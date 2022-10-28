ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Get a glimpse of upcoming news and events for the 2022-23 season in Palm Beach

By Palm Beach Daily News
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 2 days ago

Palm Beach hotels are refreshed and ready for new season

Palm Beach hotels are set to start the new season with freshly renovated spaces and new guest amenities. Some also have planned special events while others will celebrate milestones. Read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TMnqr_0iqLZwVD00

Outdoor seating has changed dining landscape in Palm Beach; Café Boulud has a birthday

High-profile chefs and events are on tap for the new season’s dining-out scene. So are notable restaurant birthdays, including Café Boulud’s 20th. And, of course, al fresco seating — a front-burner amenity since the pandemic began —will continue to generate buzz. Read more

Cultural abundance: Arts season is jam-packed

Pandemic? What pandemic? As if unleashed from solitary confinement, the arts season for 2022-23 has come roaring back without reservation, with venues presenting full slates of art exhibitions, concerts, lectures, plays, operas, ballets and performances of every kind and degree. Read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eWnEK_0iqLZwVD00

Palm Beach to address water quality, public safety, code review

With COVID-19 in the rearview mirror for most who live and work on the island, the Town Council is turning its attention to a number of important issues facing the town this season. With concerns mounting over water quality, public safety, traffic and zoning reform, the Town Council has planned an aggressive agenda to tackle these issues. Read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=330ygX_0iqLZwVD00

In Memoriam: Remembering those we recently lost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I1M7w_0iqLZwVD00

Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, died of blunt impact injuries suffered during a fall down the stairs at her New York City home. She was 73.

Carleton Varney, an interior designer who wrote the popular “Your Family Decorator” column for the Palm Beach Daily News for more than 40 years, died in a Palm Beach Gardens hospital. He was 85. Read more

***

Column: At the dawn of this new society season, skip the Pilates and start hitting the heavy bag

What's that peeking over the horizon? Ah, yes. Here it comes. The Season. Not just a new season, but a new season dawning in a new age in a world that — if the birth of variant after variant is any indication — will never, ever be ''post''-pandemic. Read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vbmgV_0iqLZwVD00

With shopping venues fully leased, 'another incredible season' likely on tap in Palm Beach

As the season ramps up, there’s one thing all the town’s shopping venues have in common. They are fully leased, from Worth Avenue to tThe Royal Poinciana Plaza to County Road. Read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pwtyQ_0iqLZwVD00

Tight supply, big demand and the consequences for Palm Beach real estate

Higher prices. Supply issues. Fewer products to sell. And we’re not talking about the pandemic’s effect on the global economy. We’re instead talking about Palm Beach’s high-end real estate market, which has only gotten higher since the arrival of the coronavirus in the spring of 2020. Read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cGaXq_0iqLZwVD00

From $30 million to $86 million: Here are the biggest sales of the summer in Palm Beach

Ten single-family properties — including a vacant lot — sold for more than $30 million since May 1 in Palm Beach, where buyer demand continued to far outstrip the number of homes available for sale. Read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u20x7_0iqLZwVD00

What were the highest-dollar summer condo sales in Palm Beach?

It’s gotten a lot tougher for would-be buyers to find a condominium or co-operative apartment in Palm Beach. But here’s a look at the six Midtown apartments that sold for more than $12 million over the summer, including one that broke the town’s condo price record. Meanwhile, two other sales set new South End sales records. Read more .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gTUhE_0iqLZwVD00

***

Coudert Institute offering food for thought, music for ears, and a gala for fun

"Be a part of a spirit-lifting season," the Coudert Institute's website says about its plans for 2022-23.  While those plans are still evolving, the organization continues in its mission to "bring open minds together," with a wide slate of lectures and concerts at various venues, a gala at The Breakers, and a two-day poetry workshop at Villa dei Fiori. Read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZa1c_0iqLZwVD00

World Affairs Council presents experts discussing important global issues for 2022-23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ff14B_0iqLZwVD00

The World Affairs Council of Palm Beach stays the course for the 2022-23 season with experts tackling pressing global issues, conflicts and possible solutions. Read more

***

Round Table enthusiastic about plans for 91st season

The Palm Beach Round Table enters its 91st season "off to a very good start," according to board Chairman Herb Roemmele. The lineup includes experts in the fields of the arts, medicine and law enforcement. The first event is an Opera reception with Palm Beach Opera General and Artistic Director David Walker, Nov. 16, at a private home. Read more

***

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Get a glimpse of upcoming news and events for the 2022-23 season in Palm Beach

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in West Palm Beach, FL

When you think of West Palm Beach, Florida, you may just think of palm trees, sand, and a picturesque blue ocean. This area is definitely beautiful, but it also has a plethora of bars and restaurants. There is a variety of cuisines and atmospheres, so there is something for everyone....
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Delray Beach’s Atlantic Crossing will finally open. What you’ll see: restaurants, apartments and lots more.

After a decade of planning, the doors are close to finally opening on the $300 million Atlantic Crossing development in downtown Delray Beach. Spanning nine acres along Atlantic Avenue just east of Federal Highway, Atlantic Crossing will feature restaurants, shops, 83,000 square feet of office space and 261 luxury apartments, making it one of the biggest projects in the city’s history. The ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
iheart.com

Most Haunted Places In The Palm Beaches

Looking to get spooked this Halloween? Well, here are some legendary haunted places you can check out on Palm Beach County. The echo of footsteps, candles that light and extinguish themselves, and mysterious wailing in the night: Delray Beach’s Blue Anchor Pub is said to be haunted by the ghost of Bertha Starkey, a wanton British woman who was killed by her jealous husband at a London pub in the mid-19th century.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat show draws crowds amid economic anxiety

Howard Parker, 56, was looking for an upgrade. “I have a boat,” the Jacksonville-based fisherman explained. “I want a bigger one.” He had come to the right place: the 63rd Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest in-water boat show in the world, which reached a peak Saturday at its six different venues, including the Broward County Convention Center and the Bahia Mar Yachting ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
westorlandonews.com

Expanding Network of Car Culture Clubhouses in South Florida

Hagerty announced the expansion of its national network of premium clubhouse and car storage facilities with the opening of Hagerty Garage + Social Palm Beach. Building on existing locations in Delray Beach and Miami, Garage + Social offers world-class clubhouse and storage facilities to South Florida’s car collectors and enthusiasts.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
exemplore.com

The Witch's Wall (Witch's Castle) in Palm Beach, Florida

I have a strong interest in astrology, religion/spirituality, and psychology. I love sharing my knowledge with others. The Witch's Castle, Also Called the Witch's Wall, in Palm Beach. When I was growing up in Palm Beach County in the 1970s, everybody knew what the “Witch’s Castle” was. It was a...
PALM BEACH, FL
cohaitungchi.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Boynton Beach (FL)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Boynton Beach, FL? this city sure has some fun attractions and activities to give you a memorable vacation. Boynton Beach is located in Palm Beach County, Florida, United States. You will never get bored in this city as it contains lots of fun attractions and activities.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in West Palm Beach

A Palm Beach County man was killed on Sunday in an early-morning collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in West Palm Beach. The accident occurred about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Military Trail and Wallis Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2007 Toyota Highlander, headed north on Military Trail, made a left turn onto Wallis Road, and into the ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s being built there? More than 200 apartments are planned in Tamarac

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In ...
TAMARAC, FL
cw34.com

Affordable housing coming to West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two new affordable housing projects are being built in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Commission approved those projects on Oct. 18. The commission approved almost $8.3 million in funding for two affordable housing complexes. One is called Autumn Ridge at 1580...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Baptist Health Unveils New Vein Clinic at Boca Raton Regional Hospital

October 28, 2022 – Baptist Health announces it is expanding its vascular services with the opening of its new vein clinic located on the campus of Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Baptist Health Vein Care will provide comprehensive treatment options which will be both therapeutic and cosmetic to address all aspects of varicose veins and other venous diseases.
BOCA RATON, FL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Pompano Beach: A Waterfront City on the Rise

Sitting along Florida’s Gold Coast, Pompano Beach is a city known for extending “Florida’s Warmest Welcome,” boasting clear waters, sandy beaches, and calm breezes. In recent years, it has emerged beyond its beaches as a diverse South Florida community. With an overall lower density than its neighbors of Fort Lauderdale and Miami, and an immense potential for growth, many real estate developers, restaurateurs, business owners, and prospective residents alike are readily eyeing the city as the next hotspot for waterfront living in South Florida.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
bdb.org

Company is considering relocating its Maryland headquarters to ‘Wall Street South’

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Oct. 28, 2022 – NewDay USA, a Fintech company and one of the nation’s leading VA mortgage lenders, announces it is expanding and taking occupancy with 250 employees in the top two floors of 360 Rosemary, a 20-story, 297,000-square-foot office building in West Palm Beach. In addition, the company is in negotiations with Related Co. to relocate its Maryland-based headquarters to West Palm Beach. Within six months, NewDay anticipates that the West Palm Beach office to grow to over 500 team members in 2023.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
The Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach Post

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Daily News.

 http://palmbeachdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy