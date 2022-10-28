Falcons Injury Report: CB AJ Terrell OUT vs. Panthers; Who Replaces Him?

The Atlanta Falcons will be without starting cornerback A.J. Terrell against the Carolina Panthers due to a hamstring injury.

The Atlanta Falcons are preparing for this weekend's game against the Carolina Panthers, but they will have to do so without one of their best players.

The Falcons announced that cornerback A.J. Terrell will miss Sunday's game against the Panthers with a hamstring injury.

Atlanta lost three of its top defensive backs ... Terrell, Casey Hayward, and Jaylinn Hawkins ... to injuries in the last two weeks, leaving them without many other options. Terrell played last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, but re-aggravated his hamstring injury and he is considered "week-to-week."

Hayward is projected to be out for the foreseeable future. While the news of Terrell being ruled out for this weekend's game means the Falcons will once again have to lean on its youth at the position.

Hawkins is still recovering from a concussion he suffered last week and won't play against the Panthers.

Dee Alford, a backup cornerback, is nursing a hamstring injury and hasn't practiced all week. However, he is questionable for Sunday's contest, leaving hope that he can play.

Practice squad member Cornell Armstrong and backup defensive back Darren Hall will both get a second chance after a rough start against the Bengals. Safety Dean Marlowe will also have an expanded role.

The Falcons and Panthers kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

