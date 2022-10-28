ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

WBTW News13

Florence County deputies investigating series of shootings

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A series of shooting incidents early Sunday morning are being investigated, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shootings originated at a club on First Neck Road in the Johnsonville area, the sheriff’s office said. Additional shots were fired at or into vehicles on Second Neck Road and Half […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
cbs17

Fayetteville man found, arrested after removing monitoring device

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A Fayetteville man was found and arrested after removing a monitoring device, according to police. Police previously said that Austin Randall removed the device in the area of the 2500 block of Bel Aire Street. According to police, he was on “electronic monitoring for pre-trial release for...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WECT

Suspect arrested for Wilmington PNC bank robbery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly robbing a PNC bank in northern Wilmington. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Elijah Muhammad McFarland, 38, at a hotel just after midnight Saturday night. They say he robbed the PNC...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

NC man, woman facing attempted murder charges out of Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people from North Carolina are behind bars in connection to an incident in the Grand Strand. The Atlantic Beach Police Department said 22-year-old Titus Dicker and 19-year-old Alexandria Powell were both extradited Friday to Horry County from Greensboro, North Carolina. Each is charged with...
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
cbs17

Fraud Alert: Sampson County Sheriff warns citizens

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton is warning residents of scam phone calls. Sheriff Thornton said the sheriff’s office has received several complaints that citizens are receiving phone calls notifying them of court summons or that they have missed a court date and are required to pay a fine.
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
WECT

UNCW police investigating two cases of indecent exposure

WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Man charged for gunshot fired at high school football game

WALLACE ROSE HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County Sheriff deputies arrested a man they believe is responsible for a shooting at a high school football game. Sunday, detectives said they arrested Rajon Jarmel Faison, from Warsaw, on multiple counts including discharging a firearm, inciting a riot, carrying a concealed firearm on school property and disorderly conduct.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

16-year-old girl missing from Pembroke area of Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old girl is missing from the Pembroke area of Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Erika Jones, 16, of Pembroke, was last seen in the 7000 block of Highway 711 near Pembroke, the sheriff’s office said. Jones was wearing black jogging pants with ‘BACKWOODS’ along the […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WECT

Police investigating after finding car in pond in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are investigating after a car was found submerged in a pond near Hunters Trail and Ringo Drive Saturday. A WPD spokesperson says the investigation is ongoing, but this is believed to be a single-car accident. Investigators are still working to find out when the accident happened and contact the driver of the car. No injuries have been reported and no charges have been filed as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

Coroner identifies victim of 18-wheeler crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 9 in Nichols. Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash involved entrapment and both vehicles caught fire. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner identified the victim as 27-year-old Victor...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man receives 4.5 years in prison for gun offense

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man will spend the next 4.5 years (54 months) in prison for felon possession of a firearm. 30-year-old Rufus Lamar Bowser was sentenced Friday for the incident which occurred on January 19th. According to the Department of Justice, officers with the Wilmington Police...
WILMINGTON, NC
heraldadvocate.com

Inmate found unresponsive at the Marlboro County Detention Center

A Marlboro County inmate was found unresponsive at the Marlboro County Detention Center on Saturday (Oct. 29). The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Marlboro County Detention Center at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday about an unresponsive inmate. Officials said the inmate was transported to an area hospital for...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Man Reports Bomb Threat

Deputies were called to a home near Whiteville Wednesday after a bomb threat. The call is thought to be related to rising tensions between supporters and opponents of sheriff candidates Jody Greene and Jason Soles. Brandon Patrick called 911 after someone called him from a blocked telephone number just before...
WHITEVILLE, NC

