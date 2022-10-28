Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
KCTV 5
‘He made me feel brave’: Local teacher, musician, cyclist remembered for lighting up a room
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A beloved schoolteacher, cyclist and musician is being remembered for his warmth and dedication. Paul Lichtenauer was 41 when he died suddenly while cycling on an area trail. He was described by the Ray-Pec school district as well-liked by students and staff. His music friends...
KCTV 5
Man battling cancer sees extravagant Halloween decor as ‘therapeutic’ escape
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) -- As Halloween slowly came to an end, kids across the Metro got a chance to show off their costumes and satisfy their sweet tooth. The spooky spirits creep all around Steve Wells, Olathe home on Halloween. “It’s a day when it’s OK for you to be...
KCTV 5
For first time in its history, Hy-Vee will close stores Thanksgiving Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Make sure to double-check those Thanksgiving lunch and dinner spreads. There will be one fewer option for an emergency grocery store run. Hy-Vee announced Tuesday its 285 retail locations will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. The company stated it marks the first time in its 92-year history stores will close for the holiday.
Smoothie and hot dog shop comes to Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – While smoothies and hot dogs may not be a common combination, this new business is bringing just that to Topeka. Hot Dog and Smoothie Shack, located at 17th and Wanamaker, is bringing something unique to Top City. The new business offers a variety of different smoothie flavors like Strawberry Banana and Pina […]
wpsdlocal6.com
1 teen dead, 6 wounded after Halloween Party shooting in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — One person was killed and six others were wounded after gunfire erupted at a crowded Halloween party in Kansas City, Kansas. Police said Tuesday the shooting happened Monday night at a home. The victims ranged between ages 15 and 18. The person who died...
KCTV 5
Going with Grace: Elms Hotel & Spa
Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Spooky season continues as Grace takes a tour of the Elms Hotel & Spa in Excelsior Springs Missouri. Catch all of the spooky fun in this week’s Going with Grace.
Kansas City man charged with premediated murder in Overland Park shooting
Prosecutors charged a Kansas City man with premeditated first-degree murder for allegedly killing a victim outside an Overland Park gas station.
Vandals ransack KCK nonprofit office, spray paint obscene messages on walls
A trio of vandals broke into the Dialogue Institute of Kansas City, damaged office furniture and other items and spray painted obscene messages on the walls.
KCTV 5
Kansas City family searching for stolen truck that had mother's ashes, military awards
Children more likely to be hit by car on Halloween than any other day. At least 110 children are run over in driveways or parking lots every week in America. On Halloween, children are twice as likely to be run over by a car. Updated: 5 hours ago. It’s a...
Gruesome, frightening tales from the Capitol Building
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Statehouse, also known as the “Peoples House,” is home to two of the creepiest stories in the state. Warning, the story is also a gruesome tale. The Statehouse was built in the early 1900s and harbors two frightening tales, one including a worker who was fastening plates on the building’s […]
KOCO
8 people shot, 1 killed in shooting at Halloween party in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said eight people were shot, one fatally, at a party on Halloween night. The shooting was reported at 9:07 p.m. near 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue. Police Chief Karl Oakman said there was an invite-only party at a home in...
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: What’s the best breakfast in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🍳
We’re talking omelets, French toast, pancakes, bacon, sausage. And of course, coffee. The bottomless refill kind. Ok, early birds, this one’s for you. Up an at ’em! And give us your suggestions. How to tell us your picks for best breakfasts in JoCo. We typically take recommendations...
KSHB 41 Kansas City names Mike Nicco as Chief Meteorologist
Mike Nicco, raised in Missouri and a University of Kansas graduate, has been hired as the next chief meteorologist for KSHB 41.
Neighbors: Woman shot, dumped on side of road in Raytown
One person is in custody after a woman was discovered on the side of a Raytown road and later died. Neighbors say she was shot and dumped.
Popular Raymore-Peculiar Academy teacher dies over the weekend
In a post shared by the Raymore-Peculiar School District, the administration said one of their own died on Saturday.
Woman hospitalized after shooting in Grandview early Monday
The Grandview Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital early Monday morning.
KCTV 5
‘Our world is poorer due to Paul’s passing’: Ray-Pec mourns loss of beloved teacher
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Raymore-Peculiar School District is mourning the loss of one of its own. The school district announced Paul Lichtenauer, a teacher at the Ray-Pec Academy and the newly-opened LEAD Center, died on Saturday, Oct. 29. Lichtenauer had been a member of the school district since...
kcstudio.org
Holiday Fine Art & Craft Show | Lee’s Summit, MO
Let’s talk about Fine Art Shows. Most of the Kansas City fine art shows are outdoors and we have some wonderful ones. But the Kansas City weather is unpredictable and can be very damaging to quality art. So, most fine artists will show a few of their items in galleries, but it’s rare to see the quantity of their work. Keith and Wanda Davenport (the promoters of art and craft shows) have been participating in fine art shows all over the mid-west for over 20 years with their outdoor and wildlife photography. As members of Summit Art and Blue Springs Art League, they have many friends who have been bugging them to promote a specific fine art show. So, on November 4th and 5th at the Pavilion at John Knox Village in Lee’s Summit, they will host an art and craft event with many nationally recognized artists that will be sharing their treasures. These fine artists have won multiple awards in these categories, paintings (watercolor, acrylic and oil), drawing, glass, photography, mixed media and more. There will also be quality craft vendors with unique items for your holiday gifts and décor, but you will be pleased with the professional quality of the products, the event and the facility.
AOL Corp
KSHB 41 hires Mike Nicco of Leavenworth, Kansas to replace Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak
Fifty-four-year-old Mike Nicco will replace Gary Lezak as Chief Meteorologist for KSHB 41 as the beloved weather news veteran prepares to retire on Dec. 1, according to reports by the television station. Born in Leavenworth, Kansas, and raised in Missouri, Nicco has long aspired to work as a meteorologist in...
Comments / 1