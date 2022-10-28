ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

KTVL

Tortoises are famous for being slow, but this one grows fast

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Sulcata tortoises are common pets, but people often aren't prepared for their size or long-life. The tortoise starts small but can easily grow to reach 150 pounds and can live for up to a hundred years. Many people who are unprepared to care for a large and long-living animal get overwhelmed and are forced to find the tortoise a new home.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

ScienceWorks hosts 'Monster Ball' in honor of Sarah Wood

ASHLAND — Several Southern Oregon foundations are joining together to bring a former brain cancer patients' dreams to reality. Eric Wood and the Wood family lost their daughter and sister Sarah Wood to brain cancer on November 1, 2020, the day after her favorite holiday of all time. Earlier this year, her father, Eric Wood reached out to ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum to make her dream of being remembered through a Halloween celebration an actual event, come true.
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Donate your pumpkins to local farms after the holiday

PHOENIX — Farms with livestock across Southern Oregon are asking residents who have extra unused pumpkins to donate them so they can have extra food this winter. “The animals absolutely love pumpkins; they're nutritionally valuable and the thing that we like about pumpkins is they last for a really long time, so we can feed them out for months to come,” said Hadassah Dejack-Reynolds, co-owner of Tikkun Olam Farm Sanctuary.
PHOENIX, OR
KTVL

Rogue Valley Royals hosts fan appreciation day in Medford

MEDFORD — The Rogue Valley Royals hosted a fan appreciation day to show their gratitude to the community for accepting them as their new hockey team. Ali and Bobby Ruddle, owners of the team, put on a trunk or treat for children in the community before the game began and admissions was free to Sunday's game for everyone.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Active police investigation taking place at Grants Pass Walmart

Update, 4:51: Grants Pass Fire and Rescue and Grants Pass PD have cleared the scene at the Walmart location. Officials say that the store will reopen at 5:30 p.m. tonight. GRANTS PASS, Ore-- An active police investigation is right now underway at the Walmart located at 145 NE Terry Lane in Grants Pass.
GRANTS PASS, OR
Klamath Alerts

ATF, NSSF Offer up to $10k Reward for Klamath Falls Pawn Shop Burglary

SEATTLE — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, announced a reward today for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the Oct. 5 burglary of Take It To The Bank Pawn and Loan at 212 South 6th St., Klamath Falls, Ore., in which 13 firearms were stolen.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Woman receives voting flyer criticizing her deceased daughter

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Medford mother is defending her daughter today. Julie Towry says her daughter's voting record is getting scrutinized this week. Her daughter died two years ago. Towry received a flyer yesterday that encouraged her daughter to vote by creating a "voting report card" for the November 8...
MEDFORD, OR

