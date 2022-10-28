Get a glimpse of upcoming news and events for the 2022-23 season in Palm Beach

Palm Beach hotels are set to start the new season with freshly renovated spaces and new guest amenities. Some also have planned special events while others will celebrate milestones. Read more

High-profile chefs and events are on tap for the new season’s dining-out scene. So are notable restaurant birthdays, including Café Boulud’s 20th. And, of course, al fresco seating — a front-burner amenity since the pandemic began —will continue to generate buzz. Read more

Pandemic? What pandemic? As if unleashed from solitary confinement, the arts season for 2022-23 has come roaring back without reservation, with venues presenting full slates of art exhibitions, concerts, lectures, plays, operas, ballets and performances of every kind and degree. Read more

With COVID-19 in the rearview mirror for most who live and work on the island, the Town Council is turning its attention to a number of important issues facing the town this season. With concerns mounting over water quality, public safety, traffic and zoning reform, the Town Council has planned an aggressive agenda to tackle these issues. Read more

Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, died of blunt impact injuries suffered during a fall down the stairs at her New York City home. She was 73.

Carleton Varney, an interior designer who wrote the popular “Your Family Decorator” column for the Palm Beach Daily News for more than 40 years, died in a Palm Beach Gardens hospital. He was 85. Read more

What's that peeking over the horizon? Ah, yes. Here it comes. The Season. Not just a new season, but a new season dawning in a new age in a world that — if the birth of variant after variant is any indication — will never, ever be ''post''-pandemic. Read more

As the season ramps up, there’s one thing all the town’s shopping venues have in common. They are fully leased, from Worth Avenue to tThe Royal Poinciana Plaza to County Road. Read more

Higher prices. Supply issues. Fewer products to sell. And we’re not talking about the pandemic’s effect on the global economy. We’re instead talking about Palm Beach’s high-end real estate market, which has only gotten higher since the arrival of the coronavirus in the spring of 2020. Read more

Ten single-family properties — including a vacant lot — sold for more than $30 million since May 1 in Palm Beach, where buyer demand continued to far outstrip the number of homes available for sale. Read more

What were the highest-dollar summer condo sales in Palm Beach?

It’s gotten a lot tougher for would-be buyers to find a condominium or co-operative apartment in Palm Beach. But here’s a look at the six Midtown apartments that sold for more than $12 million over the summer, including one that broke the town’s condo price record. Meanwhile, two other sales set new South End sales records. Read more .

"Be a part of a spirit-lifting season," the Coudert Institute's website says about its plans for 2022-23. While those plans are still evolving, the organization continues in its mission to "bring open minds together," with a wide slate of lectures and concerts at various venues, a gala at The Breakers, and a two-day poetry workshop at Villa dei Fiori. Read more

The World Affairs Council of Palm Beach stays the course for the 2022-23 season with experts tackling pressing global issues, conflicts and possible solutions. Read more

The Palm Beach Round Table enters its 91st season "off to a very good start," according to board Chairman Herb Roemmele. The lineup includes experts in the fields of the arts, medicine and law enforcement. The first event is an Opera reception with Palm Beach Opera General and Artistic Director David Walker, Nov. 16, at a private home. Read more

