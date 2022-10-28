ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

cbs17

1 dead, 1 injured in Franklin County crash, NCSHP says

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is injured after a car crash Saturday night in Franklin County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 7:57 p.m., troopers said a Nissan car was traveling at a high rate of speed on John Mitchell Road...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Man charged in accidental shooting death of teen

KINSTON, Lenoir County — An Ayden man was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter after law enforcement said he accidentally shot and killed a Lenoir County teen. Kinston Police Department officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Vernon Ave. and found a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

UPDATE: Kinston mobile home wasn’t completly lost in fire

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The investigation into the cause of a mobile home fire that happened Saturday evening continues. According to Lenoir County Emergency Service Director Murry Stroud, the residents were at the mobile home on 5159 Eubanks road when the fire started and escaped without injuries. Stroud said Lenoir...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

DEPUTIES: roommate arrested for Wayne County homicide

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Sheriff’s Office in Eastern Carolina has arrested a man and charged him with his roommate’s murder. Wayne County deputies charged Julio Cesar Espenoza, 48, with the murder of Maynor Perez Vazquez. Detectives say they responded to a call about a shooting at 112...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 shot in Cary car crash outside Parkside Town Commons shopping center, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said a driver was shot during a car crash that happened Saturday night outside a popular shopping center. The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of O’Kelly Chapel Road at Parkside Main Street at Parkside Town Commons shopping center, which includes a Chick-fil-A, a Target and Harris Teeter.
CARY, NC
WITN

Emergency responders investigate mobile home fire

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency responders are investigating the cause of a mobile home fire that happened Saturday evening. According to Lenoir County Emergency Service Director Murry Stroud, the residents were at the mobile home on 5159 Eubanks road when the fire started. Murry says the residents were able to...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Highway patrol searching for Raleigh chase suspect

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect in the area of Bashford Road after they led authorities on a vehicle chase Friday. On Friday at 12:26 p.m., a State Highway Patrol member saw a white Toyota traveling recklessly on Wade Avenue onto Interstate 440 West in Wake County.
RALEIGH, NC

