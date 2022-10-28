ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

wpde.com

'The burning:' Parent threw bleach in NC school bus driver's face

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WSOC, CNN NEWSOURCE) — A North Carolina school bus driver who had bleach thrown on her spoke out about the attack that left her with chemical burns. The 72-year-old woman asked not to be identified for safety concerns. "I am concerned for my safety, I truly...
WCNC

1 person with life-threatening injuries after shooting near The Plaza

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries on Sunday. According to Medic, the shooting took place near the intersection of The Plaza and 34th Street on Sunday evening. One person was left with life-threatening injuries after the shooting. Their condition is...
wccbcharlotte.com

Car Crashes Into Mint Hill Apartment Building

MINT HILL, N.C. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into an apartment in Mint Hill. It happened at the residences at West Mint on Stoney Glen Drive around 5 p.m. Saturday evening. Video shows the front end of the car crashed into one of the ground...
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office Trunk-or-Treat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some kids are getting a jump start on trick or treating. Saturday, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office hosted its annual trunk-or-treat at Camp North End. The sheriff’s office partnered with the community and local car clubs for this year’s drive-through event. Sheriff Garry...
Queen City News

24-year-old was shot at inside car in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect was arrested after a 24-year-old was shot inside a car overnight, Gastonia Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4:20 a.m. near E. Long Ave. and N. Broad St. A 24-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to an area […]
wccbcharlotte.com

Statesville Man Accused Of Molesting A Child

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Statesville man is in jail accused of molesting a child. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says Guy Welch, 64, is facing felony charges of indecent liberties with a child. A report was filed Tuesday, October 4th. The sheriff says the victim identified Welch...
WBTV

Local group trying to help those touched by gun violence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An organization founded after tragedy reaching out to a community stricken by violence. The group Pain into Purpose is holding their annual neighborhood meeting for with food, fellowship, and healing for families who have lost loved ones to gun crimes. “It’s crazy out here. It’s getting...
WBTV

Passerby credited with alerting residents to house fire

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A passerby who saw flames coming from a home in Rowan County was able to awaken the residents in time for them and their four dogs to safely escape the burning home. Two people were displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Sunday morning.
Queen City News

Juveniles recovering after being shot overnight in NE Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two juveniles are recovering after being shot overnight in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident after midnight near 5100 Reagan Drive. Two juvenile victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. There is no motive in the […]
