15-year-old detained following nearly 5 hour standoff with Monroe County deputies

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — Law enforcement detained a 15-year-old following a nearly five-hour standoff in rural Tomah Thursday night.

Deputies responded to a call at a rural Tomah residence around 6 p.m. concerning a teenager who allegedly had a gun. Deputies claim the teen fired several shots as they were responding to the incident, including one that struck a nearby residence.

The Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit assisted deputies on scene. After hours of the standoff, authorities said they used pepper spray, after which the 15-year-old surrendered and was taken into custody.

Tomah Police, Sparta Police, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Oakdale Fire Department and Monroe County Communications Center assisted with the incident.

