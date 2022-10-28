Read full article on original website
wpde.com
'The burning:' Parent threw bleach in NC school bus driver's face
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WSOC, CNN NEWSOURCE) — A North Carolina school bus driver who had bleach thrown on her spoke out about the attack that left her with chemical burns. The 72-year-old woman asked not to be identified for safety concerns. "I am concerned for my safety, I truly...
TikTok video shows biker yelling racial slur at another driver in Gastonia
Police in Gastonia said they're aware of a video making the rounds on social media showing a biker yelling a racial slur at another driver.
Have you seen this man? NC police looking for Bojangles robbery suspect
The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Raleigh News & Observer
Viral TikTok shows biker yelling racial slur in North Carolina road rage incident
Editor’s note: The video clip below contains racist and vulgar language. Gastonia Police will investigate a terrifying daytime road-rage encounter, now viral on TikTok, in which an enraged biker hurled racial slurs and other invective at a woman in a car. She sent the video and I somehow knew...
Innocent bystander seriously hurt in drive-by shooting on The Plaza, police say
CHARLOTTE — An innocent bystander has been seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Witnesses told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that they heard gunfire along The Plaza around 6:15 p.m. Police said a woman was driving near E. 34th St. when...
1 person with life-threatening injuries after shooting near The Plaza
Gastonia police asking for public help’s in finding missing Gastonia man
GASTONIA, N.C. — Officials in Gastonia are asking for the public’s help in finding Timothy Allen Hedrick, 26, who has not been heard from or seen since Oct. 8. Hedrick’s last known location was at the Gaston County Public Library in Gastonia, according to authorities. He is known to spend time around the area of Ozark Road on Interstate 85 near East Long Road.
wccbcharlotte.com
Car Crashes Into Mint Hill Apartment Building
MINT HILL, N.C. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into an apartment in Mint Hill. It happened at the residences at West Mint on Stoney Glen Drive around 5 p.m. Saturday evening. Video shows the front end of the car crashed into one of the ground...
'I feel safer' | CMPD making headway in cutting down crimes in southwest Charlotte neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Violent crimes have been a constant stain on the Deep Rock Circle community in southwest Charlotte. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told WCNC Charlotte this neighborhood is a priority when it comes to combating criminal activity. Sonya McIntyre lives in this neighborhood and said it is going...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office Trunk-or-Treat
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some kids are getting a jump start on trick or treating. Saturday, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office hosted its annual trunk-or-treat at Camp North End. The sheriff’s office partnered with the community and local car clubs for this year’s drive-through event. Sheriff Garry...
One injured after shooting in Gastonia, suspect in custody, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — One person is facing serious injuries after a shooting near a gas station in Gastonia early Saturday morning, police said. Officers with the Gastonia Police Department responded to a shooting along East Long Avenue and North Broad Street just before 4:25 a.m., not far from a QuikTrip station.
24-year-old was shot at inside car in Gastonia, police say
wccbcharlotte.com
Statesville Man Accused Of Molesting A Child
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Statesville man is in jail accused of molesting a child. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says Guy Welch, 64, is facing felony charges of indecent liberties with a child. A report was filed Tuesday, October 4th. The sheriff says the victim identified Welch...
WBTV
Local group trying to help those touched by gun violence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An organization founded after tragedy reaching out to a community stricken by violence. The group Pain into Purpose is holding their annual neighborhood meeting for with food, fellowship, and healing for families who have lost loved ones to gun crimes. “It’s crazy out here. It’s getting...
WYFF4.com
Disapproval of Mountain Dew leads to North Carolina woman firing shots, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 64-year-old woman's disapproval of her father drinking Mountain Dew led to her being charged after shooting soda bottles in her backyard, according to Gastonia police. Officers said they were called to a Gastonia, North Carolina, neighborhood for sounds of multiple gunshots. During the investigation, officers...
WBTV
Passerby credited with alerting residents to house fire
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A passerby who saw flames coming from a home in Rowan County was able to awaken the residents in time for them and their four dogs to safely escape the burning home. Two people were displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Sunday morning.
Reward being offered for information in NC shooting that killed two, including Statesville woman
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers unit is offering a cash reward for information in a double homicide in Greensboro that claimed the lives of two, including a 19-year-old Statesville woman. Officers responded just before midnight to Circle Drive near East Bessemer Avenue Tuesday night. At the scene,...
Investigation underway after two juveniles hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a northeast Charlotte shooting that has left two juveniles hurt. The shooting happened late Saturday night on Reagan Drive off West Sugar Creek Road, near the New Destiny Worship Center. A Channel 9 crew at the scene learned from witnesses the...
CDOT employee arrested for $10K of unauthorized spending on city gas card
CHARLOTTE — An employee for the Charlotte Department of Transportation was arrested Thursday for unauthorized spending on a city gas card. Officials said Corey Barnette was using a company gas card to fill up multiple personal vehicles at gas stations across the city between June 15 and Sept.18. The transactions totaled more than $10,000.
Juveniles recovering after being shot overnight in NE Charlotte
