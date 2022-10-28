GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Nov. 1, 2022, Aaron Rodgers’ hopes of winning a second Super Bowl ring might have ended forever. Maybe Rodgers will come back to Green Bay for another season. Maybe he’ll be traded to continue his championship chase elsewhere. Or, maybe, this is it. If that’s the case, if Rodgers is in the midst of the final year of his legendary career, his pursuit of that long-coveted second NFL title might have ended with a whimper on a Tuesday.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO