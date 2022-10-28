ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NH

Waste Management recyclables building burns in Rochester fire

By Karen Dandurant, Fosters Daily Democrat
Foster's Daily Democrat
Foster's Daily Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ACGTM_0iqLa8MT00

ROCHESTER — Fire struck in a building housing recyclable materials at Waste Management Friday morning.

At 4:52 a.m., the Rochester Fire Department responded to the company's Building 8, located at 479 Steele Road.

Assistant Fire Chief Tim Wilder said the fire started in the Materials Recovery Facility.

Your questions answered:What can Portsmouth Naval Shipyard do about 24/7 noise from base?

“The fire sprinkler system activated, which helped keep the fire from growing rapidly,” Wilder said. “We called for a tanker task force due to a lack of water supply."

There were no workers in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to Wilder.

“A large portion of contents that were on fire were moved to the exterior of the building,” Wilder said. “Waste Management personnel will be working the rest of the day to extinguish the remaining areas of materials that are still on fire.”

The last firefighting crews departed shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Wilder said Rochester firefighters received mutual aid from Somersworth, Dover, Barrington, Strafford, Wakefield, Rollinsford, Pease and Lebanon, Maine.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

Underground fires in Dover lead to explosions

DOVER, N.H. — Firefighters in Dover are investigating the cause of underground fires that set off explosions late Sunday night. The fire chief said the call came in just before midnight Monday. It was originally reported as a structure fire at 10 Second St., but that turned out not to be the case. Firefighters said they found electric meters on fire in an alleyway behind the building. They also said there were flames shooting out of manholes.
DOVER, NH
homenewshere.com

Jade East closed for health, building violations

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Oct. 20, 2022, at Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Susan Amato was not present. Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Maria Ruggiero of the Front Line Initiative, a regional mental health collaborative with the Tewksbury Police Department, appeared to discuss Substance Abuse Prevention Month and the condition of substance use in town.
TEWKSBURY, MA
CBS Boston

Woman wants Haverhill cemetery soil tested after "suspicious" waste dumped

HAVERHILL -- Dee O'Neil says she took plenty of photos to have evidence of what is likely hazardous waste dumped at St James Cemetery in Haverhill. The debris includes plastic 55-gallon drums, oil cans, and cleaning solvents. "Seeing what was out there, I was very concerned," Dee told WBZ-TV's I-Team. "You're probably 15 feet from a flowing river right here." That is the Little River, which flows into the Merrimac River. "This is not typical cemetery waste, by no means." The cemetery is one of three in Haverhill owned by the Catholic Cemetery Association of the Archdiocese of Boston. When Dee discovered...
HAVERHILL, MA
manchesterinklink.com

New cost-saving trash cans placed downtown

MANCHESTER, NH – The City on Thursday announced the installation of seven new trash cans around center city as part of a pilot program. The trash cans have been placed strategically in areas identified by the Department of Public Works as having the highest potential impact. The cans will receive twice-weekly trash collection as part of the regular trash collection schedule for the neighborhood.
MANCHESTER, NH
mainepublic.org

Repeat contaminators could lose access to recycling services in Biddeford

The city of Biddeford can now revoke recycling services from residents who repeatedly contaminate their recycling bins with trash. Under an ordinance passed earlier this month, households will get two warnings if the city finds non-recyclable items in a recycle bin. On the third violation within 12 months, the city will no longer collect their recycling each week.
BIDDEFORD, ME
iheart.com

Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds

SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
SALEM, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Program to help older Mainers with home improvements

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For the past seven years, the South Portland Housing Authority has been helping senior citizens within the community in need of home improvement. Older Mainers can apply for help through the Senior Home Modification Program which consists of an annual grant of 50 thousand dollars to help fix approximately 25 homes this year.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
lpgasmagazine.com

Dead River expands operations in Maine

Dead River Co. of South Portland, Maine, purchased the propane and heating oil delivery business and HVAC business of Charlie Burnham Energy & Heating Service, based in Freeport, Maine. HVAC industry experts Charlie Burnham and George Gyorgy founded Charlie Burnham Heating Service in 1991. In 2009, Jim Enrico joined the...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
CBS Boston

NH police: Massachusetts man clocked at 121 mph on I-95

GREENLAND, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police said they arrested a Massachusetts teen for allegedly driving more than 100 miles per hour on Route 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit, who are concentrated on reducing hazardous driving behavior on I-95, clocked a black BMW coupe allegedly going 121 mph on I-95 South. The driver, Jake Marley, 19, of Boxford, was stopped in North Hampton and charged with reckless operation. He is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court on December 19.
GREENLAND, NH
MassLive.com

Peabody woman charged after N.H. rollover crash Sunday morning

A Peabody woman has been charged with allegedly causing a single-vehicle rollover crash in Seabrook, N.H., just over the state line, Sunday morning. Samantha Famolare, 30, is charged with operating after revocation or suspension of a license and reckless driving. At 3:04 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of...
SEABROOK, NH
WMUR.com

Police activity in area of Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — There is a police presence on South Willow Street near the Mall of New Hampshire, according to police. Manchester police posted on their Facebook page Saturday afternoon that there is police activity on South Willow Street near the Mall of New Hampshire. They are asking people...
MANCHESTER, NH
tewksburycarnation.org

Tewksbury Florist & Greenery Property on the Market

The two-acre parcel at 402 Main St. housing Tewksbury Florist & Greenery is on the market for $2.5 million. The land is in the General Business zoning district — which does allow for medical and adult recreational marijuana sales — and has 160 feet of frontage on Rt. 38. The property includes a 2,248 s.f. home and a 2,800 s.f. store.
TEWKSBURY, MA
Foster's Daily Democrat

Foster's Daily Democrat

2K+
Followers
554
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fosters, ME from Foster's Daily Democrat.

 http://fosters.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy