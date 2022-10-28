Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Drive-thru coffee shop planned for S. Main Street
October 28, 2022 – West Bend, WI – On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 the West Bend Plan Commission will consider a proposal for development of a drive-thru coffee shop in the parking lot in front of Hobby Lobby, 1800 S. Main Street in West Bend. Washington County Insider...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Support local industries and employ thousands’: Port of Green Bay to develop state-of-the-art facility
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port of Green Bay is receiving a $10.1 million grant and has now secured a majority of the funding to develop a state-of-the-art port facility. The grant is through the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT), Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program, which will be used to transform the former Pulliam Power Plant property into a 40-acre port facility.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
“We are giving them opportunities that they deserve”: Grounded Cafe celebrates five years of securing jobs | WFRV Local 5
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Breaking down stereotypes and developing abilities are the goals of the grounded cafe. Cafe workers say they are excited to celebrate five years of the cafe’s existence. “I love working with the customers I love serving the customers and it’s just a fun...
pleasantviewrealty.com
3430 S 11th Place Sheboygan WI
Super cute, clean, bright, south side ranch on a quiet street. Tiled entry seamlessly leads to large light filled living room, then hall leads to 3 bedrooms with generous closet space. All with fresh paint and new luxurious carpeting. The bath has walk-in jetted tub/shower and lots of storage. Kitchen has a 3-door freezer-on-bottom type fridge, new micro, dishwasher, nice cabinets and a closet or pantry (you choose). Kitchen overlooks a perfectly sized yard, partially fenced, and large garage with opener. Basement has laundry hook ups, sump, ½ bath, nice workshop area, craft or rec area with large walk-in closet and another area great for future wet bar. Many conveniences in this package.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Not reopening was never an option’: Bark & Brew set to return this winter
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – In what has been nearly a year since Bark & Brew had to close their doors in Suamico, the unique business has announced that it will be returning this winter. Bark & Brew shared the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday, the post has...
New Hy-Vee store in Ashwaubenon looking to fill 100 part-time positions
The store, one of Hy-Vee’s entirely reimagined grocery stores in its eight-state territory, and the first in the Green Bay market, is scheduled to open Nov. 8.
wearegreenbay.com
Roundabout set to close in Bellevue, WisDOT cites why
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced a short-term closure at the US 141 and Allouez Avenue roundabout in the Village of Bellevue. Officials say that crews will be repairing two failed inlets located in the inner circle of the roundabout. Failed inlets cause ‘water...
wearegreenbay.com
After months of delays, new Green Bay Popeyes set to open
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After months of delays, a new Popeyes on Green Bay’s east side is set to finally open. It’s on the site of a former popular Supper Club. “It’s been a challenge and uphill battle,” said Brian Smith, the franchisee owner of the new fast-food restaurant.
wearegreenbay.com
County Highway in Seymour begins reconstruction soon, with completion anticipated next summer
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Highway Department will be reconstructing a section of CTH VV beginning on Monday, October 31. Officials say that the section of CTH VV that will be closed is between Isaar Road and CTH Y in Seymour. The project will lower the roadway...
wpr.org
Wisconsin receives $10M to redevelop the Port of Green Bay and revitalize riverwalk
A more than $10 million federal grant will help Brown County transform a decommissioned power plant into a new state-of-the-art port facility. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Port of Green Bay's grant Friday. The Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development grant is paid for by the bipartisan infrastructure law and appropriations from Congress.
wearegreenbay.com
Dirt bike causes $50k in damages to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Greenville are trying to identify a driver of a dirt bike that caused substantial damage to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County. Authorities say that the damage occurred by Manley Road in Greenville, and estimate the cost to repair the damage...
travellens.co
18 Best Things to Do in Manitowoc County, WI
Manitowoc County is in the coastal section of Wisconsin, right along Lake Michigan. Because of its location, it has a lot of outdoor attractions complemented by several interesting urban areas throughout its cities and towns. Besides tourist hotspots along Lake Michigan, the county is well known for various museums, parks,...
WBAY Green Bay
Officials: Highway 54 in Town of Oneida reopened after situation ‘resolved safely’
TOWN OF ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say Highway 54 between Highway 55 and County Road Y has reopened after the ‘matter was resolved safely’ at 5:45 pm. ---THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED, THE PREVIOUS STORY IS BELOW. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s office is asking the public to...
nomadlawyer.org
Sheboygan: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sheboygan, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sheboygan Wisconsin. Summer activities begin as early as Memorial Day Weekend, when marinas fill with boaters and a full boating season begins. If you’ve never been sailing before, you can take a “First Sail” class from the Sailing Education Association of Sheboygan, which will teach you the basics of boating.
Fox11online.com
Pulaski bonfire victim expected to be home for Thanksgiving
PULASKI (WLUK) -- It's been two weeks since a drum, partially filled with diesel, was rolled into a bonfire, causing it to explode, burning dozens of Pulaski area teens. Brandon Brzeczkowski has undergone multiple surgeries, and has his breathing and feeding tubes removed. His family says it's progress, but he...
wisconsinexaminer.com
Nitrate groundwater contamination widespread in De Pere
Groundwater pollution in several parts of Assembly District 2 have reached unsafe levels, according to data collected in Brown and Mantiwoc counties. Wells around Greenlake, Cooperstown, Maribel, and north of Kellnersville and Francis Creek have all tested for high levels of nitrate. Nitrate is the state’s most common groundwater contaminant....
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan County Fire Crews Battle Weekend Fire
Numerous fire stations were called into action to battle a structure fire last night. The Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Department was informed of the blaze at W2855 County Road V in the Town of Lima just after 6:00 p.m. Three local fire teams responded and took down the flames. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Famous Appleton gorilla receives mayoral recognition for spreading smiles
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’ve ever driven through Appleton, you have more than likely spotted a dancing gorilla on the corner of Richmond Street and Wisconsin Avenue. On Thursday morning, the Mayor of Appleton Jake Woodford honored the partying gorilla, who has been spreading smiles for nearly four decades, with a Certificate of Recognition.
wearegreenbay.com
WATCH: Oneida Police Department search for suspect who vandalized gas station
ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Police Department is asking for the public’s help in providing any known information about a person seen vandalizing a local gas station. In the video the person can be seen throwing a fire extinguisher at the gas station windows, breaking a window, and using the extinguisher in the parking lot.
