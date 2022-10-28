ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laporte County, IN

22 WSBT

Man charged for shooting death of South Bend 16 year old

South Bend, Ind. — A 39-year-old man was charged with murder for the death of South Bend 16-year-old Noelle Riggins. In addition to murder, Sidney Hockaday is facing two counts of dealing marijuana and one count of firearm enhancement. Noelle was shot and killed on October 21 before 3:30...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting of teen in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old on South Bend’s southeast side last weekend. South Bend Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue back on Oct. 21. When they arrived, they found Noelle Riggins, 16, in a lawn on that block suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Police identify man shot during attempted robbery in LaPorte

Indiana AG Rokita warning of fentanyl disguised as candy ahead of Halloween. Fentanyl is an opioid that is about 50 times more potent than heroin and about 100 times more potent than morphine, meaning even consuming the smallest amount of fentanyl could be deadly. Edwardsburg Public Schools share improved millage...
LA PORTE, IN
Fox 32 Chicago

20-year-old woman shot, killed on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot on Chicago's Northwest Side early Sunday morning. Police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 6800 block of West Grand Avenue in Montclare around 3:10 a.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots. The victim was pronounced dead on...
CHICAGO, IL
wkvi.com

UPDATE: La Porte County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting

A person found deceased in a home in a shooting investigation in the overnight hours Thursday in La Porte County has been identified. The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2000 East block of State Road 4. Deputies were initially called to the residence regarding a burglary in progress, but when they arrived a gunshot was heard coming from the residence, according to the report. Police say the occupants were removed and the interior of the residence was cleared. While that occurred, deputies found a deceased man, now identified as 42-year-old Jacob J. Borders.
LA PORTE, IN
cwbchicago.com

17-year-old found shot to death in car under South Loop train tracks

Chicago police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was found shot to death under the L tracks in the South Loop on Saturday evening. Officers responded to a call of a person shot in an alley behind the 1900 block of South State around 9 p.m. They found the victim dead in the front passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to his head, according to a CPD media statement.
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

Two injured in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are severely injured Saturday night after a shooting on South Bend’s northwest side. Just after 8 p.m., police received multiple calls about numerous shots fired. Police say that when they arrived at the corner of Huey and Bulla streets, they found two...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

20-year-old arrested for South Bend murder

A 20-year-old is behind bars in connection to a shooting last November. Police say Alexis Willocks was arrested for the murder of 17-year-old Anika Henderson. Henderson was shot and killed last year near Randolph and Sampson Streets in South Bend. Willocks is facing charges of Murder and Criminal Recklessness.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Two Elkhart County deputies charged with employment fraud

An Elkhart County deputy and a former deputy are now facing felony charges for employment fraud. Patrol Officer William Fackelman and former Patrol Officer Don McQuarie are accused of Ghost Employment. That's when an officer is working for another organization while already on the clock for the department. The charges...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies charged with ghost employment

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Charges have been filed on one Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputy and one former deputy for ghost employment. Patrol Officer William Fackleman and former Patrol Officer Don McQuarie have been charged with ghost employment stemming from an investigation that began back in March. Sheriff Jeff Siegel was made aware of inappropriate conduct by the two officers related to employment outside of the Sheriff’s Office and ordered an internal investigation.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Fox 32 Chicago

New details released after Chicago man charged with string of crimes

CHICAGO - Bail was denied Friday for a man who has been charged with a string of crimes on the North and Northwest sides, including a carjacking and robbery in 2020. Carlos Perez, 24, was arrested Thursday in the 4000 block of West Wilson Avenue and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, robbery with a firearm, resisting arrest, multiple counts of aggravated battery against a police officer and possession of a controlled substance, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
wkvi.com

Starke County Sheriff’s Office

10/17/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of 900 W. State Road in San Pierre. 10/18/22 A Knox resident reported a suspicious person in the area of 200 E. and State Road 10. 10/18/22 A resident reported the theft of a wallet. 10/18/22 A Knox resident...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Police Chase Ends in Drug Arrest

(Michigan City, IN) - A motorcycle chase in Michigan City led to the capture of an alleged drug dealer. The incident happened early Tuesday morning on the city’s near north side. At around 3:35 a.m. officers observed a motorcycle without a license plate in the 400 block of East 10th Street. When the biker refused to stop, a chase ensued westbound. According to police, the motorcyclist fell off the bike near Grant Avenue and fled on foot. Officer found him not far away hiding behind a garage.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

One dead after burglary at home in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a burglary early Thursday morning in LaPorte County. Deputies were called just after 3:30 a.m. to a home in the 2000 block of E. State Road 4 regarding a burglary in progress. Moments after they arrived, a gunshot was heard...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN

