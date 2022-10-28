ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Man sought for groping, kissing women in Midtown Manhattan: NYPD

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for a serial groper who has attacked at least three different women in Midtown, police said Friday.

In the most recent assault, a man approached a 35-year-old woman from behind and grabbed her breasts as she walked in front of 18 West 45th St. around 3:20 p.m. last Tuesday. He fled the location westbound on West 45th Street on foot.

One week earlier, police said the same man approached a 24-year-old woman from behind as she walked on Madison Avenue and East 47th Street around 3:40 p.m. He then kissed the woman on her neck, without her permission to do so, before fleeing the location in an unknown direction.

The same man approached a 25-year-old woman on East 33rd Street on Sept. 4 at around 1 p.m. and grabbed her breast without her consent before fleeing on foot, according to police.

None of the women were physically injured in each attack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

