Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The Red Hook Community Justice Center Has a Holistic Approach To JusticeAbdul GhaniRed Hook, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
Related
Town Of Poughkeepsie Woman Nabbed With 'Candy-Like' Drugs At Hotel, Police Say
A Hudson Valley woman was nabbed with "candy-like" methamphetamine pills and crack cocaine at an area hotel during a warrant search. Dutchess County resident Cali A. Hamilton, age 25, of the town of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 27 by members of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force at the Red Roof Inn in Poughkeepsie.
Police: Woman busted with drugs in the Town of Poughkeepsie
Authorities say Cali Hamilton was arrested Thursday for criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
Hudson Valley Couple Arrested For Allegedly Stealing From Local Cemetery
When one of your loved ones has passed on, you want peace of mind knowing that their final resting place is not disturbed in any manner. But not all show such respect. Local police say they've received numerous complaints over the past few months that someone has been stealing from various gravesites at a cemetery in the area.
Orange County, NY Bank Latest Victim in Rash of ATM Thefts
For the second time in a month, a popular bank has been hit by thieves. The last month has been a busy one for local police as they have seen a rise in ATM break-ins across the Hudson Valley. Just last month we told you about thieves that were trying to steal an ATM from the bank branch located at 12 Llyods Lane in the Town of Wallkill.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Stabbing death in Town of Wallkill (VIDEO)
WALLKILL – Town of Wallkill and State Police were on the scene of a homicide at a residence on Brookline Avenue Sunday evening. Police on the scene would only say they were involved in an active investigation, but a law enforcement source told Mid-Hudson News that a man had been killed.
‘Mischief Night’ Fatal Stabbing Forces Residents to Stay Indoors
Reports say police were combing a Hudson Valley neighborhood and residents were unable to leave their homes after a fatal stabbing on the night before Halloween. According to Rockland Video, a Hudson Valley resident has been stabbed to death. The scene unfolded on Sunday evening in a small, residential neighborhood in Orange County. An investigation into the incident appears to be ongoing, as police and investigators were on the scene into the early morning hours on Monday.
Known Criminal Sentenced For Nearly Killing Poughkeepsie Cop
A Hudson Valley man with a litany of crimes and offenses to his name, was recently sentenced for an incident back in March of this year that nearly killed a Poughkeepsie police officer. The Original Events. Back on March 15, 2022 thirty-year-old John Vanleuven Jr, led law enforcement on an...
Detective, Drug Task Force Supervisor In Rockland Dies At Age 31
A detective in the Hudson Valley has died at the age of 31. The Rockland County District Attorney's Office announced with "profound sadness" that detective and Drug Task Force Supervisor Xavier Fernandez died on Friday, Oct. 28. A cause of death has not been released. Fernandez worked as an NYPD...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two more reports of stolen used cooking oil
WARWICK – It appears to be an epidemic of thieves stealing used cooking oil from area restaurants. The oil is usually purchased by a company like Buffalo Biodiesel, refined, and resold for other purposes. These latest heists both took place in the Town of Warwick on September 11 and...
Authorities: Coke Dealer Who Drove Down Elmwood Park Sidewalk To Avoid Arrest Freed By Judge
A drug-dealing café worker from Elmwood Park drove down a sidewalk to escape detectives, authorities said, then was almost immediately released by a judge after his subsequent arrest. Dominick Nicolosi Jr., 30, sold cocaine to an undercover detective multiple times over the past several weeks, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark...
Mid-Hudson News Network
UPDATE… Victim of Wallkill homicide was 52-year-old man
TOWN OF WALLKILL – The man who was stabbed to death to 5 p.m. Sunday in the Town of Wallkill has been identified as 52-year-old Jeffrey Harris of 33 Brookline Avenue, Police Chief Robert Hertman told Mid-Hudson News this morning. When officers arrived, they attempted life-saving measures but the...
warwickadvertiser.com
FBI and state police seek rape suspect eluding capture
The New York Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force and the New York State Police are asking the public’s assistance for help locating Jesus Torres, age 31, of Goshen, NY. Torres is wanted for raping a female child. The Southern District of New York has issued a warrant for Torres for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
Beware, Police Say Wappinger Man Dismantled Cars at Fall Festival
The last thing you'd expect to happen during a local festival is for your car to be taken apart by thieves, but that's what police say happened and could happen again. Fall is the most popular time of year to visit the Hudson Valley. People looking to peep at the foliage, pick apples and pumpkins or just get away from the hustle and bustle of the city flock to the region every October. Countless festivals and fall activities are scheduled every weekend throughout the month, attracting tourists as well as local residents.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Another Person Shot
On October 30, 2022, at approximately 4:20 am Bridgeport Police responded to the area of Harral Avenue and Highland Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation (7 rounds). ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system. Once gunshots are fired in an area covered by this service, police receive a notification within one minute directing them to the exact location of the gunfire. Upon arrival officers located a 26-year-old Bridgeport man in the 100 block of Highland Avenue suffering from an injury to the left side of his face and to his back. Medics were called to the scene and the victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he was treated for cuts to his face and a gunshot wound (graze) to the back. All non-life-threatening injuries.
Police: Wanted Waterbury man hit 2 cruisers, 2 other cars while trying to escape
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old Waterbury man who was wanted for alleged drug crimes, assault and violating a protective order drove into two police cruisers and two other vehicles while trying to escape from officers Thursday, according to authorities. Joseph Ferland was found at the scene after police received multiple complaints of shots being […]
Monticello Man Nabbed For 3 Commercial Burglaries, Arrested For. Shoplifting, Police Say
A man from the region who had been nabbed for three alleged commercial burglaries was arrested again for shoplifting at a Walmart store. Sullivan County resident Justus McMoore, age 37, of Monticello, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 22 in the town of Thompson after a brief foot chase. According to...
Did You Know Poughkeepsie Had A ‘Dahmer’ Like Murderer?
If you have the streaming service Netflix the odds say that you or someone you know has watched or at least tried to watch the show "Dahmer", but did you know that back in the late 70s Poughkeepsie had its own version of the cannibal murderer?. If you had no...
hudsonvalleypost.com
New York Man Shot Inside Hudson Valley Home, Shooter At Large
A Hudson Valley man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home. Police say the shooter is still on the loose. Over the weekend the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed one resident was shot inside a home. Newburgh, New York Man Shot Inside Orange County,...
Investigators: Driver in fatal Hyde Park tractor-trailer crash had drugs in his system
Police say Craig Allen Dickson, of Hopewell Junction, slammed into Junior's Lounge.
Armed, Dangerous Suspect Wanted In Bridgeport Murder Caught, Police Say
A man who was considered armed and dangerous and wanted for a stabbing homicide in Fairfield County has been apprehended by police. Lawrence Blue, age 45, of Bridgeport, was caught hours after the word went out on Saturday, Oct. 29, that he was wanted for the early morning stabbing death of 23-year-old Justice Hunter of Bridgeport, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.
Comments / 4