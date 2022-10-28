Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Kenny Pickett Unhappy News
The Pittsburgh Steelers are a very bad team this year. Pittsburgh dropped to 2-6 on the season following Sunday's blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett isn't happy. "It's insane to keep doing the same things over and over and expect something different," Pickett said of his...
NFL World Reacts To Awesome Barry Sanders News
The Detroit Lions announced some big Barry Sanders news on Sunday. The NFC North franchise will be honoring Sanders with a giant statue outside of the stadium. It's set to go up in 2023. "The Detroit Lions just announced Barry Sanders is getting an 8-foot bronze statue in front of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Tagovailoa aids Dolphins' turnaround in 31-27 win over Lions
DETROIT (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa dropped back, set his feet and went through three options before finding a wide-open teammate. Tagovailoa's cool and calm progression led to his third touchdown pass — a go-ahead, 11-yarder to Mike Gesicki late in the third quarter that capped the Miami Dolphins’ rally from a double-digit, second-half deficit for a 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly
Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
College Football Fans Are Praying For Lee Corso This Weekend
Lee Corso is a national treasure in the college football world. But the reality is his days with College GameDay are likely numbered. ESPN released a statement just moments ago saying that Corso, 87, will miss this weekend's show at Jackson State because of a "health issue." "Lee Corso will not ...
Detroit Pistons rant: Cade Cunningham, defense, refs and coaching
The Detroit Pistons were blown out in the second half by the Atlanta Hawks, spoiling a special night from Cade Cunningham. Cade was unstoppable in the first half, putting up 27 points on his way to 35 overall to go along with nine rebounds, eight assists and only one turnover. Fans finally got what they’ve been asking for which is for Cade Cunningham to take over a game, assert himself and be the best player on the floor, which he was for most of the game.
3 Main takeaways from Miami Dolphins vs Detroit Lions week 8
The Miami Dolphins came out with a victory against the Lions, Miami started sloppily but QB Tua Tagovailoa rallied the team back. 3 main takeaways here:. The Miami Dolphins have now improved to a 5-3 record after beating the Detroit Lions, but the Fins still sit 3rd in the AFC East. The Jets and Dolphins now hold the same record but NY has the head-to-head win advantage to take the edge.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell responds to ownership vote of confidence
The Detroit Lions currently hold the worst record in football at 1-5. Despite this disappointing start, head coach Dan Campbell has received support from team owner Sheila Ford Hamp. However, the rough-and-tumble coach knows he needs results. Campbell spoke to the media on Friday regarding the vote of confidence he...
saturdaytradition.com
Kerby Joseph forces fumble with picture-perfect hit vs. Miami Dolphins
Kerby Joseph is in the middle of his rookie season with the Detroit Lions. However, the Illinois product is already turning into a defensive playmaker for the Lions. Last week vs. the Dallas Cowboys, Joseph had his most productive game in his 3rd consecutive start. That performance included 5 tackles, a QB hit, a pass breakup and a forced fumble while playing 100% of Detroit’s defensive snaps.
Deion Sanders Reacts to Florida State INT Tie With Lee Corso
The Jackson State coach and the ESPN analyst have more in common than you might think.
Yardbarker
Lions to honor Hall of Famer Barry Sanders with statue
The Detroit Lions will unveil a statue of Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders at Ford Field prior to the 2023 season. Sanders will become the first Lions player to be immortalized with a statue. "It is with immense pride that we share the news that we will be...
The Minnesota Vikings are in control of the NFC North by a large margin
The Minnesota Vikings beat the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon by a score of 34-26 but the winning for the franchise didn’t stop there. Also on Sunday, the Vikings saw the Chicago Bears lose to the Dallas Cowboys 49-29, the Detroit Lions lose to the Miami Dolphins 31-27 and the Green Bay Packers lose to the Buffalo Bills 27-17.
New video emerges showing second Michigan football player assaulted by MSU
Just when you thought one video of a Michigan football player being assaulted by Michigan State players was all there was, we’ve now seen more footage, which shows another — and it’s disturbing. After the Wolverines’ 29-7 win over rival MSU, reports and videos surfaced of cornerback...
