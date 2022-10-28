ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Pamplin Media Group

HISTORY: The century of the 'Sellwood Transfer Company'

This month, we trace the history of Inner Southeast Portland through a single business, changing with the times. Among the many places to live in Portland in the early 1900s, I'm wondering what made William Copenhafer choose Sellwood as the desirable place to live? William was a contractor who hired out to build homes for other people. Every day he would trudge up a ladder to nail siding to a house he was building in the Alameda District of Portland, or maybe he'd be laying down a row of shingles on the roof of a new home in the St. Johns neighborhood.
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Portland's rail museum celebrates 10th anniversary with a party

Long a dream for railroad fans, the ORHC Rail Museum near OMSI is a reality -- and it's now ten years old. The Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's rail history museum, just east of OMSI under the McLoughlin viaduct, was ten years old on Saturday, September 24th — so it threw its doors open, and invited the public to come celebrate.
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Lakeridge beats Lake Oswego in football for first time since 2013

The Pacers beat the Lakers 14-9 on Friday, Oct. 28, in a rainy Battle of the Lake that turned into a low-scoring dogfight. For the first time since 2013, the Lakeridge football team won the Battle of the Lake. The Pacers (3-6) defeated Lake Oswego 14-9 on Friday night, Oct....
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Creston-Kenilworth 'Dumpster Day' pulls in a record haul

An annual cleanup comes to Holgate Boulevard, and several full Dumpsters are hauled away after the day is done. If this year's "Dumpster Day" is any indication, Creston-Kenilworth residents have been doing some deep cleaning lately. The annual neighborhood cleanup on Saturday, October 8, brought in more trash, recyclables, and reusables than ever before.
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Molalla considers permits for overnight parking

The city already has existing provisions in its code barring overnight parking, but the language is currently vague and unenforceable. The discussion of parking in downtown corridors is often more complicated and nuanced than one might think. This rings true in Molalla. City Council met on Wednesday, Oct. 26, to...
MOLALLA, OR
Pamplin Media Group

In first season at 5A, Canby girls soccer improved final standing

The Cougars improved in total wins, fewer losses, more goals and fewer goals conceded over the course of the 2022 season. Even with its season at an end, the move to 5A ultimately proved fruitful for the Canby girls soccer team. After finishing tied for sixth in the Three Rivers League (TRL) in its last season as a 6A program, the Cougars wound up 4-4 in the Northwest Oregon Conference (NWOC).
CANBY, OR

