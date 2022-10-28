ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kenny Pickett Unhappy News

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a very bad team this year. Pittsburgh dropped to 2-6 on the season following Sunday's blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett isn't happy. "It's insane to keep doing the same things over and over and expect something different," Pickett said of his...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Awesome Barry Sanders News

The Detroit Lions announced some big Barry Sanders news on Sunday. The NFC North franchise will be honoring Sanders with a giant statue outside of the stadium. It's set to go up in 2023. "The Detroit Lions just announced Barry Sanders is getting an 8-foot bronze statue in front of...
DETROIT, MI
Citrus County Chronicle

Tagovailoa aids Dolphins' turnaround in 31-27 win over Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa dropped back, set his feet and went through three options before finding a wide-open teammate. Tagovailoa's cool and calm progression led to his third touchdown pass — a go-ahead, 11-yarder to Mike Gesicki late in the third quarter that capped the Miami Dolphins’ rally from a double-digit, second-half deficit for a 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly

Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Detroit Pistons rant: Cade Cunningham, defense, refs and coaching

The Detroit Pistons were blown out in the second half by the Atlanta Hawks, spoiling a special night from Cade Cunningham. Cade was unstoppable in the first half, putting up 27 points on his way to 35 overall to go along with nine rebounds, eight assists and only one turnover. Fans finally got what they’ve been asking for which is for Cade Cunningham to take over a game, assert himself and be the best player on the floor, which he was for most of the game.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

3 Main takeaways from Miami Dolphins vs Detroit Lions week 8

The Miami Dolphins came out with a victory against the Lions, Miami started sloppily but QB Tua Tagovailoa rallied the team back. 3 main takeaways here:. The Miami Dolphins have now improved to a 5-3 record after beating the Detroit Lions, but the Fins still sit 3rd in the AFC East. The Jets and Dolphins now hold the same record but NY has the head-to-head win advantage to take the edge.
MIAMI, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Kerby Joseph forces fumble with picture-perfect hit vs. Miami Dolphins

Kerby Joseph is in the middle of his rookie season with the Detroit Lions. However, the Illinois product is already turning into a defensive playmaker for the Lions. Last week vs. the Dallas Cowboys, Joseph had his most productive game in his 3rd consecutive start. That performance included 5 tackles, a QB hit, a pass breakup and a forced fumble while playing 100% of Detroit’s defensive snaps.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Lions to honor Hall of Famer Barry Sanders with statue

The Detroit Lions will unveil a statue of Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders at Ford Field prior to the 2023 season. Sanders will become the first Lions player to be immortalized with a statue. "It is with immense pride that we share the news that we will be...
DETROIT, MI

