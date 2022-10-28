The Detroit Pistons were blown out in the second half by the Atlanta Hawks, spoiling a special night from Cade Cunningham. Cade was unstoppable in the first half, putting up 27 points on his way to 35 overall to go along with nine rebounds, eight assists and only one turnover. Fans finally got what they’ve been asking for which is for Cade Cunningham to take over a game, assert himself and be the best player on the floor, which he was for most of the game.

