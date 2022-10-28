A person found deceased in a home in a shooting investigation in the overnight hours Thursday in La Porte County has been identified. The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2000 East block of State Road 4. Deputies were initially called to the residence regarding a burglary in progress, but when they arrived a gunshot was heard coming from the residence, according to the report. Police say the occupants were removed and the interior of the residence was cleared. While that occurred, deputies found a deceased man, now identified as 42-year-old Jacob J. Borders.

LA PORTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO