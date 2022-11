Could Texas Southern and Andrew Body defeat the offensive and defensive "Goliath" called Jackson State?. Body versus Jackson State's defense could become a modern-day "David versus Goliath" game for Texas Southern's young quarterback. Today, the game is 0-0, and by the time the final horn blows, TSU hopes to defeat one of the top football programs in the nation.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO