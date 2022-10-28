ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox7austin.com

Austin PD host trunk-or-treat event to provide safe place for children

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin ISD Police Department, in partnership with Austin PD, hosted the third annual trunk or treat to provide a safe place for children to get candy and meet local law enforcement agencies. "It’s the third year, and it’s bigger and better this year with lots of...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas

Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
AUSTIN, TX
Bossip

Our Totally Awesome Slingshot Experience In Austin, Texas

We’re BACK with another edition of Bossip Be Trippin‘ set in the heart of Austin, Texas where we explored the buzzy city and surrounding open roads while turning heads in the 2022 Polaris Slingshot. A mixture of Portland and your favorite fictional town, Austin (which has the warm...
AUSTIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled

I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
KILLEEN, TX
B93

Unique 4-Level Geodome with Stunning Views Near Lake in Texas

In my quest to find the most unique Airbnb getaways, I stumbled upon the Geodome only 30 minutes from Austin, Texas with stunning views of the hill country and Lake Travis. Using a geodesic dome building kit in the 90s, the Geodome has been completely remodeled into a modern stylistic state-of-the-art Airbnb tri-level vacation home. The 3500 square foot Geodome is located in Leander, Texas on a quiet private road surrounded by the beauty of nature with beautiful treetop views and mesmerizing lake views. This treetop haven features 5 bedrooms, and 3 baths, two family spaces, a spiral staircase, and an observation tower loft library with 360-degree views of the Texas Hill Country. The building design is reminiscent of the old weather radar satellite domes that were around in the 1960s.
LEANDER, TX
KVUE

Pflugerville man defying all odds by walking in national fashion show

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — 21-year-old Ronnie Brown, of Pflugerville, is continuing to check off his list of accomplishments. Brown has championed against all odds to continue completing his list of accomplishments. This list includes runway modeling, painting, community activism, being an ambassador for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas, competing as a Special Olympics athlete, and acting in commercials.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KVUE

Four overnight crashes, one dead with six injured

AUSTIN, Texas — Four vehicle crashes occurred throughout Austin in the overnight hours on Sunday, leaving one person dead and six people injured. Of the four crashes that happened on Oct. 30, two of them occurred on the northside of Austin and the other two occurred on the southside. One of the northside crashes was fatal.
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Nightmare On Gibson Street

Nightmare on Gibson Street has been going on all month, and this Saturday is their official Halloween party—when things get really spooky! Head to Gibson Street Bar tonight for a Halloween party, DJs, dry ice punch bowls, and deadly cocktails. When: Saturday, October 29th. Location:. 1109 S Lamar Blvd.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

