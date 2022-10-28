Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 dead, 1 injured in Franklin County crash, NCSHP says
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is injured after a car crash Saturday night in Franklin County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 7:57 p.m., troopers said a Nissan car was traveling at a high rate of speed on John Mitchell Road...
2 women dead in Edgecombe County crash with 18-wheeler, NCSHP says
Two women are dead after a car crash on Friday involving an 18-wheeler in Edgecombe County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Man charged in accidental shooting death of teen
KINSTON, Lenoir County — An Ayden man was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter after law enforcement said he accidentally shot and killed a Lenoir County teen. Kinston Police Department officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Vernon Ave. and found a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound.
Highway Patrol: 4 children seriously injured after mother falls asleep at the wheel, crashes into tree near Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. — Four children and their mother were seriously injured in a crash at around 9 a.m. Sunday in Clayton. Authorities say the mother fell asleep at the wheel, drove off the roadway and hit a large Oak tree on Buffalo Road near Archer Lodge. All five of...
Police: Pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department say a woman was killed Saturday evening around 6:45 p.m. after getting hit by two vehicles. Sherry Aldridge Goff was running across Wayne Memorial Drive and was hit by a car traveling south bound. Goff was then hit by a second car...
4 children, 1 adult injured in Johnston County crash
The NC Highway patrol is investigating after a crash in Johnston County that left five people injured including 4 children.
UPDATE: Kinston mobile home wasn’t completly lost in fire
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The investigation into the cause of a mobile home fire that happened Saturday evening continues. According to Lenoir County Emergency Service Director Murry Stroud, the residents were at the mobile home on 5159 Eubanks road when the fire started and escaped without injuries. Stroud said Lenoir...
Woman dead after ‘running into traffic’, being hit by 2 cars in Goldsboro, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman has died after ‘running out into traffic’ and being hit by two different cars on a road in Goldsboro Saturday night, police say. At about 6:45 p.m., officers said Sherry Aldridge Goff, of Goldsboro, was attempting to run across Wayne Memorial Drive near Country Day Road when she was hit by a car traveling southbound.
Driver found with gunshot after Cary officers respond to car crash: Police
Cary police said the crash around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at O'Kelly Chapel and Parkside Main.
DEPUTIES: roommate arrested for Wayne County homicide
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Sheriff’s Office in Eastern Carolina has arrested a man and charged him with his roommate’s murder. Wayne County deputies charged Julio Cesar Espenoza, 48, with the murder of Maynor Perez Vazquez. Detectives say they responded to a call about a shooting at 112...
I-95 south reopens about 2 miles north of I-40 interchange in Johnston County
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 95 South was closed again Sunday afternoon for about 90 minutes in Johnston County after the highway was closed in the same area late Saturday night for at least an hour. The crash on Sunday was reported around 2:35 p.m. about two miles...
1 shot in Cary car crash outside Parkside Town Commons shopping center, police say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said a driver was shot during a car crash that happened Saturday night outside a popular shopping center. The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of O’Kelly Chapel Road at Parkside Main Street at Parkside Town Commons shopping center, which includes a Chick-fil-A, a Target and Harris Teeter.
Emergency responders investigate mobile home fire
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency responders are investigating the cause of a mobile home fire that happened Saturday evening. According to Lenoir County Emergency Service Director Murry Stroud, the residents were at the mobile home on 5159 Eubanks road when the fire started. Murry says the residents were able to...
Arrest made after gunshots fired at 2nd NC high school football game in 2 weeks
Rajon Jarmel Faison, 20, of Warsaw is facing several charges, including discharging a firearm and inciting a riot, Duplin County deputies announced Sunday.
Raleigh police investigating after pedestrian hit, killed in crash
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has died after being hit by a car Friday night, according to Raleigh police. At about 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers said they were called to the 4400 block of New Bern Ave. near New Hope Road. A man was hit by a car...
Glenwood Ave. loses power after car crashes into utility pole Saturday night, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash caused a power outage on Glenwood Ave. Saturday night, according to Raleigh police. At about 10:30 p.m., officers said a car crashed into a utility pole on Glenwood Ave. near Washington St. Raleigh police tweeted that Glenwood Ave. was closed and power was...
North Carolina dad arrested after kidnapping 7-year-old son, police say
On Sunday at 11 a.m., officers with the Wendell Police Department responded at the 400 block of Wendell Falls Parkway in reference to a kidnapping.
Highway patrol searching for Raleigh chase suspect
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect in the area of Bashford Road after they led authorities on a vehicle chase Friday. On Friday at 12:26 p.m., a State Highway Patrol member saw a white Toyota traveling recklessly on Wade Avenue onto Interstate 440 West in Wake County.
Death investigation prompts closure for part of I-540 in Raleigh
Part of Interstate 540 and U.S. 70 in Raleigh near Lumley Road was closed early Monday morning after authorities found a man's body in the roadway. The road was closed for around 6 hours while authorities investigated what happened. It's unclear how the man died.
Driver critically injured in crash after trying pass car on I-95 near Four Oaks, authorities say
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A driver was sent to WakeMed with critical injuries after a Saturday evening crash on Interstate 95 near Four Oaks. The crash closed I-95 for about two hours while the North Carolina State Highway Patrol investigated. Witnesses said that at around 10 p.m. they saw...
