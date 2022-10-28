Read full article on original website
Massive Energy Beam Pointed at Earth Appears to Break the Laws of Physics, Scientists Say
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. An intense jet of energy in space appears to be traveling seven times faster than the speed of light—a feat that is considered physically impossible in our universe. Though this rapid pace is only an optical illusion, according to a new study, it still represents a blast of energy shooting towards us at very nearly the speed of light.
msn.com
Scientists Shocked As Black Hole Spews Out Something They've Never Seen Before
It’s not significant news when a black hole shreds and consumes a star — that’s just what black holes do. However, when that black hole starts ejecting material from a star years later, then scientists start paying attention. Scientists were recently caught by surprise when a black hole in a galaxy located 665 million light years away exhibited this exact phenomenon.
The Weather Channel
Ancient ‘Superhighway’ Full of Human and Animal Footprints from Different Eras Discovered At a UK Beach (PHOTOS)
When walking along a tranquil beach leaving behind footprints in the sand, have you ever wondered how many people may have walked the same paths, their tracks washed away by the waves? What if their footprints were preserved beneath the sands of time for thousands of years, only to reveal themselves out of nowhere?
Scientists Say Blue-Eyed People Have a Single Ancestor
Scientists have tracked down a genetic mutation that took place 6,000–10,000 years agoPixabay/Cocoparisienne. Human genetics is particularly fascinating since it determines our physical qualities, which until recently determined one’s rights in this world and, tragically, still do in some regions of the world. However, scientists have shown that individuals with blue eyes may only have one common ancestor, suggesting that all individuals with blue eyes may be connected. Those who hold a more religious view of the human family tree may not be interested in this, but those who believe in science will find it fascinating.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Uncover a Brutal Murder From a Millennium Ago
South American mummies were brutally murdered, according to scientific “detective work.”. How often did prehistoric human societies engage in violence? Investigating the presence of trauma in early human remains is one way to assess this. For instance, a recent analysis of pre-Columbian remains revealed that 21% of the men had signs of violence-related trauma. The majority of research of this kind has currently concentrated on skulls and other parts of the skeleton, but mummies, with their preserved soft tissues, could be a richer source of information.
NASA Officials Stumped by Mystery Object Stuck to Mars Helicopter
The Ingenuity Mars helicopter has something stuck on its foot, and NASA scientists and amateur sleuths alike are trying to figure out what it is. Seems like Ingenuity has taken off for its 33rd flight with toilet paper on its shoe. How embarrassing. Jokes aside, there is something stuck on...
Spooky artificial intelligence ‘can accurately predict the future’ – and it’s about to be asked more questions
ARTIFICIAL intelligence was asked to predict the future and was right over 99 per cent of the time, according to new research. Fortunately, the AI didn't predict a deadly apocalypse or a robot takeover. Instead, researchers at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light in Germany asked the...
Nasa reveals most terrifying planets – including one where 5,400mph ‘glass shard’ storm would slice you apart
IF you're looking for a real halloween scare, look no further than space. Nasa is getting into the seasonal spirit by revealing some of the gruesomest depths of our universe which make Earth look pretty tame. One such place not fit for a halloween party is an exoplanet called HD...
'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'
"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
Tsunami from dinosaur-killing asteroid had mile-high waves and reached halfway across the world
The dinosaur-killing asteroid triggered mile-high monster waves and waters that reached the world over.
Is This the Skull of an Ancient Giant?
There have been many theories pointing out that we may have had giant ancestors in ancient times. The internet has been roaming with photos of such ancient skulls and bones, many discovered to have been altered. This is another photo that is mistaken to be believed that it is the skull of an ancient giant human that once roamed Earth.
France 24
First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA
The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
Unit 731 Conducted Sickening Biological Experiments in Which Women and Children Became Walking Disease Incubators
Unit 731, otherwise known as Manshu Detachment 731 or Kamo Detachment was a covert unit of the Imperial Japanese Army that conducted gruesome biological and chemical experiments on live test subjects during the Second Sino-Japanese War (1937-45) and World War II.
Mystery Plant: Common weed an interesting American native
“(Annie)’d go out in the evening and pick a mess of it … Carry it home and cook it for supper, ‘Cause that’s about all they had to eat.” — lyrics by Tony Joe White Of course, Annie would only...
dailygalaxy.com
Rarest Thing Ever Detected –“One Trillion Times Age of the Universe”
“We actually saw this decay happen. It’s the longest, slowest process that has ever been directly observed, and our dark matter detector was sensitive enough to measure it,” said Ethan Brown, an assistant professor of physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute about a process that takes more than one trillion times longer than the age of the universe. “It’s amazing to have witnessed this process, and it says that our detector can measure the rarest thing ever recorded.”
The first person to live for 1,000 years has already been born, says scientist
Although aging is a natural process, humans since time immemorial have sought to fight it. Dr. Aubrey de Grey, a brilliant scientist and co-founder of the SENS Research Foundation, has stated that science will find a way to control aging in the next 20 years. The SENS Research Foundation, an NGO organization that performs research programs and public relations work for the application of regenerative medicine to aging, has set anti-aging solutions as its mission.
Scientists Discover a Lost Amazonian Settlement, Possibly The One Percy Fawcett Named ¨Z¨
In 1925, Percy Fawcett went into the Amazon for the last time. Fawcett began the Amazon expeditions after he graduated from the Royal Geographical Society's training program as an explorer, skilled in surveying, navigation, first aid, and survival skills. After graduation, he was asked to go on an expedition to Peru, Bolivia, and Brazil to map the unchartered territory of the Amazon.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.
Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
scitechdaily.com
Monstrous “Mega-Earthquake” Triggered by Impact That Killed the Dinosaurs
A 6-mile (10-kilometer) asteroid hit Earth 66 million years ago, triggering the extinction of the dinosaurs. According to new evidence, the Chicxulub impact also triggered an earthquake that was so massive it shook the planet for weeks to months after the collision. This “mega-earthquake” released an incredible amount of energy, estimated at 1023 joules, which is about 50,000 times more energy than was released in the magnitude 9.1 Sumatra earthquake in 2004.
Scientists Claim the Pacific Ocean Will Disappear Merging America and Asia to Form a Supercontinent Called Amasia
According to scientists, the Pacific Ocean is closing on itself, and as a result, a supercontinent called Amasia will be formed. The process has already begun as scientists have calculated and concluded that the Pacific Ocean is currently shrinking at the slow rate of around one inch annually, a rate they say is consistent but gradual.
