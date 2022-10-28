ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Pattern warms into the upcoming week, eyeing rain chance

This weekend has been beautiful with fall-like temperatures and light winds. Sunday brings another day in the 60s in the afternoon as winds stay light out of the north. Clouds increase a bit on Sunday as a large storm system slides off to our east. There is a super slim chance for a few random sprinkles or light showers but most of us will stay dry.
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Quiet end to October and start to November

As a system continues to pull away to the east it will take clouds and moisture with it. High pressure will build in from the west and aid in giving us a pleasant wrap up to the month of October. Chilly temperatures this morning will soar into the 70s. Most...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cool fall weekend with gradual warming trend

Friday night plans look spectacular! Any football games or festivals you are heading to will be cool but comfortable. Temperatures eventually drop into the 30s and 40s overnight with a light and variable wind. The strong fall feel will carry us into the weekend. Look for a mix of sun...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Crews continue fighting large fire in Park City

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Noon Update: Firefighters from Sedgwick County and Wichita are working to extinguish a large fire in Park City that started Sunday night. The Sedgwick County Fire Department said crews used nearly one million gallons of water on the fire around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. They’ve increased the volume to nearly 4,000 gallons of water per minute.
PARK CITY, KS
KAKE TV

Family friend of three Kansas women who died in crash speaks out

A close friend of one of the women who died in a three-car collision on the Kansas Turnpike on Saturday afternoon is remembering her today. The accident, which happened just before 2 pm Saturday afternoon along I-35 near Belle Plaine, killed three people and injured four more. State troopers say...
BELLE PLAINE, KS
KSN News

Back to square one for the East Kellogg improvement project

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has hit the brakes on the East Kellogg Improvement Project. Last week, the department selected a contractor for the project between K-96 to 159th Street in Wichita and Andover. However, the department says after a review by leadership of the procurement process, they found that “aspects […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

3 dead in Sumner County wreck

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports that a three-vehicle accident took place just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon along I-35, at mile marker 26.4 northbound in Sumner County. According to the KHP report, a Honda Accord driven by 37-year-old Sheena Nicole Harroald of Wichita was...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Fire at Spirit Aerosystems

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — Fire fighters were called to a fire at Spirit Aerosystems early Friday morning.  The call came out at about 1:15 a.m. to the area of gate 31.  Spirit officials say no one is hurt, the cause is unknown.  Production of aircraft will not be impacted.  Spirit officials have not shared the extent of […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas Humane Society stops cat adoptions due to virus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society has stopped cat adoptions and taking in cats. On Friday, KHS announced that a few cats at its facility recently tested positive for a contagious virus. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will temporarily stop intakes and adoptions of all cats to ensure the health and […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

DUI checkpoint to be held Saturday night in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Derby Police Department, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. in Sedgwick County. The checkpoint is designed to identify intoxicated drivers. Motorists suspected of intoxication will be given on-site sobriety […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS

