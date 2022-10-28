Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Dodge County crash

BURNETT, Wis. — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Friday morning after crashing on a county highway east of Beaver Dam.

Authorities said the 32-year-old motorcyclist crashed around 8 a.m. after hitting a raccoon, which caused him to drive into a tall grassy area where he hit a utility pole wire. He was driving on County Highway E, just east of County Highway A, while attempting to pass a semi-truck in a no-passing zone, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

The 32-year-old Ripon man was first transported to a local hospital; he was then flown to a trauma center.

While the crash is still under investigation, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office officials said alcohol, speed and reckless driving likely contributed to the crash. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time.

