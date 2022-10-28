Waste Management recyclables building burns in Rochester fire

ROCHESTER — Fire struck in a building housing recyclable materials at Waste Management Friday morning.

At 4:52 a.m., the Rochester Fire Department responded to the company's Building 8, located at 479 Steele Road.

Assistant Fire Chief Tim Wilder said the fire started in the Materials Recovery Facility.

“The fire sprinkler system activated, which helped keep the fire from growing rapidly,” Wilder said. “We called for a tanker task force due to a lack of water supply."

There were no workers in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to Wilder.

“A large portion of contents that were on fire were moved to the exterior of the building,” Wilder said. “Waste Management personnel will be working the rest of the day to extinguish the remaining areas of materials that are still on fire.”

The last firefighting crews departed shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Wilder said Rochester firefighters received mutual aid from Somersworth, Dover, Barrington, Strafford, Wakefield, Rollinsford, Pease and Lebanon, Maine.