigation was still very early and ongoing. Police did not identify a suspect or person of interest during a briefing held at 7 a.m.
Nightmare On Gibson Street
Nightmare on Gibson Street has been going on all month, and this Saturday is their official Halloween party—when things get really spooky! Head to Gibson Street Bar tonight for a Halloween party, DJs, dry ice punch bowls, and deadly cocktails. When: Saturday, October 29th. Location:. 1109 S Lamar Blvd.
Police investigating attempted kidnapping near UT campus early Sunday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department and the University of Texas at Austin Police Department are investigating an attempted kidnapping near the UT campus early Sunday morning. Officers responded to reports of an attempted kidnapping of a “UT-affiliated” female victim in the 2700 block of Nueces Street around...
