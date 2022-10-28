'It’s sticky at the bottom' | Man living on the street explains why it’s so hard to end homelessness

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Conversation with Actress, Dancer, and Singer-Songwriter Mia DelamarMeikhel PhilogeneAtlanta, GA
Southern Crescent Women In Business Funds Fifth Woman-Owned Business in Yearly Funding Pitch on October 26thSouthern Crescent WomenStockbridge, GA
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
After weeks of drama, disappointment, Atlanta Medical Center to close
The doors to Atlanta Medical Center in downtown will be locked at 12 a.m. Tuesday, ending a century of health care for t...
Non-profit gym in Atlanta becomes second home for young boxer after Hurricane Ida
DECATUR, Ga. — A dreary and rainy Sunday didn't stop young athletes and their coaches from finding some inspiration inside a boxing ring. It's all part of a new non-profit organization designed to keep young people focused and out of trouble. It's also where dreams come to life through lots of sweat and determination.
LGBTQ+ bars in Midtown face relocation, rental hikes due to redevelopment
ATLANTA — Midtown has long served as an LGBTQ+ safe haven for people in and outside of Atlanta, but recent development changes have threatened many of the spaces the community called home. Two of those places are the Atlanta Eagle and My Sister's Room. Both LGBTQ+ bars have had...
In one wealthy Atlanta suburb, a plot to secede from the city
More than two centuries after the United States declared independence from Britain, a very modern breakaway is being hatched in the plush suburbs of Atlanta -- and taxation is once again the issue. "We have always created cities in the United States...
atlantafi.com
Chick-fil-A Serving Bone-In Chicken Wings At This Metro Atlanta Location
Chick-fil-A is testing bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta starting Oct. 31, Atlantafi.com has learned. Aside from having a secret menu, the popular Atlanta-based chain is cooking up a contender in Atlanta’s chicken wing wars. The restaurant has reportedly been interesting in serving chicken wings on a trial basis...
spoonuniversity.com
Navigating Atlanta's Freedom Farmers Market
Freedom Farmers Market has been serving Atlanta fresh produce, dairy, baked goods, and more for eight years. The market runs year-round from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm every Saturday. Freedom Farmers Market's namesake is literal in two senses. First, the market operates in a mutually independent manner, meaning customers hold...
Mayor announces permanent Atlanta Police Chief
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced that the city has named a permanent police chief. Darin Schierbaum, who had been serving as an interim chief since May, was named the 26th chief of the department on Monday. Schierbaum has served in several roles while advancing through the department,...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta residents frustrated they're priced out of their homes
The city has dispersed money to residents who were hit by hardship. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said it's developing new properties into affordable housing.
8 Celebrities Who Call Atlanta Home With Palatial Mansions
It’s well known that Atlanta is the reigning Hollywood of the South, so no surprise that a-list musicians, actors, athletes, influencers are continuing to abandon their California abodes for greener pastures in Georgia. What attracts these celebrities? It may be the enviable tax cuts for film and entertainment projects,...
americanmilitarynews.com
New film/TV BlueStar Studios being built on former military base Fort Gillem in Forest Park
The latest in a flurry of new TV and film studios being built in the state is BlueStar Studios at a portion of the former Fort Gillem army post in Forest Park. BlueStar Studios, which broke ground two months ago, will feature 18 stages by its completion and will begin taking in clients in the late summer of 2023, according to Rich Goldberg, CEO, who spent time in Atlanta at Turner Broadcasting in the 1990s, then helped launch DirecTV in Los Angeles. In 2015, he joined a virtual reality startup company Jaunt, whose assets were sold to Verizon in 2019.
atlantafi.com
Best Jazz Brunches In Atlanta: 7 Places With Great Music And Food
What could be better than live music and a smorgasbord of all the best foods? Atlanta, Georgia has some of the coolest jazz brunches In Atlanta. If you didn’t know, brunch is a big thing here. Let’s take a culinary tour of some of the best venues for a...
Grady Hospital developing a help line to address emergency room overcrowding
ATLANTA — Grady Memorial Hospital is currently working a new system that will hopefully decrease the wait times in the hospital's emergency room. Dr. Robert Jansen, the Chief Medical Center for Grady, explained the system is partially in response to the influx of patients the hospital has received since Atlanta Medical Center began closing.
Warnock prepares for final Sunday of early voting in church, Decatur and Marietta
MARIETTA, Ga. — The final week of early voting begins Monday but Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) wasted no time trying to get more souls to the polls Sunday. With nearly 1.5 million Georgians having voted early as of Sunday, according to the Secretary of State’s Office, there are still many more voters to speak […] The post Warnock prepares for final Sunday of early voting in church, Decatur and Marietta appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
atlantafi.com
10 Restaurants With The Best Breakfast In Atlanta
They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So where can you go in Atlanta to get an awesome breakfast?. If you’re not a Waffle House fan, you may enjoy a good, full meal from an Atlanta restaurant that serves a full breakfast. These Restaurants Have...
70 years after downtown connector split Atlanta, there’s a new effort to “stitch” it back together
ATLANTA — Seventy years ago, the downtown connector split the center of Atlanta into two. The split created significant impacts on Black neighborhoods that were once united throughout the area. Now, there is a renewed effort to “stitch” them back together. Congresswoman Nikema Williams and Central Atlanta...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Two Decatur communities sold for $257.5 million
Real estate investor and developer Northwood Ravin sold two Decatur apartment communities to the HHHunt Corp. residential company for $257.5 million. The five-story, wrap-style complexes, Scott Crossing at 2550 Blackmon Drive and Point on Scott at 2532 N. Decatur Road, have been renamed Abberly Skye and Abberly Onyx, respectively. Abberly Skye sold for $162.5 million, and Abberly Onyx sold for $95 million.
fox5atlanta.com
Family of Ga. teen with rare disorder spreads CPR awareness after his heart stopped
ATLANTA - The mother of a Georgia teen with a rare heart disorder said her family was given the scare of a lifetime when her son’s heart stopped in the middle of the school day last year. She told FOX 5’s Joi Dukes the school nursing staff and doctors...
Shooting near Atlanta recording studio leaves one man dead, police say
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a deadly shooting near a recording studio on Bishop Street, not far from Atlantic Station in northwest Atlanta. APD officers told 11Alive that the recording studio was hosting a party when some sort of argument happened and someone started shooting. It happened just after midnight.
fox5atlanta.com
Timeline: Investigation of Atlanta boy found in suitcase, mother's social media posts, previous arrests
Paternal grandparents of boy found dead in suitcase wish they saw Facebook posts. Relatives of the father of 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase in southern Indiana back in April, wish someone would have alerted them to the disturbing Facebook posts she was making leading up to his death.
LIST | 11 Halloween things to do in Atlanta this weekend
ATLANTA — Welcome to the weekend, Atlanta. This is your last chance to join in on all the city's frightening and sugar-filled Halloween events before more leaves fall and we prepare for turkey season. This weekend, get ready to party and stay up late. Those looking for a quieter...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 4