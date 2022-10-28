Read full article on original website
Related
Florence County deputies investigating series of shootings
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A series of shooting incidents early Sunday morning are being investigated, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shootings originated at a club on First Neck Road in the Johnsonville area, the sheriff’s office said. Additional shots were fired at or into vehicles on Second Neck Road and Half […]
Sheriff's office identifies man killed in Cumberland County shooting; 2 wanted for questioning
Cumberland County Sheriff's office is investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night.
cbs17
Fayetteville man found, arrested after removing monitoring device
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A Fayetteville man was found and arrested after removing a monitoring device, according to police. Police previously said that Austin Randall removed the device in the area of the 2500 block of Bel Aire Street. According to police, he was on “electronic monitoring for pre-trial release for...
2 NC men arrested in attack of 75-year-old business owner
AURORA, N.C. — Two men were arrested in connection to an attack on a 75-year-old business owner in Beaufort County. The sheriff's office said the two men were "lying in wait for him to arrive," according to a Facebook post from Thursday. The attack happened in Auroa, about 30...
WECT
Suspect arrested for Wilmington PNC bank robbery
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly robbing a PNC bank in northern Wilmington. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Elijah Muhammad McFarland, 38, at a hotel just after midnight Saturday night. They say he robbed the PNC...
WECT
NC man, woman facing attempted murder charges out of Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people from North Carolina are behind bars in connection to an incident in the Grand Strand. The Atlantic Beach Police Department said 22-year-old Titus Dicker and 19-year-old Alexandria Powell were both extradited Friday to Horry County from Greensboro, North Carolina. Each is charged with...
Police: Bystander hurt after fight, shooting at Waffle House in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A bystander was hurt Sunday morning in a shooting at a Waffle House in Florence, according to police. It happened at about 2:20 a.m. at the Waffle House on Pamplico Highway, Florence police said. A bystander was injured and taken to a local hospital by EMS. The bystander’s current condition is […]
cbs17
Fraud Alert: Sampson County Sheriff warns citizens
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton is warning residents of scam phone calls. Sheriff Thornton said the sheriff’s office has received several complaints that citizens are receiving phone calls notifying them of court summons or that they have missed a court date and are required to pay a fine.
WECT
Deputy charged with assault sworn in to another sheriff’s office
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A former Bladen County Sheriff’s deputy who resigned after an alleged assault is now sworn in and working for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office as an auxiliary deputy. Michael Shaw is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. The charge...
WECT
UNCW police investigating two cases of indecent exposure
Interim Sheriff: Former Bladen Co. deputy no longer with Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office. Interim Sheriff: Former Bladen Co. deputy no longer with Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Beast Fest in Bladenboro happening this weekend. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
WECT
Man charged for gunshot fired at high school football game
WALLACE ROSE HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County Sheriff deputies arrested a man they believe is responsible for a shooting at a high school football game. Sunday, detectives said they arrested Rajon Jarmel Faison, from Warsaw, on multiple counts including discharging a firearm, inciting a riot, carrying a concealed firearm on school property and disorderly conduct.
WECT
DEQ holding community meeting in Columbus Co. on private well sampling
Two arrested for human trafficking crimes in ‘Operation Cross Country’. UNCW police investigating two cases of indecent exposure. Mark Robinson: He stood up and spoke his mind, says others should, too (‘1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast) Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Mark Robinson: He stood up and...
16-year-old girl missing from Pembroke area of Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old girl is missing from the Pembroke area of Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Erika Jones, 16, of Pembroke, was last seen in the 7000 block of Highway 711 near Pembroke, the sheriff’s office said. Jones was wearing black jogging pants with ‘BACKWOODS’ along the […]
WECT
Wilmington man wanted for outstanding warrants sentenced to 54 months for possession of firearm
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Rufus Lamar Bowser of Wilmington was sentenced Friday to 54 months in prison for a possession of a firearm by a felon charge. Bowser, 30, pleaded guilty to the charge on July 7. Per court documents, Wilmington Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop on Jan....
WECT
Police investigating after finding car in pond in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are investigating after a car was found submerged in a pond near Hunters Trail and Ringo Drive Saturday. A WPD spokesperson says the investigation is ongoing, but this is believed to be a single-car accident. Investigators are still working to find out when the accident happened and contact the driver of the car. No injuries have been reported and no charges have been filed as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
WMBF
Coroner identifies victim of 18-wheeler crash in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 9 in Nichols. Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash involved entrapment and both vehicles caught fire. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner identified the victim as 27-year-old Victor...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man receives 4.5 years in prison for gun offense
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man will spend the next 4.5 years (54 months) in prison for felon possession of a firearm. 30-year-old Rufus Lamar Bowser was sentenced Friday for the incident which occurred on January 19th. According to the Department of Justice, officers with the Wilmington Police...
heraldadvocate.com
Inmate found unresponsive at the Marlboro County Detention Center
A Marlboro County inmate was found unresponsive at the Marlboro County Detention Center on Saturday (Oct. 29). The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Marlboro County Detention Center at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday about an unresponsive inmate. Officials said the inmate was transported to an area hospital for...
columbuscountynews.com
Man Reports Bomb Threat
Deputies were called to a home near Whiteville Wednesday after a bomb threat. The call is thought to be related to rising tensions between supporters and opponents of sheriff candidates Jody Greene and Jason Soles. Brandon Patrick called 911 after someone called him from a blocked telephone number just before...
Florence Co. Sheriff: 12-year-old shot in head Thursday night
EFFINGHAM, SC (WBTW) – A 12-year-old is in serious condition after being shot in the head Thursday night, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. Joye told News13 the boy was shot by his 17-year-old brother. The 12-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital. Deputies were called out to Hector Road in Effingham around 8:20 […]
Comments / 4