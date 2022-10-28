Read full article on original website
Discovery of Rural Minnesota Man’s Body Leads to Murder Arrest
Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a young man’s body in northern Minnesota is being treated as a homicide. A news release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office indicates dispatch received a missing person report for 23-year-old Bryce Borgle, who was last seen Wednesday at a storage unit in Central Township, which is about 14 miles northeast of Brainerd. The unit is rented by Michael Laflex.
Condo building catches fire in St. Louis Park
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- A fire broke out at a condominium building in St. Louis Park Sunday morning.City officials said it started around 5:20 a.m. on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.Firefighters from six other cities were on the scene helping out. They kept the fire contained to three condos. No injuries were reported.
kduz.com
Three Injured in McLeod Co Crash
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in McLeod County Friday afternoon. The State Patrol says the crash happened just before 4pm on Highway 15 at Division Street, west of Brownton. The Patrol says 18-year-old Alexandra Kretsch of Gibbon was traveling southbound on Highway 15 and rear-ended a vehicle...
1 dead, multiple injuries after alleged drunken driving crash near Hudson, Wis.
HUDSON, Wis. -- Authorities say an intoxicated driver going the wrong way on an interstate highway in western Wisconsin hit another vehicle early Sunday, killing one person.The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 94 near Hudson, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.WisDOT said a 31-year-old woman from Alexandria, Minnesota, was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-94. She hit another vehicle heading westbound.Fifty-four-year-old Mark Filbrandt of Robbinsdale, Minnesota, was killed in the crash, WisDOT said.The Alexandria woman showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests, according to WisDOT. She was arrested and is being held at the St. Croix County Jail.The crash is under investigation.
knsiradio.com
Becker Police Officer Hurt In Assault
(KNSI) – A Becker police officer suffered a potential broken hand following an altercation with a man at his home Saturday afternoon. In a press release, the department says police responded to a request for a welfare check just after 4:30. When they arrived at the home, they were met by a man who appeared to be under the influence. He became agitated and attacked an officer.
Food truck group criticizes proposed 44% licensing fee hike in Hennepin County
The Minnesota Food Truck Association is encouraging owners and operators to speak out against what it calls an unreasonable licensing fee increase. In a Friday announcement, the Minnesota Food Truck Association called attention to a proposal from Hennepin County that would increase licensing fees for vendors in the county, including for food, lodging and tobacco next year.
fox9.com
Suspect arrested for murder after man goes missing near Brainerd
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is facing murder charges in central Minnesota after a missing person report led police to a body. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the investigation started on Wednesday with a missing person report in Center Township, Minnesota – a small city just miles north of Brainerd.
Stearns County Planning Huge Celebration For Community- Share Your Stories!
The Stearns County Courthouse is 100 years old and they want to celebrate with you. The celebration will be held at the Courthouse at 725 Courthouse Square in St. Cloud on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 from 4:30 - 7 pm. CELEBRATE THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE COURTHOUSE NOVEMBER 15TH. You...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police: Drive-By Shootings Increase on Brookdale Drive
Brooklyn Park police say they are seeing an uptick in drive-by shootings. The latest case involved a man shot in the leg Thursday night. The incident occurred by the Moonraker Apartments in the 5500 block of Brookdale Drive at around 9 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses told police they saw someone in a tan SUV firing from the vehicle when the man was hit.
Watch: Moment suspect smashes into Minnetonka police car
Police in Minnetonka said no one was injured after a suspect pursued by law enforcement sideswiped a cop car to avoid stop sticks Thursday night. The police department posted a video to social media showing the collision. They were assisting the Bloomington Police Department in the pursuit on Hwy 169.
willmarradio.com
Two area counties among those declare drought disaster areas
(St. Paul, MN) -- The U-S-D-A is designating seven Minnesota counties as primary natural disaster areas. Farmers in Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Ramsey, Scott and Sibley counties are now eligible for emergency loans due to severe drought conditions. The federal funding can be used to replace equipment or livestock, to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debt. Contiguous counties are also eligible for aid. The list includes Anoka, Blue Earth, Goodhue, McCleod, Nicollet, Renville, Sherburne, Waseca, Washington and Wright counties. There's more info at farmers-dot-gov.
Body recovered from Lake Minnetonka, investigation underway
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake Minnetonka.According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to reports of a body in Lafayette Bay on Lake Minnetonka around 11am Monday.The body of an adult female was recovered by the Mound Fire Department. The original report was made by someone in a fishing boat.The Hennepin County Sheriff's office is currently investigating.
St. Nicholas Wasn’t Always Where it is Now in Central MN
St. Nicholas is an unincorporated community in Luxemburg Township in Stearns County. The community is south of Cold Spring, west of Marty and north of Watkins. St. Nicholas falls within the ROCORI school district. I talked with longtime St. Nicholas residents Shirley Lutgen and Vern Hennen. Lutgen grew up in...
kduz.com
Two Injured in McLeod County Crash
Two drivers were injured, one seriously, in a crash south of Winsted Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says a semi-tractor and an SUV collided at the intersection of Highway 7 and Babcock Avenue. The driver of the SUV, 58-year-old Paul Heinen of St. Cloud, was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police: Home Struck By Multiple Bullets Was Targeted
Brooklyn Park police are investigating reports of a house in the 8300 block of Emerson Avenue struck by a barrage of gunfire around midnight Wednesday. Police say they found spent shell casings in the street and bullet holes in the house. No one inside the house was injured. Police say...
willmarradio.com
Crash near New London injures Willmar woman
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar woman was hurt in a crash near The Country Stop in New London Tuesday morning. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says it happened at 8:34 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9. A Toyota Prius driven by Robert Loso of St. Joseph was attempting to cross Highway 23 when he hit an SUV traveling southbound on Highway 23. Loso wasn't hurt, but the driver of the SUV, Dunia Awale of Willmar, was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
kduz.com
Hwy 7 to be Reduced to One Lane East of Hutchinson
Highway 7 will be reduced to one lane east of Hutchinson on Friday (Oct. 28). MnDOT officials say that will be to allow crews to pave over the Luce Line State Trail where it crosses the roadway. A flagging operation will direct traffic through the work zone. Officials say travelers...
St. Cloud Man Seriously Hurt in Crash Involving Semi
WINSTEAD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was seriously hurt in a crash involving a semi in McLeod County Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 7 at Babcock Avenue, south of Winsted. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi was going east on Highway 7...
lakesarearadio.net
Former Little Falls Priest Accused of Inappropriate Behavior
(KNSI) – A St. Cloud priest has been put on leave after being accused of inappropriate behavior. The Diocese says questions and concerns regarding potential actions by Father Joe Herzing were recently brought to the attention of church officials. Father Herzing served at Christ Church Newman Center on St. Cloud State University’s Campus and St. Anthony of Padua church in St. Cloud.
annandaleadvocate.com
Cosmos youth dies in crash
A 16-year-old youth from Cosmos died as the result of one vehicle crash early Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The crash occurred on Nevens Ave. NW or what is commonly known as the “Lake John Road.” Three other passengers in the vehicle were taken to hospitals and treated for non-life threatening injuries. According to the report from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:12 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the crash near 7832 Nevens Ave. NW in Southside Township.
