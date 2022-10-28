Read full article on original website
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Nov. 1
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Property destruction, Oct. 31, Dogwood Avenue, GPD. A property manager of an apartment...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, Nov. 1
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Oct. 31
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (11/1/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Tuesday, Nov. 1:. At 7:06 a.m. to West 11th Street for an emergency medical response. At 9:44 a.m. to Coyote Trail Road for an emergency medical response. At 11:34 a.m. to West 4J Road for...
newslj.com
Family of missing woman, locals push awareness 8 months after disappearance
GILLETTE (WNE) — It’s been more than eight months since Irene Gakwa’s family last heard from her. With the investigation into her disappearance ongoing but uncertain and her fiancé granted his second continuance in court on separate charges, the search team that has spearheaded the local citizen effort to find Irene hosted an evening at The Local in downtown Gillette, with community members in person and Irene’s family members in virtual attendance.
county17.com
Missing toddler reunited with her parents, police say
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A 3-year-old girl who reportedly wandered off on Dogwood Avenue early this morning has been returned to her parents, police said Friday. The girl was found in Sunflower Park around 5:10 a.m. by a 41-year-old woman who was out for a run on Oct. 28, Gillette Police Detective Sgt. Dean Welch said.
county17.com
Over 20 fentanyl pills, meth seized during probation home search
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A preliminary hearing for a woman accused of possessing and intending to deliver fentanyl in a two-week-old baby’s home has been set for Oct. 31, Campbell County court records say. Elaina A. Schreibeis is charged with felony possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, felony delivery of...
county17.com
Campbell County Recreation Center calls for Secret Santas for youth in need
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Beginning Nov. 1, anyone who wants to help ensure all Campbell County children get a Christmas gift can pick up a Secret Santa letter at the Campbell County Recreation Center, 250 Shoshone Ave, the center announced in a news release that County 17 received in October.
county17.com
Obituaries: McLeland; Moudy; McCarty
Charles “Jim” James McLeland: October 27, 1949 – October 26, 2022. Charles James “Jim” McLeland, of Gillette, Wyoming, passed away at age 72 on October 26, 2022, at UC Health Anschutz Medical Center in Aurora, Colorado. Jim was born on October 27, 1949, in Hot...
county17.com
Campbell County Conservation District Board Candidate Questionnaire: John Daly
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for office in contested races. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received. County 17 solely made minor edits to the responses, for clarity. Minor edits may include correcting punctuation, capitalization or spelling.
county17.com
(PHOTOS) ‘The Halloween House’ residents take delight in a fun-filled fright
GILLETTE, Wyo. — For about 15 years, Ted Watkins’ love of decorating for Halloween has grown and grown. While his home, at 1102 Lexington Court in Gillette, had some decorations earlier in October, on Oct. 30, that all began to change, as he led his family in disinterring an arsenal of spooky creations that they’d hidden in their garage: pumpkins, witches, animatronics, life-sized replicas, special projectors, handmade decorations, a Halloween truck decked out with skeletons, a car like the one that was in Stephen King’s “Christine” and much more. New this year are a 12-foot inferno pumpkin, a stack of pumpkins and some projectors, his wife, Deana Watkins, said.
county17.com
Application period open for Gillette citizen advisory boards
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The City of Gillette is accepting applications to fill multiple openings on several of its volunteer citizen advisory boards. Applications are available online or in the Administration Office on the third floor at City Hall, 201 E. 5th Street, and must be received by Friday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m., per the City of Gillette.
county17.com
Blustery, warm day ahead of possible snow tonight
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The winds will blow — at times gusting in excess of 40 mph — and combine with dry, warm air to create a potential fire threat hours before snow could fall on Campbell County. Today should see a temperature swing of more than 40...
county17.com
Local surgical center recognized for hip, knee replacement excellence
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Powder River Surgery Center in Gillette was recently recognized for excellence regarding knee and hip replacements, according to Campbell County Health. The recognition comes from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming making the PRSC the first, and only, Blue Circle of Excellence Center for knee and hip replacements, per CCH.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming High Schooler Finds Career Path Through Apprenticeship
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Not knowing what to do with the rest of your life is a common problem for high school students, something Marko Glassock knows all too well. He got some help figuring out his options thanks to an apprenticeship program in his...
