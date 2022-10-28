Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Families would get hundreds each month with new proposalJake WellsWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
New stimulus program would give families $250 to $350 per childJ.R. HeimbignerWichita, KS
Related
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm Halloween forecast, rain looming for the weekend
Cloud cover was the main story today, but we see our blanket of clouds break apart overnight. Temperatures will slide back into the 30s and 40s by sunrise tomorrow. A chilly start to an otherwise warm Halloween. Partly cloudy skies will prevail for Halloween. Winds will return out of the...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Pattern warms into the upcoming week, eyeing rain chance
This weekend has been beautiful with fall-like temperatures and light winds. Sunday brings another day in the 60s in the afternoon as winds stay light out of the north. Clouds increase a bit on Sunday as a large storm system slides off to our east. There is a super slim chance for a few random sprinkles or light showers but most of us will stay dry.
KSN.com
Quiet end to October and start to November
As a system continues to pull away to the east it will take clouds and moisture with it. High pressure will build in from the west and aid in giving us a pleasant wrap up to the month of October. Chilly temperatures this morning will soar into the 70s. Most...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cool fall weekend with gradual warming trend
Friday night plans look spectacular! Any football games or festivals you are heading to will be cool but comfortable. Temperatures eventually drop into the 30s and 40s overnight with a light and variable wind. The strong fall feel will carry us into the weekend. Look for a mix of sun...
KWCH.com
Crews continue fighting large fire in Park City
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Noon Update: Firefighters from Sedgwick County and Wichita are working to extinguish a large fire in Park City that started Sunday night. The Sedgwick County Fire Department said crews used nearly one million gallons of water on the fire around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. They’ve increased the volume to nearly 4,000 gallons of water per minute.
KAKE TV
Kansas Water Office to discuss water issues in south-central Kansas, state
Kansas (KAKE) - The Kansas Water Office’s (KWO) Equus-Walnut Regional Advisory Committee (RAC) will hold a meeting on Thursday, November 3rd at 1:000 p.m. This meeting have a meeting to discuss current water issues affecting the region as well as the state. The meeting is open to the public,...
Officials identify 3 people killed, 4 injured in head-on wreck on Kansas Turnpike: KHP
The collision happened in a construction zone near Belle Plaine.
Driver leaves seriously injured passenger at scene of crash in Wichita
A driver left their seriously injured passenger at the scene of a single-car crash in Wichita Saturday afternoon.
3 Kansas women dead after 3-vehicle construction zone crash
SUMNER COUNTY —Three people died in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Saturday in Sumner County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Honda Accord driven by Sheena Nicole Harroald, 37, Wichita, was northbound on Interstate 35 near Belle Plaine. The Honda traveled left of center in a construction zone....
Three dead in Turnpike crash south of Wichita
The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at mile marker 26.4 in Sumner County, north of the Belle Plaine rest area. The Kansas Highway Patrol says three women died in the wreck.
Three dead, four hospitalized in three-car crash on I-35 near Belle Plaine
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash on I-35 near Belle Plaine has killed three people on Saturday, the Kansas Highway Patrol confirms to KSN. The KHP says four other people were sent to the hospital. The crash involved three vehicles. I-35 was closed while emergency crews worked the crash, but has since been reopened. […]
KAKE TV
Family friend of three Kansas women who died in crash speaks out
A close friend of one of the women who died in a three-car collision on the Kansas Turnpike on Saturday afternoon is remembering her today. The accident, which happened just before 2 pm Saturday afternoon along I-35 near Belle Plaine, killed three people and injured four more. State troopers say...
Back to square one for the East Kellogg improvement project
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has hit the brakes on the East Kellogg Improvement Project. Last week, the department selected a contractor for the project between K-96 to 159th Street in Wichita and Andover. However, the department says after a review by leadership of the procurement process, they found that “aspects […]
KAKE TV
3 dead in Sumner County wreck
SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports that a three-vehicle accident took place just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon along I-35, at mile marker 26.4 northbound in Sumner County. According to the KHP report, a Honda Accord driven by 37-year-old Sheena Nicole Harroald of Wichita was...
Fire at Spirit Aerosystems
WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — Fire fighters were called to a fire at Spirit Aerosystems early Friday morning. The call came out at about 1:15 a.m. to the area of gate 31. Spirit officials say no one is hurt, the cause is unknown. Production of aircraft will not be impacted. Spirit officials have not shared the extent of […]
KWCH.com
Wichita's College Hill neighborhood prepares for Halloween tradition, thousands of trick-or-treaters
If you're looking to do some Christmas shopping and have some fun, you won't want to miss Holiday Galleria at the Century II Expo. It's Girls Night Out at Holiday Galleria, the biggest fundraiser for the Junior League of Wichita. Proceeds raised help benefit the community. Bukovinafest returns to Ellis...
Three dead, four injured in head-on collision on Kansas Turnpike, according to official
The wreck happened around 1:34 p.m. Saturday.
UPDATE: Police say missing Wichita girl found safe
UPDATE: Police say a missing Wichita girl found safe.
Kansas Humane Society stops cat adoptions due to virus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society has stopped cat adoptions and taking in cats. On Friday, KHS announced that a few cats at its facility recently tested positive for a contagious virus. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will temporarily stop intakes and adoptions of all cats to ensure the health and […]
DUI checkpoint to be held Saturday night in Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Derby Police Department, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. in Sedgwick County. The checkpoint is designed to identify intoxicated drivers. Motorists suspected of intoxication will be given on-site sobriety […]
Comments / 0