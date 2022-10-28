Campbell knows patience doesn't last forever: "We've got to win"

Six games into Dan Campbell's second season as head coach, the Lions are stuck in last place. 23 games into his tenure, they are stuck on four wins -- zero of them on the road. Stuck, static, stalled, call it what you want: this team is standing still. If the Lions are making progress, it has yet to show up in their record.

"I think we really are making progress," owner Sheila Ford Hamp said this week . "You’ve seen it."

Ford Hamp addressed the local media Wednesday for the first time since the Lions announced the hirings of Campbell and GM Brad Holmes two years ago. Amid frustration with the team's 1-5 start, she wanted to voice her support for the two leaders of the team's rebuild. It didn't go unnoticed by Campbell.

"She didn’t have to do that," he said Friday. "I appreciate that and I know that we have her support. But I don’t take that for granted. I don’t take it lightly either. I know it's not easy. It’s not easy at all. It’s not easy on anybody."

Indeed, the losing has begun to wear on the Lions, even as they keep their eyes on the future. They have fewer wins in 23 games under Campbell and Holmes than they had in their final 23 games under Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn, and that regime went up in smoke.

Of course, Patricia and Quinn were supposed to take a good team over the top. Campbell and Holmes were charged with a rebuild -- "a huge teardown and then turnaround," said Ford Hamp -- and rebuilds take time. For now, time remains on Campbell's and Holmes' side.

But Campbell knows as well as anyone, the clock is always ticking.

"I’m not blind to any of this," he said. "I appreciate (the support), but I also know the reality: We’ve got to win."

He's right. For the all goodwill he's built up since he arrived, for all the hope he's restored in the fanbase, for all the belief he's imbued in the locker room and the team facility, none of it matters if the Lions continue to lose. The NFL is a bottom-line business. Bottom line is, the Lions are 4-18-1 with Campbell as head coach.

"There’s still urgency here," Campbell said. "That’s never changed. We know what kind of business we’re in, I know what kind of business I’m in and I know that the patience only goes so long.

"Look, we’re trying to get one this week and then after that, you go get the next one. It’s all about winning. We’re not trying to kick the can down the road. We’re not trying to say any of that. We’ve got a team here that I know can win and it’s my job to get them there.”

Rebuilds take time, yes, but they don't take forever. Campbell and Holmes don't have forever to fix things in Detroit. They have the rest of this season, to be sure. And then they have next season to start showing progress, the kind that shows up in the record.

