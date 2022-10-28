ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter House fans want to know whether season 2 was filmed before SC

Bravo’s second season of Winter House is officially a go in 2022. Craig Conover, Paige DeSorbo, Amanda Batula, Austen Kroll, Ciara Miller, and co are all back for season 2 and there are some newbies joining the group this year, too. Rachel Clark, Jessica Stocker, and Kory Keefer are all newcomers to the Bravo show.
Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party

Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
Kyle Richards Says She Was “Relieved” Erika Jayne Experienced Kathy Hilton’s Meltdown

The battle of the sisters rages on. Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton have been at odds for months now, thanks to one trip to Aspen. Oh and what her “good friend” Lisa Rinna decided to share with her. But instead of being upset that Rinna aired out Kathy’s dirty laundry regarding her alleged meltdown, Kyle is […] The post Kyle Richards Says She Was “Relieved” Erika Jayne Experienced Kathy Hilton’s Meltdown appeared first on Reality Tea.
Dorinda Medley Reacts To 'RHONY' Reboot Cast Announcement : 'It Was A Beautiful Thing'

There is no better place to visit during the fall than Blue Stone Manor — and Dorinda Medley sure knows how to make it nice! The Real Housewives of New York City alum spoke exclusively with OK! on Wednesday, October 19, about how Amazon has been helping her deck out her iconic estate for Halloween, her experience at BravoCon 2022 and her reaction to the network announcing the cast of the RHONY reboot."I am really excited for them," Medley says of new Housewives stars Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, Ubah Hassan, and Lizzy Savetsky....
Look: Olivia Dunne Reveals Her Halloween Costume

Olivia Dunne is trending on social media for her Halloween costume this year. The LSU Tigers gymnast, who has millions of followers across social media platforms, showed off her 2022 Halloween costume on Instagram. Dunne got into the Halloween spirit this year. "welcome to the dark side," she wrote on...
Daniëlle Cathari Releases Next Instalment of 'The Woolrich Woman'

Daniëlle Cathari just released the latest instalment of her collaboration with Woolrich, dubbed The Woolrich Woman and inspired by the cozy and festive months ahead. For Fall/Winter 2022, Cathari and Woolrich explore the concept of “the event and getting there,” offering a fusion of statement pieces and effortless basics that provide the necessary duality to take you from one moment to the next. Merging practicality and function with femininity, the collection combines wearability with delicate details, offering strong outerwear and cozy silhouettes.
Kylie Jenner Debuts ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ Costume Ahead of Halloween 2022

Spooktacular! Kylie Jenner got into the Halloween spirit early, debuting her monster-inspired costume days before the official holiday. “HAPPY HALLOWEEKEND,” the 25-year-old reality star wrote via Instagram on Friday, October 28, unveiling her Bride of Frankenstein look. The Kylie Cosmetics founder went all-out with the ensemble and the staging. Jenner wore a full mummy dress […]
Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 7 Taglines Are Finally Here

Season 7 of the Real Housewives of Potomac is just a few episodes in, and I am already invested in all the drama. The Potomac Housewives know how to bring it, and the trailer for this season promises great things. Ashley Darby is divorcing her husband, controversy magnet Michael Darby. He was accused of sexually […] The post Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 7 Taglines Are Finally Here appeared first on Reality Tea.
Real Housewives Alum Yolanda Hadid Says She Feels Bad For Kathy Hilton

Lisa Rinna’s accusations against her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kathy Hilton has earned her a spot in the Housewives Villain Hall of Fame. Some of the cast confirmed that Kathy was acting out of sorts during a night out on their fateful trip to Aspen. But only Rinna accompanied the socialite back home […] The post Real Housewives Alum Yolanda Hadid Says She Feels Bad For Kathy Hilton appeared first on Reality Tea.
