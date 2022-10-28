ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Village, KS

KCTV 5

For first time in its history, Hy-Vee will close stores Thanksgiving Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Make sure to double-check those Thanksgiving lunch and dinner spreads. There will be one fewer option for an emergency grocery store run. Hy-Vee announced Tuesday its 285 retail locations will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. The company stated it marks the first time in its 92-year history stores will close for the holiday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Smoothie and hot dog shop comes to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – While smoothies and hot dogs may not be a common combination, this new business is bringing just that to Topeka. Hot Dog and Smoothie Shack, located at 17th and Wanamaker, is bringing something unique to Top City. The new business offers a variety of different smoothie flavors like Strawberry Banana and Pina […]
TOPEKA, KS
wpsdlocal6.com

1 teen dead, 6 wounded after Halloween Party shooting in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — One person was killed and six others were wounded after gunfire erupted at a crowded Halloween party in Kansas City, Kansas. Police said Tuesday the shooting happened Monday night at a home. The victims ranged between ages 15 and 18. The person who died...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Going with Grace: Elms Hotel & Spa

Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Spooky season continues as Grace takes a tour of the Elms Hotel & Spa in Excelsior Springs Missouri. Catch all of the spooky fun in this week’s Going with Grace.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
KSNT News

Gruesome, frightening tales from the Capitol Building

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Statehouse, also known as the “Peoples House,” is home to two of the creepiest stories in the state. Warning, the story is also a gruesome tale. The Statehouse was built in the early 1900s and harbors two frightening tales, one including a worker who was fastening plates on the building’s […]
KANSAS STATE
bluevalleypost.com

5 to Try: What’s the best breakfast in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🍳

We’re talking omelets, French toast, pancakes, bacon, sausage. And of course, coffee. The bottomless refill kind. Ok, early birds, this one’s for you. Up an at ’em! And give us your suggestions. How to tell us your picks for best breakfasts in JoCo. We typically take recommendations...
kcstudio.org

Holiday Fine Art & Craft Show | Lee’s Summit, MO

Let’s talk about Fine Art Shows. Most of the Kansas City fine art shows are outdoors and we have some wonderful ones. But the Kansas City weather is unpredictable and can be very damaging to quality art. So, most fine artists will show a few of their items in galleries, but it’s rare to see the quantity of their work. Keith and Wanda Davenport (the promoters of art and craft shows) have been participating in fine art shows all over the mid-west for over 20 years with their outdoor and wildlife photography. As members of Summit Art and Blue Springs Art League, they have many friends who have been bugging them to promote a specific fine art show. So, on November 4th and 5th at the Pavilion at John Knox Village in Lee’s Summit, they will host an art and craft event with many nationally recognized artists that will be sharing their treasures. These fine artists have won multiple awards in these categories, paintings (watercolor, acrylic and oil), drawing, glass, photography, mixed media and more. There will also be quality craft vendors with unique items for your holiday gifts and décor, but you will be pleased with the professional quality of the products, the event and the facility.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO

