Read full article on original website
Related
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
The Best Diy Couples Costume In Western New York This Halloween
Creativity tends to shine through on Halloween more than you might think. While it’s imperative to have a costume for any Halloween party you plan to attend this year, you may opt for an easy, throw-something-together, kind of outfit. Which is fine…but there are some people that put a...
Western New York Winter Parking Bans Start On November 1st
Parking bans across several Western New York towns and villages are set to return on Tuesday, November 1st. The annual ban on parking on streets in certain towns and villages returns as we head into the snow season here in Western New York. Most towns have a ban to allow...
Rainbows Appear All Over Western New York Today
Buffalo area residents were surprised as they were heading to work and school this morning. Weather conditions were just right as Buffalonians headed out for work and school this morning as multiple rainbows were reported to be seen in the sky all around Western New York. Could these rainbows be...
This Could Be Why Your WNY Amazon Delivery Is Delayed Today
A lot of people depend on Amazon for deliveries. They order everything through there from gifts to everyday household needs. Normally, they're pretty quick too. So if you need something in a hurry, people don't hesitate to order it online and just count on it being delivered by the time you need it.
Beware of Baby Bear! One Seen Wandering Through CNY Neighborhood
Beware of the baby bear that has been seen strolling around a Central New York neighborhood, a long way from the Adirondacks where most bears call home. The cub was spotted in North Utica in the Tamarack Street and Lorraine Avenue areas. Sarah Oleksik saw it in her backyard on Halloween weekend. "The cops were driving by telling us to go inside."
Western New York Dancers Recreate Thriller Music Video [WATCH]
This year marks the 40th anniversary of one of the most popular Halloween songs: Thriller. Not only is it an iconic staple when it comes to Halloween, it is also known as one of the most influential music videos in history, according to VOX. The album of the same name, Thriller, went onto become the highest-selling album in music history, with “over 100 million copies sold worldwide.”
What Do Blue Pumpkins Mean In New York?
Chances are when you are out trick or treating this weekend or on Monday you will see some different colored pumpkins around the neighborhood. There are a couple of different reasons why you might see a blue pumpkin out and about this Halloween. BLUE PUMPKINS - If you see a...
The 5 Most Magical Christmas Towns in New York State
Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
If You See a Bat This Winter, New York DEC Says Leave it Alone
It's international Bat Week, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation wants to teach you how to save bats that stay here during the winter months. According to a press release from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, there's one rule every New Yorker needs to follow this winter. If you see a bat, stay away. And you'd be well-served to put off any winter cave or mine trips you've been planning, as those are popular places for bats to hibernate for the winter.
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter
Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
USPS Warns: Stop Using Blue Mailboxes In New York
Officials with the United State Postal Service are urging residents in New York and across the country to stop using these immediately. As more and more people will send out holiday cards, presents, and checks through the mail, officials with the USPS advised people from using those Big Blue mailboxes located across the state during the holiday season.
NY lottery ticket worth $730,026 sold
NEWBURGH, NY (PIX11) — A lucky lottery player in New York is set to take home nearly three quarters of a million dollars. A second-prize winning ticket for the New York LOTTO is worth $730,026. It was sold for Saturday’s drawing at Smokes For Less on North Plank Road in Newburgh, officials said. The winning […]
Get Jaw-Dropping Wedding Flowers At These 9 Western New York Florists
While some traditions come and go, flowers are still big at weddings. Here's where to get them in Western New York. I couldn't believe how much our flowers were! It was one of the most unexpected costs for our wedding. But when you have something very specific in mind to walk down the aisle with (other than just your spouse), it has to be just right.
Rare Video: Tree-Dwelling Predator Caught On Camera By DEC
Another amazing video was caught by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) of an elusive animal rarely been seen by anyone living in the Hudson Valley. Predators in New York State. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black...
Secrets About Buffalo Only Known By Western New Yorkers
Western New York is full of amazing things, many of which people outside of the 716 have no idea about. Now some people want to keep Buffalo a secret, (Just look at the mural feature at the top of the page) but this list will spill the beans on some amazing things about Western New York that everyone and their mothers should know about.
These Imposter Ladybugs Are Back and Invading New York Homes
Ping, ping, ping. That’s the sound of what my son calls “imposter ladybugs” flinging themselves against the siding of my house what feels like all day long. If your house has been taken over by what look to be adorable little ladybugs, it probably hasn’t. Back again and with a vengeance are Asian lady beetles that are pretty decent dupes for harmless ladybugs.
Western New York Home For Sale Has Most Incredible Fireplace
Ask anyone what is the most important thing in real estate and they will tell you location, location, location. Sure having a home in the perfect location, but sometimes it is what is inside the home that makes it highly desirable. As we start heading into the cold snowy months...
Check Out The Most Haunted Place In New York
Halloween is tomorrow and some people think that the line between the living and the dead is at its thinnest so if you wanted to contact the other side Halloween would be the ideal day. Chances are that you would also want to be in a place that is known...
Same number combination occurs for midday and evening drawings for Take 5 game
The lottery said the overall odds of winning any prize is 1 in 8.7 while the probability of matching all 5 numbers in Take 5 is 1 in 575,757.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1