techxplore.com
Development of new technology for wastewater treatment for semiconductor production
Alcohols are used to remove impurities on the surface of semiconductors or electronics during the manufacturing process, and wastewater containing alcohols is treated using reverse osmosis, ozone, and biological decomposition. Although such methods can lower the alcohol concentration in wastewater, they are ineffective at completely decomposing alcohols in wastewater with a low alcohol concentration.
Phys.org
Researchers design soil-inspired multifunctional chemical system
Soil is a dynamic system of microbe-material interactions and environmental responsiveness. The soil-microbe complex is an integrated and adaptable system that can reshape its state according to the external environment. Inspired by these characteristics of soil, researchers have designed a chemical system in which sensing and modification can be induced...
Phys.org
Light-analyzing 'lab on a chip' opens door to widespread use of portable spectrometers
Scientists including an Oregon State University materials researcher have developed a better tool to measure light, contributing to a field known as optical spectrometry in a way that could improve everything from smartphone cameras to environmental monitoring. The study, published today in Science, was led by Finland's Aalto University and...
salestechstar.com
Quark.ai Autonomous Support Platform Brings Automation To Complex Workflows For Field Support
Quark.ai, the Autonomous Support Platform for Technical/Field Support and B2B e-Commerce, introduced the Quark.ai Workflow Automator, a powerful module designed to power Field Support engineers with a self-service tool for rapidly resolving complex support-related workflow issues of industrial enterprises. The Quark.ai Workflow Automator module enables unparalleled productivity improvement. A robust...
Phys.org
A new map of the octopus visual system gives clues to brain evolution
It's hard for the octopus to pick just one party trick. It swims via jet propulsion, shoots inky chemicals at its foes, and can change its skin within seconds to blend in with its surroundings. A team of University of Oregon researchers is investigating yet another distinctive feature of this...
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Briefs, October 29, 2022: Software Release, Smooth Parts, & More
We’re starting with product launches and updates in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs. Artec 3D launched its Metrology Kit, and VoxelDance released the latest version of its All-in-One build prep software. Chromatic announced a new Smooth-Mode technology. Moving on, a CSEM project is focused on 3D printing pipes with embedded sensors. Finally, these drones are able to 3D print structures in flight.
Phys.org
Safe, sustainable photo-on-demand synthesis of polypeptide precursors
Alpha (α)-amino acid N-carboxyanhydrides (NCAs) are precursors for artificial polypeptides. However, this compound decomposes easily, making it difficult to obtain commercially. Therefore, it is necessary to synthesize the right quantity of α-amino acid NCAs at the location and time that they are required. NCAs are usually synthesized from...
Phys.org
Artificial intelligence and molecule machine join forces to generalize automated chemistry
Artificial intelligence, "building-block" chemistry and a molecule-making machine teamed up to find the best general reaction conditions for synthesizing chemicals important to biomedical and materials research—a finding that could speed innovation and drug discovery as well as make complex chemistry automated and accessible. With the machine-generated optimized conditions, researchers...
Phys.org
A Hubbard-type Coulomb blockade effect discovered in the mirror twin boundary of MoSe₂
In a study of one-dimensional electron correlation states at the MTB of monolayer and bilayer MoSe2, a research team found that two types of correlated insulating states driven by a dubbed Hubbard-type Coulomb blockade effect could be switched by tip pulses. By means of molecular beam epitaxy, this team has...
Phys.org
Increasing temperatures and ocean pH may spur ecosystem-altering changes
The Pacific blue mussel (Mytilus trossulus) is a foundational and beneficial species in the intertidal environments of the northern Pacific Ocean. Comparative physiologists have recently studied how two aspects of climate change—warming temperatures and increasingly acidic waters—may affect this ecologically important species. The scientists present their findings this week at the American Physiological Society (APS) Intersociety Meeting in Comparative Physiology: From Organism to Omics in an Uncertain World conference in San Diego.
todaysemobility.com
Fictiv enhances injection molding DFM system with 3D visualization
Fictiv, the operating system for custom manufacturing, announced the addition of 3D visualization technology to its injection molding design for manufacturability (DFM) system, delivering end-to-end automation of injection molding workflows to help customers accelerate new product development and mitigate production risks and delays. The newly enhanced system combines digital manufacturability...
Phys.org
New NASA tool helps detect 'super-emitters' of methane from space
NASA scientists, using a tool designed to study how dust affects climate, have identified more than 50 spots around the world emitting major levels of methane, a development that could help combat the potent greenhouse gas. "Reining in methane emissions is key to limiting global warming," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson...
MedicalXpress
AI model for screening of leadless implanted electronic devices
Small leadless implanted electronic devices (LLIEDs) have emerged as a safer alternative to lead-dependent cardiac rhythm-management devices, with advancements in miniaturization, battery technology, and communication. Intrathoracic LLIEDs can not only help in cardiac pacing but also enable the monitoring of cardiovascular and electrophysiologic activity, and non-cardiovascular physiology. However, their subsequent...
myscience.org
Two Imperial academics win ERC Advanced Grants for ’cutting-edge’ research
Two Imperial academics have won European Research Council grants to accelerate their ground-breaking research into materials and chemical engineering. ERC Advanced Grants - worth up to €2.5million each - are designed to support excellent scientists with a recognised track record of research achievements. President of the ERC Professor Maria...
Phys.org
What you see: Scientists use human perception to define bumble bee mimicry
"Where should we go for lunch today?" "I dunno. What sounds good?" "You pick this time." Unlike humans, animals searching for sustenance don't have the luxury of wishy-washy decision-making or consulting Yelp. It's a split-second choice of "what's going to fulfill my past-due caloric survival need and not harm or kill me."
TechCrunch
5 ways biotech startups can mitigate risk to grow sustainably in the long run
Naturally, a generous flow of financing generates excitement for everyone involved. Capital is the fuel that advances scientific and technological innovation, and it means a life science startup can create products that benefit the world at large. But what happens when the funding suddenly dries up?. In the world of...
Phys.org
Team develops new method to determine flaws in rubber
A new method to ensure consistency and quality in rubber manufacturing, developed by a research team from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and Eastman, is likely to show real-world impact on material sustainability and durability for products such as car tires. As consumers in the U.S. and around the globe...
Phys.org
Electrons with Planckian scattering in strange metals follow standard rules of orbital motion in a magnet
Strange metals, or non-Fermi liquids, are distinct states of matter that have been observed in different quantum materials, including cuprate superconductors. These states are characterized by unusual conductive properties, such as a resistivity that is linearly associated with temperature (T-linear). In the strange metal phase of matter, electrons undergo what...
Phys.org
The softer side of bats, a crucial component of many ecosystems
A group of bats is often called a colony. But did you know it's also referred to as a cauldron? With that kind of language, it's easy to understand how these winged mammals came to be associated with Halloween. Long portrayed in media as blood-thirsty, disease-carrying night-stalkers, real bats don't quite live up to their notorious reputation.
Phys.org
Faster screen of biologicals for growth stimulants, disease protection in wheat and corn
Researchers found a much faster way to screen soil bacteria as potential biostimulants and bio-pesticides. UJ scientists identified ten times more volatile signal compounds from the bacteria, compared to most recent studies. Rhizobacteria can protect crops from abiotic and biotic stresses by boosting plant growth and plant self-defense. Farmers apply...
