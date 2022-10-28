ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

Massive Energy Beam Pointed at Earth Appears to Break the Laws of Physics, Scientists Say

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. An intense jet of energy in space appears to be traveling seven times faster than the speed of light—a feat that is considered physically impossible in our universe. Though this rapid pace is only an optical illusion, according to a new study, it still represents a blast of energy shooting towards us at very nearly the speed of light.
msn.com

Scientists Shocked As Black Hole Spews Out Something They've Never Seen Before

It’s not significant news when a black hole shreds and consumes a star — that’s just what black holes do. However, when that black hole starts ejecting material from a star years later, then scientists start paying attention. Scientists were recently caught by surprise when a black hole in a galaxy located 665 million light years away exhibited this exact phenomenon.
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Say Blue-Eyed People Have a Single Ancestor

Scientists have tracked down a genetic mutation that took place 6,000–10,000 years agoPixabay/Cocoparisienne. Human genetics is particularly fascinating since it determines our physical qualities, which until recently determined one’s rights in this world and, tragically, still do in some regions of the world. However, scientists have shown that individuals with blue eyes may only have one common ancestor, suggesting that all individuals with blue eyes may be connected. Those who hold a more religious view of the human family tree may not be interested in this, but those who believe in science will find it fascinating.
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Uncover a Brutal Murder From a Millennium Ago

South American mummies were brutally murdered, according to scientific “detective work.”. How often did prehistoric human societies engage in violence? Investigating the presence of trauma in early human remains is one way to assess this. For instance, a recent analysis of pre-Columbian remains revealed that 21% of the men had signs of violence-related trauma. The majority of research of this kind has currently concentrated on skulls and other parts of the skeleton, but mummies, with their preserved soft tissues, could be a richer source of information.
Outsider.com

NASA Officials Stumped by Mystery Object Stuck to Mars Helicopter

The Ingenuity Mars helicopter has something stuck on its foot, and NASA scientists and amateur sleuths alike are trying to figure out what it is. Seems like Ingenuity has taken off for its 33rd flight with toilet paper on its shoe. How embarrassing. Jokes aside, there is something stuck on...
HackerNoon

'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'

"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
Andrei Tapalaga

Is This the Skull of an Ancient Giant?

There have been many theories pointing out that we may have had giant ancestors in ancient times. The internet has been roaming with photos of such ancient skulls and bones, many discovered to have been altered. This is another photo that is mistaken to be believed that it is the skull of an ancient giant human that once roamed Earth.
France 24

First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA

The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
dailygalaxy.com

Rarest Thing Ever Detected –“One Trillion Times Age of the Universe”

“We actually saw this decay happen. It’s the longest, slowest process that has ever been directly observed, and our dark matter detector was sensitive enough to measure it,” said Ethan Brown, an assistant professor of physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute about a process that takes more than one trillion times longer than the age of the universe. “It’s amazing to have witnessed this process, and it says that our detector can measure the rarest thing ever recorded.”
Maya Devi

The first person to live for 1,000 years has already been born, says scientist

Although aging is a natural process, humans since time immemorial have sought to fight it. Dr. Aubrey de Grey, a brilliant scientist and co-founder of the SENS Research Foundation, has stated that science will find a way to control aging in the next 20 years. The SENS Research Foundation, an NGO organization that performs research programs and public relations work for the application of regenerative medicine to aging, has set anti-aging solutions as its mission.
Sara B

Scientists Discover a Lost Amazonian Settlement, Possibly The One Percy Fawcett Named ¨Z¨

In 1925, Percy Fawcett went into the Amazon for the last time. Fawcett began the Amazon expeditions after he graduated from the Royal Geographical Society's training program as an explorer, skilled in surveying, navigation, first aid, and survival skills. After graduation, he was asked to go on an expedition to Peru, Bolivia, and Brazil to map the unchartered territory of the Amazon.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.

Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
scitechdaily.com

Monstrous “Mega-Earthquake” Triggered by Impact That Killed the Dinosaurs

A 6-mile (10-kilometer) asteroid hit Earth 66 million years ago, triggering the extinction of the dinosaurs. According to new evidence, the Chicxulub impact also triggered an earthquake that was so massive it shook the planet for weeks to months after the collision. This “mega-earthquake” released an incredible amount of energy, estimated at 1023 joules, which is about 50,000 times more energy than was released in the magnitude 9.1 Sumatra earthquake in 2004.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

