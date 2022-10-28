Read full article on original website
RUMOR: The real reason Steelers traded Chase Claypool
In one of the first major moves prior to the trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears. In return, they received a 2023 second-round pick. Claypool spent the last two and a half seasons as one of the Steelers top receiving options. During his 39 games with the […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Steelers traded Chase Claypool appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vikings Acquire Hockenson, Press Advantage Over Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the NFL trade deadline approaching, one big deal has been swung that will have immediate and long-term ramifications for the Green Bay Packers. The Detroit Lions sent their star tight end, T.J. Hockenson, to the Minnesota Vikings. According to ESPN, the Vikings got Hockenson, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for a second-round pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024.
Brandin Cooks ‘Covering Up Lies’: Texans WR Speaks Out on Trade Rumors
HOUSTON — The 2022 NFL trade deadline is over, and veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks is still a member of the Houston Texans. And minutes after the trade deadline concluded, Cooks took to Twitter to express his displeasure. Cooks' name was a hot commodity at the start of the...
Broncos’ New 1st-Round Pick: Top Draft Targets via Chubb Trade
The Denver Broncos cashed in on their 2018 top-5 investment by trading Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 first-rounder (via San Francisco), a fourth-rounder in the 2024 draft, and running back Chase Edmonds. On paper, it's an excellent trade for the...
Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume
Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
Brandin Cooks Supported by Deshaun Watson As Texans Trade With Cowboys Falls Through
HOUSTON — Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks took to Twitter immediately after the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline concluded and he seemed to be expressing his displeasure with the Houston Texans after the franchise failed to move him Tuesday afternoon. And his tweet received support from former Texans quarterback Deshaun...
2023 NFL Draft: Potential First-Round Pick Sidelined for the Year
The Georgia Bulldogs are off to an undefeated start in 2022, looking to follow up as back-to-back national champions. The team has been firing on all cylinders thus far, reminiscent of last year's squad, despite the departure of key playmakers. One of the reasons for their perpetual success has been...
Browns GM Andrew Berry doesn't expect Deshaun Watson to 'shoulder everything' in return
BEREA − There's some who view Deshaun Watson as the potential savior to the Browns' season. They're looking at when the suspended quarterback returns to the field as a turning point toward success. That's not the view of Browns general manager Andrew Berry. To him, Watson's eventual return is important, but there's no...
3 Observations on the Jaguars’ Trade For Falcons WR Calvin Ridley
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a stunning move on Tuesday afternoon, trading for suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Ridley can't help the Jaguars in 2022, but it is clear the Jaguars see him as their No. 1 receiver for the future. But what else does the move mean for the Jaguars, who made no other moves during Tuesday's trade deadline? We break it down below.
Former Bucs’ Divisional Rival Star Traded to Jacksonville Jaguars
With the trade deadline looming large on Tuesday at 4 pm ET, many of the teams in the NFC South division remained steadfast and quiet, making no moves up to that point until the Atlanta Falcons traded away a once-thought-of cornerstone piece in WR Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Packers Might Have Closed Door on Rodgers’ Super Bowl Window
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Nov. 1, 2022, Aaron Rodgers’ hopes of winning a second Super Bowl ring might have ended forever. Maybe Rodgers will come back to Green Bay for another season. Maybe he’ll be traded to continue his championship chase elsewhere. Or, maybe, this is it. If that’s the case, if Rodgers is in the midst of the final year of his legendary career, his pursuit of that long-coveted second NFL title might have ended with a whimper on a Tuesday.
Nothing Gained, Opportunity Lost: Texans Frustratingly Quiet as NFL Trade Deadline Passes
What does it take to turn a team like the Houston Texans into a legitimate and competitive NFL franchise?. On the surface, you could say good coaching, players, and strategy. And in its simplest form, that's what it really is all about. Those three things, and how they fold into the three phases of professional football.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Vikings Holding Steady After Fifth Straight Win
The Vikings didn't show much rust coming out of the bye week, handling business once again in a 34-26 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. As is the case every week, there are still plenty of things they can improve upon moving forward, but this was the most impressive win of Minnesota's current five-game streak.
Houston Still Has a Problem with Henry
When asked on Thursday, Derrick Henry did not want to hear about what he has done against the Houston Texans throughout his career. “I don’t try to live in the past,” he said. “I’ve had some good games, but every year is different.”. Then on Sunday,...
What Have Five-Game Win Streaks Meant to Previous Titans Teams?
NASHVILLE – Five-game win streaks don’t come every season. Not for the Tennessee Titans, at least. Their current run of five triumphs, the most recent by a 17-10 score at Houston, put them in firm control of the AFC South and positioned them among the best teams in the AFC as the race for playoff seeding begins to take shape.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut veteran offensive tackle
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers elected not to make a move at the NFL Trade Deadline. Moving forward, the Buccaneers will have to scour practice squads or the free agent market for potential additions that can help the team in the second half of the year. On Tuesday, Tampa Bay announced...
Do the Miami Dolphins’ Trades Make the Miami Heat Look Bad in Comparison?
View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat were one shot from making the NBA Finals last season. Still, it was clear Miami needed another high-level player alongside Jimmy Butler. Many thought another major acquisition would put the Heat over the top and make them a contender again.
Report: Jets Interested in Trading For Broncos LB Bradley Chubb
The Jets are interested in trading for Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb ahead of Tuesday's deadline, per Peter King of NBC Sports. King reports that both the Jets and Dolphins have considered dealing a first-round pick for Chubb, a Pro Bowler in the final season of his rookie deal. New York,...
Cowboys Rookie LB Damone Clark 22 MPH Debut: ‘I Feel Like Myself’
If Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Damone Clark was hoping for a slow-and-easy transition into the NFL, he didn't get it. A mere seven months removed from his spinal fusion surgery in March, the 22-year-old was thrown in the deep end at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. With Anthony Barr sidelined in...
Bills Trade For Alvin Kamara or Kareem Hunt? Here’s Why Not
With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, teams across the league are looking for ways to improve their rosters. Some teams are looking to unload veterans for draft capital, while rebuilding for the future. Meanwhile, other teams are looking for that last piece to go "all-in" for a Super Bowl this season.
