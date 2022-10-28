Read full article on original website
Tortoises are famous for being slow, but this one grows fast
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Sulcata tortoises are common pets, but people often aren't prepared for their size or long-life. The tortoise starts small but can easily grow to reach 150 pounds and can live for up to a hundred years. Many people who are unprepared to care for a large and long-living animal get overwhelmed and are forced to find the tortoise a new home.
ScienceWorks hosts 'Monster Ball' in honor of Sarah Wood
ASHLAND — Several Southern Oregon foundations are joining together to bring a former brain cancer patients' dreams to reality. Eric Wood and the Wood family lost their daughter and sister Sarah Wood to brain cancer on November 1, 2020, the day after her favorite holiday of all time. Earlier this year, her father, Eric Wood reached out to ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum to make her dream of being remembered through a Halloween celebration an actual event, come true.
Donate your pumpkins to local farms after the holiday
PHOENIX — Farms with livestock across Southern Oregon are asking residents who have extra unused pumpkins to donate them so they can have extra food this winter. “The animals absolutely love pumpkins; they're nutritionally valuable and the thing that we like about pumpkins is they last for a really long time, so we can feed them out for months to come,” said Hadassah Dejack-Reynolds, co-owner of Tikkun Olam Farm Sanctuary.
Rogue Valley Royals hosts fan appreciation day in Medford
MEDFORD — The Rogue Valley Royals hosted a fan appreciation day to show their gratitude to the community for accepting them as their new hockey team. Ali and Bobby Ruddle, owners of the team, put on a trunk or treat for children in the community before the game began and admissions was free to Sunday's game for everyone.
People redirected to nearby clinic after The Merrick closes early on last day of operation
MEDFORD, Ore. -- At about 11 this morning, people were left confused and frustrated when The Merrick clinic did not open at their desired time. The Merrick clinic was scheduled for their last day of operations today, October 30 from 11am to 4pm. Once staff members arrived, they told those...
Haunted hotel didn't stop Hollywood movie actress from moving to Dunsmuir
A Hollywood actress filming in Dunsmuir loved the North State so much, she moved here. And she did it in spite of having haunting experiences similar to those her character faced in her latest movie, a horror film shot in Hotel California Dunsmuir. Jet Jandreau stars in the feature-length film...
Miles Isbell shook the Northstate with his death, now it is time to celebrate his life.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Miles Isbell shook the Northstate last week when he succumbed to his battle with cancer. Now it is time to honor and celebrate the life that he lived, with his Celebration of Life next Saturday. Miles' mother said that in Miles' last moments he was...
Rogue Valley Country Club hosts annual charity event to support local high school teams
MEDFORD — Rogue Valley Country Club hosted their annual shoot-out tournament which funds 100 percent of three local high school golf teams' funding for the year. Brian Garrison, the owner of Garrison Home, said this is the eighth year his company has hosted the tournament. “We try to make...
Active police investigation taking place at Grants Pass Walmart
Update, 4:51: Grants Pass Fire and Rescue and Grants Pass PD have cleared the scene at the Walmart location. Officials say that the store will reopen at 5:30 p.m. tonight. GRANTS PASS, Ore-- An active police investigation is right now underway at the Walmart located at 145 NE Terry Lane in Grants Pass.
Couple missing in Douglas County, Oregon while heading home to California found safe
UPDATE: The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has found Charles and Kathleen Waller safe. They were camping near Glendale, Oregon in an area that did not have cellphone service. Deputies in Oregon are looking for a California couple who were reported as missing while traveling through Douglas County. Charles and Kathleen...
Ashland city leaders respond to reports of death threats against Oregon Shakespeare Festival director
Your browser does not support the audio element. A few months ago, OSF hired a private security detail to ensure the safety of Garrett. Two recent NPR articles detail the threats she received and the response to them. Ashland Police Chief Tighe O’Meara said he was never told about the...
'47 Ford Coupe recovered in Oregon, as vehicle thefts see usual spike in colder months
SHASTA COUNTY — On Thursday, a classic car was reported stolen from a private storage unit in Redding, just off Airport Road. Less than two days later, the vintage 1947 Ford Coupe, worth between $40,000 and $50,000, if not more, was found in Douglas County, Ore., a rural area, at what law enforcement say is a drug house.
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon
When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
Reward offered for information connected to Klamath Falls firearms burglary
KLAMATH FALLS — Several agencies are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the Oct. 5 burglary of Take It To The Bank Pawn and Loan at 212 South 6th St., Klamath Falls, Ore., in which 13 firearms were stolen.
ATF, NSSF Offer up to $10k Reward for Klamath Falls Pawn Shop Burglary
SEATTLE — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, announced a reward today for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the Oct. 5 burglary of Take It To The Bank Pawn and Loan at 212 South 6th St., Klamath Falls, Ore., in which 13 firearms were stolen.
Two more elk poached in Oregon, state police say
Less than a month after two elk were illegally shot to death with arrows by unknown poachers in Deschutes County, two more elk have been poached in Oregon.
Elections officials describe intimidation and misinformation from local ‘voter integrity’ groups
This election season, county clerks in Southern Oregon and Northern California have reported hearing about so-called “voter integrity” groups questioning residents at their homes. The activity has been seen as voter intimidation by some, and it’s part of a broader national trend motivated by election conspiracy theorists.
Woman receives voting flyer criticizing her deceased daughter
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Medford mother is defending her daughter today. Julie Towry says her daughter's voting record is getting scrutinized this week. Her daughter died two years ago. Towry received a flyer yesterday that encouraged her daughter to vote by creating a "voting report card" for the November 8...
Josephine County animal neglect and marijuana suspect ordered no contact
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Court records this week show a Josephine County animal neglect suspect has conditional release from jail today. Joseph Larue faces 37 counts of various criminal charges involving animal neglect and illicit marijuana. He and his co-suspect Danielle Larue have hearings set Monday in the case. The...
Juvenile charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm after being found to be in possession of a loaded gun at Friday's Black & Blue Bowl
MEDFORD, Ore-- A juvenile is being charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm after police discovered that the teen was in possession of a loaded gun at Friday's Black & Blue Bowl between North & South Medford High Schools. According to the Medford Police Department, school resource officers (SROs) were...
