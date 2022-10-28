'It’s sticky at the bottom' | Man living on the street explains why it’s so hard to end homelessness

The latest in a flurry of new TV and film studios being built in the state is BlueStar Studios at a portion of the former Fort Gillem army post in Forest Park. BlueStar Studios, which broke ground two months ago, will feature 18 stages by its completion and will begin taking in clients in the late summer of 2023, according to Rich Goldberg, CEO, who spent time in Atlanta at Turner Broadcasting in the 1990s, then helped launch DirecTV in Los Angeles. In 2015, he joined a virtual reality startup company Jaunt, whose assets were sold to Verizon in 2019.

FOREST PARK, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO