PHOENIX — Farms with livestock across Southern Oregon are asking residents who have extra unused pumpkins to donate them so they can have extra food this winter. “The animals absolutely love pumpkins; they're nutritionally valuable and the thing that we like about pumpkins is they last for a really long time, so we can feed them out for months to come,” said Hadassah Dejack-Reynolds, co-owner of Tikkun Olam Farm Sanctuary.

PHOENIX, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO