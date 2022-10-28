Super cute, clean, bright, south side ranch on a quiet street. Tiled entry seamlessly leads to large light filled living room, then hall leads to 3 bedrooms with generous closet space. All with fresh paint and new luxurious carpeting. The bath has walk-in jetted tub/shower and lots of storage. Kitchen has a 3-door freezer-on-bottom type fridge, new micro, dishwasher, nice cabinets and a closet or pantry (you choose). Kitchen overlooks a perfectly sized yard, partially fenced, and large garage with opener. Basement has laundry hook ups, sump, ½ bath, nice workshop area, craft or rec area with large walk-in closet and another area great for future wet bar. Many conveniences in this package.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO