ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomah, WI

15-year-old detained following nearly 5 hour standoff with Monroe County deputies

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oi36s_0iqLapn700

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — Law enforcement detained a 15-year-old following a nearly five-hour standoff in rural Tomah Thursday night.

Deputies responded to a call at a rural Tomah residence around 6 p.m. concerning a teenager who allegedly had a gun. Deputies claim the teen fired several shots as they were responding to the incident, including one that struck a nearby residence.

The Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit assisted deputies on scene. After hours of the standoff, authorities said they used pepper spray, after which the 15-year-old surrendered and was taken into custody.

Tomah Police, Sparta Police, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Oakdale Fire Department and Monroe County Communications Center assisted with the incident.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Sheriff: Teen arrested after long standoff in Monroe County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A teen in Monroe County was arrested Thursday evening after a long standoff at a rural Tomah home after allegedly fired multiple shots, several of which came after deputies arrived, according to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were told around 6...
MADISON, WI
wwisradio.com

Rural Tomah 15 Year-Old Arrested

A 15 year old was arrested Thursday night after allegedly firing shots and a nearly five hour standoff, near a rural Tomah residence. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 6:00. As deputies arrived the youth fired several shots, one of which struck a neighboring residence. Crisis Negotiations Team and Tactical Team personnel from the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit assisted at the scene. After several hours of ineffective communications, tactical team personnel delivered pepper spray into the residence and the youth surrendered without further incident.
TOMAH, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Strum man arrested on suspicion of OWI 5th offense

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A 38-year-old man from Strum is arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 5th offense. The Wisconsin State Patrol said a trooper stopped a vehicle driven by Justin Bjorgo on I-94 near Menomonie around 1:40 a.m. Saturday for speeding. The trooper said...
STRUM, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 dead after single-vehicle rollover crash in Vernon County

TOWN OF LIBERTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Vernon County Tuesday. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 25 at 11:08 p.m. authorities received a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on State Highway 56 near Elm Drive in the Town of Liberty.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Kahl pleads guilty in 2008 killing of Brittany Zimmermann

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man who killed UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann more than 14 years ago was found guilty of homicide on Thursday morning. David Kahl returned to a Dane Co. courtroom where he was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide following a plea deal with prosecutors. Not long after finding Kahl guilty, Judge Chris Taylor handed down the mandatory life sentence and set a new hearing date to determine if he will ever have the opportunity for extended supervision.
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County

TOWN OF BERGEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after an Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 23 at 2:09 p.m. authorities received a report of an Amish buggy rollover crash with one person hurt. The crash was reported to be at the intersection of County Road O and County Road K in the Town of Bergen.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Riverside Park to open new Veterans’ memorial

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – A new memorial is coming to La Crosse. The La Crosse City Vision Foundation has started selling granite bricks for a new Veterans’ memorial in Riverside Park. Local businesses can get in on the fun and purchase a brick to be featured at the memorial. The memorial will open this spring. Businesses can buy granite brick...
LA CROSSE, WI
winonahealth.org

Riverbed Road opens, Bruski Drive closes for several weeks

Crews will be reopening Riverbend Road on Friday, Oct. 28 along Hwy 43/Mankato Ave, and closing Bruski Dr for several weeks to complete watermain, sanitary sewer, storm sewer and grading work. Bruski will reopen once the work is completed. Paving work is scheduled for next week near Sarnia St, so...
WINONA, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Eastbound left lane of I-90/94 near Lake Delton back open after semi jackknife

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — A jackknifed semi blocked traffic on I-90/94 south of Lake Delton. All lanes have since reopened. The eastbound left lane of the interstate was blocked near Highway 23. Footage from the area showed emergency crews responding to the crash. The crash was reported just before 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. The lanes reopened just after 9 a.m. COPYRIGHT...
LAKE DELTON, WI
wizmnews.com

As La Crosse’s Houska Park campground comes to end, one expert very worried what happens next to homeless

More people living on the streets in La Crosse than ever before, according to one expert who’s been working in the field since 2005. Kim Cable, the housing and community services director at Couleecap and the vice chair of the La Crosse County Board, spent an hour on La Crosse Talk PM this week discussing the homeless situation in the area, as the campground designation at Houska Park ends this weekend and those who have been staying there since spring have to leave.
LA CROSSE, WI
nomadlawyer.org

La Crosse: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In La Crosse, Wisconsin

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In La Crosse Wisconsin. Located on the Mississippi River, La Crosse is an excellent destination for those looking to spend a day on the water. Riverboats depart from Riverside Park and visitors can visit the Riverside Museum for a look at the city’s history.
LA CROSSE, WI
wiproud.com

Fire erupts at Kwik Trip, injures one

HOLMEN Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One person is hurt after a vehicle fire at a gas station in Holmen last night. The La Crosse Fire Department says it happened at the Kwik Trip Holmen Drive south location. When firefighters with the Holmen Fire Department arrived, they found a vehicle fully...
HOLMEN, WI
wpr.org

Hospital merger could affect 2M patients in Wisconsin, 3 other Midwest states

About two million people in Wisconsin and three other Midwestern states could have better access to specialty health care. That's if a merger between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health moves forward. Marshfield Clinic operates hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin. This month, it announced a potential merger with the...
WISCONSIN STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Another Hy-Vee is opening in Wisconsin

Hy-Vee announced it will open a new store in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The store is set to debut Nov. 8, with a similar format as the grocer's new, “reimagined” store in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “Our new store will give you many reasons to visit, including a Wahlburgers restaurant, HyChi...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy