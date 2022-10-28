Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Man charged for shooting death of South Bend 16 year old
South Bend, Ind. — A 39-year-old man was charged with murder for the death of South Bend 16-year-old Noelle Riggins. In addition to murder, Sidney Hockaday is facing two counts of dealing marijuana and one count of firearm enhancement. Noelle was shot and killed on October 21 before 3:30...
WNDU
Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting of teen in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old on South Bend’s southeast side last weekend. South Bend Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue back on Oct. 21. When they arrived, they found Noelle Riggins, 16, in a lawn on that block suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Chicago crime: Man carjacked at gunpoint in Loop, police say
A man was carjacked at gunpoint downtown, Chicago police said.
WNDU
Police identify man shot during attempted robbery in LaPorte
Indiana AG Rokita warning of fentanyl disguised as candy ahead of Halloween. Fentanyl is an opioid that is about 50 times more potent than heroin and about 100 times more potent than morphine, meaning even consuming the smallest amount of fentanyl could be deadly. Edwardsburg Public Schools share improved millage...
20-year-old woman shot, killed on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot on Chicago's Northwest Side early Sunday morning. Police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 6800 block of West Grand Avenue in Montclare around 3:10 a.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots. The victim was pronounced dead on...
95.3 MNC
Two people critically wounded after shooting on Huey Street in South Bend
Two people are in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting. South Bend Police say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Police were called to the scene from a report of multiple shots fired and the two males...
Driver and police officer exchange gunfire during chase in Benton Harbor area
Police in St. Joseph Township are investigating a shooting involving a police officer. The suspect is still on the loose
wkvi.com
UPDATE: La Porte County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting
A person found deceased in a home in a shooting investigation in the overnight hours Thursday in La Porte County has been identified. The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2000 East block of State Road 4. Deputies were initially called to the residence regarding a burglary in progress, but when they arrived a gunshot was heard coming from the residence, according to the report. Police say the occupants were removed and the interior of the residence was cleared. While that occurred, deputies found a deceased man, now identified as 42-year-old Jacob J. Borders.
cwbchicago.com
17-year-old found shot to death in car under South Loop train tracks
Chicago police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was found shot to death under the L tracks in the South Loop on Saturday evening. Officers responded to a call of a person shot in an alley behind the 1900 block of South State around 9 p.m. They found the victim dead in the front passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to his head, according to a CPD media statement.
WNDU
Two injured in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are severely injured Saturday night after a shooting on South Bend’s northwest side. Just after 8 p.m., police received multiple calls about numerous shots fired. Police say that when they arrived at the corner of Huey and Bulla streets, they found two...
Man killed, 2 injured after shooting, crash in Heart of Chicago, officials say
A man was killed and two women were hurt in a shooting and crash on Chicago's Southwest Side, officials said.
22 WSBT
20-year-old arrested for South Bend murder
A 20-year-old is behind bars in connection to a shooting last November. Police say Alexis Willocks was arrested for the murder of 17-year-old Anika Henderson. Henderson was shot and killed last year near Randolph and Sampson Streets in South Bend. Willocks is facing charges of Murder and Criminal Recklessness.
fox32chicago.com
3 suspects at large following early morning car chase on I-57: state police
CHICAGO - Three suspects fled police on foot following a car chase on northbound I-57 Saturday morning. State police say troopers were pursuing a vehicle wanted in connection to a carjacking in Homewood. Around 4:49 a.m., troopers followed the car on I-57 then into the 16000 block of South Ashland...
22 WSBT
Two Elkhart County deputies charged with employment fraud
An Elkhart County deputy and a former deputy are now facing felony charges for employment fraud. Patrol Officer William Fackelman and former Patrol Officer Don McQuarie are accused of Ghost Employment. That's when an officer is working for another organization while already on the clock for the department. The charges...
WNDU
Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies charged with ghost employment
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Charges have been filed on one Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputy and one former deputy for ghost employment. Patrol Officer William Fackleman and former Patrol Officer Don McQuarie have been charged with ghost employment stemming from an investigation that began back in March. Sheriff Jeff Siegel was made aware of inappropriate conduct by the two officers related to employment outside of the Sheriff’s Office and ordered an internal investigation.
New details released after Chicago man charged with string of crimes
CHICAGO - Bail was denied Friday for a man who has been charged with a string of crimes on the North and Northwest sides, including a carjacking and robbery in 2020. Carlos Perez, 24, was arrested Thursday in the 4000 block of West Wilson Avenue and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, robbery with a firearm, resisting arrest, multiple counts of aggravated battery against a police officer and possession of a controlled substance, Chicago police said.
wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
10/17/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of 900 W. State Road in San Pierre. 10/18/22 A Knox resident reported a suspicious person in the area of 200 E. and State Road 10. 10/18/22 A resident reported the theft of a wallet. 10/18/22 A Knox resident...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in neck in front of Roseland home, pronounced dead at the scene
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the man, 27, was standing in front of a residence when he was shot in the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there are no suspects in custody.
hometownnewsnow.com
Police Chase Ends in Drug Arrest
(Michigan City, IN) - A motorcycle chase in Michigan City led to the capture of an alleged drug dealer. The incident happened early Tuesday morning on the city’s near north side. At around 3:35 a.m. officers observed a motorcycle without a license plate in the 400 block of East 10th Street. When the biker refused to stop, a chase ensued westbound. According to police, the motorcyclist fell off the bike near Grant Avenue and fled on foot. Officer found him not far away hiding behind a garage.
WNDU
One dead after burglary at home in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a burglary early Thursday morning in LaPorte County. Deputies were called just after 3:30 a.m. to a home in the 2000 block of E. State Road 4 regarding a burglary in progress. Moments after they arrived, a gunshot was heard...
