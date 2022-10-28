Read full article on original website
IDNR captures mountain lion in Illinois
Update 1:33pm IDNR announced they have captured the mountain lion and are transferring it to a special feline sanctuary. Wildlife experts and law enforcement officials determined the cougar was too close to Springfield residents and property and needed to be relocated safely. The mountain lion was tranquilized by USDA Wildlife Services around noon. “Thank you […]
wmay.com
Springfield Moves To Stock Up On Rock Salt For Winter
It’s that time of year… the City of Springfield is getting ready to pony up big dollars to replenish its supply of rock salt for the coming winter months. An ordinance going before the City Council this week seeks approval for the purchase of six-thousand tons of salt. The price is just over $90 a ton… for a total cost of $543,000.
WCIA
Two killed on I-55 in Sangamon County Sunday evening
UPDATE: (7:30a) – Illinois State Police say three vehicles were involved in a crash that left two people dead. The crash happened on I-55 at Exit 82 near IL 104 between Auburn and Pawnee. Police say the preliminary investigation says a tractor trailer truck was driving northbound on I-55...
WAND TV
Crews called out to garage and home fire in Chatham
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Chatham Fire Department was called to a house fire Saturday night. Crews responded at 8:40 to the 300 block of Newcombe Lane in Chatham. Firefighters found a single residential unit with an attached garage fully involved with fire beginning to spread into the home. Everyone...
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: Gabbard to rally for Bailey; mountain lion captured in Springfield
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the “high” community level for the virus rose from three to five, and there are another 33 at a “medium” level, per guidelines set by the CDC.
Herald & Review
Decatur says goodbye to Fire House 3
DECATUR — Keith Wilson and his siblings were a few of the young family members allowed to roam through Decatur’s Fire Station 3 near Fairview Park nearly 30 years ago. “We were here quite often, since we lived on this side of town,” he said. The Wilson...
khqa.com
ISP asks public for tips in 2017 'questionable death'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — It's been five years this October since an Illinois man was found lying in the street near Manchester Park in Manchester, Ill., with a head injury. Nine days after he was found, Andrew Long, 33, passed away from his injuries on October 19, 2017. Because...
wlds.com
List of Trick or Treat Times For the Area
Here is a list of Trick or Treat Times for municipalities that we cover with our listening area. If your municipality is not listed, we could not find a public notice for set trick or treating hours. Contact your local authorities if you have any questions. Remember, if you don’t wish to participate in trick or treating, leave your porch light off the next two nights no matter where you live.
wmay.com
Illinois State Police Seek Leads In 2017 Death
Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the 2017 death of a man found near a park in Scott County. Andrew Long was found lying in the street near Manchester Park in the town of Manchester on October 10th of 2017. He had suffered a serious head injury. Long was transported to a hospital, where he died more than a week later.
Man hurt in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 31-year-old man was hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in Springfield. Officials said Sheriff’s deputies were among personnel from several local law enforcement agencies that responded to a shots-fired call at 2:45 a.m. Deputies arrived at the reported location, 3rd Base Sports […]
capitolwolf.com
Trick or Treat hours in Springfield
Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the City of Springfield will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Residents who wish to greet trick-or-treaters may do so by turning on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights on should not be visited. Residents are reminded to...
WAND TV
Shots fired outside 3rd Base Sports Bar in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office was called to the 3rd Base Sports Bar after a report of shots fired outside the business around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. According to a release, deputies from the Sheriff's Office and officers from the Springfield Police Department, Illinois State...
wmay.com
Businessman Hopes For Cannabis Consumption Lounge In Springfield Next Year
A Springfield cannabis entrepreneur says he thinks an on-site marijuana consumption lounge could come to Springfield… perhaps as early as next year. Chris Stone has worked with both Ascend and Maribis, the companies that operate the cannabis dispensaries in and near Springfield. Stone had once pushed for a cannabis lounge next to the Ascend dispensary downtown, but now says it’s more likely that one could go inside the converted west-side movie theater that now operates as a Maribis dispensary.
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/29/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the High Community Level for the coronavirus rose from 3 to 5 with another 33 counties at the Medium Level, according to guidelines set by the CDC. The IDPH is reporting over 13,000 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois over the past week, with 67 additional deaths since a week ago yesterday. Health officials are urging residents to get booster and flu shots before the holiday season. More information and details are on the dph.illinois.gov website online.
khqa.com
Deputy forces collision due to medical emergency
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WLDS) — A Morgan County Sheriff's Deputy had to force a crash in order to help another driver having a medical episode. According to our media partner WLDS, it happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Sandusky Road. Prior to the crash, deputies had...
capitolwolf.com
Fentanyl bust in Springfield
The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Unit, assisted by the Illinois State Police executed a drug search warrant at 1017 South 15th Street in Springfield around 5:00am Thursday morning. The search warrant was obtained after an on-going drug investigation where Detectives with the DIRT unit discovered the resident...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Fire Department Responds to Call of Smoke Filling Home Thursday
The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a residence in the northern part of the city last night after a caller advised the house was filling with smoke. Fire crews responded to the 800 block of North Diamond Street just after 10:00 pm Thursday. Upon arrival, it was determined that the smoke was caused by the clothes dryer which had been in operation prior to the resident calling about the smoke.
newschannel20.com
IHSA football playoffs first round highlights + scores
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The IHSA football first round match ups continued Saturday!. Maroa-Forsyth 69, Chicago (North Lawndale Charter) 8.
wlds.com
Morgan Co. Deputy Forces Collision After Driver of a Vehicle Experiences Medical Emergency
A Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy had to forcibly create a car collision yesterday on Jacksonville’s west end. The deputy forcibly controlled the crash around 3:30 yesterday afternoon on a car traveling southbound near the 1200 block of Sandusky Road due to the motorist experiencing an unknown medical episode.
WAND TV
Musician Lee Greenwood to stop at newly improved Lincoln Square Theater on farewell tour
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The historic Lincoln Square Theater announced that singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood will be coming to Decatur on his farewell tour. Greenwood is best known for writing and recording "God Bless the U.S.A." also known as "Proud to Be an American." His farewell tour caps off a 40 year career in music. The Decatur stop will happen at the Lincoln Square Theater on December 8 and tickets will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. at lincolnsquaretheater.com.
