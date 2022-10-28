Remember Vine? That might be coming back. As reported by Axios, Elon Musk has asked developers inside Twitter to start reviewing the code for Vine for a possible reboot inside the platform. Musk acquired the company last week and has already been making sweeping changes. One of them appears to be a potential resurrection of Vine, a social media platform that died after Twitter acquired it years ago. The video platform was based on the concept of running six-second looping videos. Vine, in a way, was TikTok before TikTok became a thing.

20 MINUTES AGO