University of Michigan Police release statement on incident involving Michigan State, Wolverines players in tunnel
Tha annual rivalry showdown between Michigan and Michigan State took an ugly turn on Saturday, as a fight broke out in the tunnel afterwards. Following the Wolverines defeating the Spartans 29-7, multiple Michigan State players were seen on video fighting with what appeared to be a lone Michigan player. Speaking with the media later in the night, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh went as far to say two of his players were “assaulted” during the altercation.
Michigan State players seen roughing up Michigan's Ja’Den McBurrows; Jim Harbaugh calls it assault
Michigan State players appeared to beat up a Michigan player following the Wolverines' win over the Spartans 29-7. Jim Harbaugh called it "assault."
Paul Finebaum Reacts To Michigan, Michigan State Tunnel Fight
ESPN's Paul Finebaum has weighed in on last night's postgame incident between Michigan and Michigan State. In multiple videos taken by observers, Michigan State players. striking two Wolverines. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game his players were "assaulted." The Big Ten, both programs and the Michigan and...
Mel Tucker reacts to Michigan State players ganging up on Michigan player: 'There is no excuse'
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker, president Samuel L. Stanley and Michigan president Santa J. Ono reacted Sunday morning to postgame attack.
Details Emerge From Michigan, Michigan State Players Fight
Details continue to emerge from the postgame fight involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Following Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State, a postgame skirmish broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Video appeared to show a group of Michigan State players ganging up on a Michigan player. Michigan coach...
Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly
Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
WATCH: Second Video Emerges Showing Postgame Fight Between Michigan and Michigan State
Following reports about the postgame fight between Michigan and Michigan State players, a second video… The post WATCH: Second Video Emerges Showing Postgame Fight Between Michigan and Michigan State appeared first on Outsider.
Michigan State suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan
Michigan State has suspended four players for their role in roughing up Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing a game. Spartans coach Mel Tucker announced Sunday night that linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump were suspended immediately. "Michigan State University...
Look: Jim Harbaugh Takes Major Shot At Michigan State's Players
Last night's Michigan-Michigan State game was marred by a postgame fracas in the tunnel, during which Jim Harbaugh said his players were "assaulted" by members of the Spartan team. It turns out, Harbaugh wasn't just annoyed about what happened when the game was over. In his postgame press conference, he...
Jim Harbaugh alleges Michigan players were 'assaulted' in postgame fight after win over Michigan State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh alleged that two Michigan football players had been “assaulted” when a physical confrontation erupted in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following Michigan’s rivalry victory over Michigan State. After the Wolverines capped their 29-7 victory, Spartan players entered the singular Big House...
Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Michigan
ANN ARBOR — Mel Tucker had to hand over the Paul Bunyan Trophy to hated rival Michigan for the first time in his three seasons coaching Michigan State, with the Spartans falling 29-7 Saturday at Michigan Stadium. MSU’s defense forced five Wolverine field goals, but its offense couldn’t keep the Spartans in the game, dropping them to 3-5 overall.
WATCH: MSU vs. Michigan Got Ugly Off the Field
Well, I did it. I watched the "Melee in the Mitten" in the actual Mitten State for the first time, and the game itself was a lot of fun. Tough first half, which we all thought it probably would be given the rivalry between MSU and UofM. But ultimately, the...
How to watch, listen or stream: Michigan football vs. Michigan State
It’s a huge matchup this week: Michigan football gets its first rivalry test of the season as Michigan State comes to town. These teams moving in different directions. The Wolverines are undefeated while the Spartans are 3-4. However, MSU did get an important win in Week 7 over Wisconsin going into the bye week.
Michigan-Michigan State fight: Mel Tucker suspends four Spartans players after postgame scuffle
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker announced Sunday that Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose, and Zion Young are all suspended for their roles in an ugly postgame brawl after Michigan beat the Spartans, 29-7, Saturday night in Ann Arbor. A nasty fight broke out in the shared tunnel at Michigan Stadium between two Michigan players and several Michigan State athletes.
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan AD Warde Manuel address postgame altercation following win vs. MSU
Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan squad finally got the best of Mel Tucker, rolling past Tucker’s Michigan State program with a 29-7 win in Week 9. Unfortunately, that victory was marred by a postgame incident. According to various reports, a fight broke out between Michigan and Michigan State players in...
