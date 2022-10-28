ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WANE-TV

Petition to amend Ohio’s minimum wage accepted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office accepted a petition to amend the minimum-wage rate in Ohio Friday. The Attorney General’s Office received a written petition to amend Article II, Section 34a of the state constitution, which sets the wage rate, on Oct. 20. The petition proposed to increase the rate and “modify existing requirements for various groups of employees” per a release.
wksu.org

Ohio minimum wage effort passes key hurdle

The Ohio Attorney General's Office on Friday accepted a petition seeking to increase the state's minimum wage, a key step before the question can be put before voters. The petition, put forward by the group "Raise the Wage Ohio" calls for the state's minimum wage to be raised to $10.50 an hour beginning January 2025.
WYTV.com

Union efforts moving forward at Lordstown’s Ultium

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Union efforts are moving forward at the Ultium battery plant in Lordstown, albeit slowly. Union officials announced Monday that a petition for election has been filed with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). It’s one of the first steps in the process after previous efforts between the company and the union were stalled.
Cleveland.com

No on Statewide Issue 2, denying noncitizens a local political voice: endorsement editorial

In 2019, the southwest Ohio village of Yellow Springs held a local referendum on whether the village’s 30 or so noncitizens could vote on local matters. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose stepped in at that point, directing the Greene County Board of Election not to register Yellow Springs noncitizens to vote.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
WYTV.com

Ohio below national gas price average, Pa. above

(WKBN) – Gas prices are trending upwards according to the American Automobile Association. According to their website, the national average is sitting at $3.76. Ohio is sitting just slightly below that average, costing drivers $3.65, while Pennsylvania is well above the national average at $3.97. Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

COVID-19 in Ohio: New cases continue to rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – New coronavirus cases have reached a three-week high in Ohio. The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 11,633 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, putting the case count above 10,000 on consecutive weeks and above 8,500 for three straight weeks. ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead […]
WHIZ

Low Income Household Water Assistance Program

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Ohio Department of Development and MEOAG Inc., the Community Action Agency of Muskingum County will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The LIHWAP provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills if there at or below the 175 percent of the Federal Poverty...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What’s the trick-or-treat forecast for Columbus and central Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Trick-or-treaters will need to include an umbrella or rain gear with their costumes on Halloween. This should come as no surprise since trick-or-treat weather conditions have been generally wet in recent years. The rain should fall as light off-and-on showers throughout the day on Monday and linger through the early evening […]
COLUMBUS, OH

