FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fed-up fans roast Florida for offensive woes against No. 1 Georgia
Florida football is the latest in a long line of teams to look inept on offense against the Georgia Bulldogs defense. Georgia has now held 13 straight opponents without a touchdown in the first quarter. Florida, to its part, has still yet to score a touchdown as the Bulldogs lead 28-3 heading into the halftime break.
dawgnation.com
Social media clowns Florida fans for turnout in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, FLA., — They say Georgia-Florida is supposed to be a 50-50 split. It would appear the Florida split did not show up. Many on social media noted the lack of Florida fans at the start of the game. The Gators come into the game with a 4-3 record, having lost to LSU prior to the game against Georgia.
Florida, Georgia Release Joint Statement Following Hate Display
Florida and Georgia addressed an antisemitic message that displayed outside TIAA Bank Field at the end of Saturday's game. Per WJXT's Vic Micolucci, the message expressed approval of Kanye West's recent hate speech. On Sunday morning, the two schools issued a joint statement denouncing the remark. “We strongly condemn the...
Independent Florida Alligator
UF responds to antisemitic message after Florida-Georgia game
An antisemitic message was projected onto the exterior of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, after the Georgia-Florida game Saturday. It was in reference to the recent antisemitic comments made by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Ye made antisemitic remarks repeatedly blaming “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionist” for multiple...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Florida Finds: Historic Micanopy
Anyone who’s been there knows that Micanopy, the small Alachua County town located at the intersection of highways 441 and 234 on the outskirts of Gainesville, is enchanting. Some call it the town that time forgot. Plenty to do and plenty to see and for those who are interested,...
This Is Florida's Best Chocolate Cake
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most delicious chocolate cake in every state.
Citrus County Chronicle
Car wash fundraiser for ‘Baby Slade’ Saturday, Nov. 12
In 2020, the Valdez family needed a reliable van to transport their preemie newborn, Slade, born with many health problems, back and forth to his many doctor appointments in Gainesville and therapy in Inverness. Friends organized a car wash at Snow’s Market in Holder and raised enough money to purchase...
WCJB
Man is arrested for theft and biting a woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after biting a woman in Alachua County. Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Keon Peebles yesterday. More than 2 weeks ago, he got into an argument with a woman who was pregnant with his child at their home on NE 15th street.
Raleigh News & Observer
Paranormal activity cited as reason man was driving without 2 tires, Florida cops say
An SUV missing two tires was stopped along Florida’s Interstate 75, and the driver says paranormal activity was behind the disappearance, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports. It happened, he said, because someone put a curse on him, according to an Oct. 28 news release. The traffic stop...
WCJB
Hundreds of people celebrate 20th year of ‘The Fest’
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Hundreds of people from around the world came to Gainesville to rock out to some of their favorite bands. The three-day event brought fans to watch more than 200 punk rock bands and artists perform in 16 different venues in Downtown Gainesville. James Drozedd traveled 2,000 miles...
violetskyadventures.com
Experience Florida’s Biggest Whitewater Rapids at Big Shoals State Park
Located on the powerful Suwannee River, this state park allows visitors to take a whitewater rafting adventure on the biggest rapids in all of Florida. The park also has several natural hiking trails and fishing opportunities. About. The state park recommends that only experienced kayakers or canoers should attempt to...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Local boy fights cancer through Power of Play
State Farm recently teamed up with Roc Solid Foundation to provide playsets to six kids fighting cancer in Florida, including Kolby, a 3-year-old boy from Gainesville who is fighting Leukemia. State Farm sponsorship supports the nonprofit’s Roc Solid On Demand program, which provides playsets to families fighting pediatric cancer anywhere in the...
villages-news.com
Anonymous complaints upset balance in neighborhoods
I am in total agreement with residents asking to end this ridiculous “anonymous” complaint policy. You can not advertise The Villages as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown” when this policy clearly pits neighbor against neighbor. When someone can anonymously file a complaint, then every neighbor simply becomes a “person of interest” so to speak and every neighbor becomes suspect. So much for friendly. If you don’t know who, then you consider everyone and the neighborhood is changed forever!
ocala-news.com
Darrell’s Diner in Ocala temporarily closed for 18 health code violations during failed inspection
Darrell’s Diner in Ocala was forced to temporarily close its doors after a health inspector found 18 health code violations, including four that were considered high priority. According to a health inspection report filed by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Profession Regulation, Darrell’s Diner,...
villages-news.com
Alleged attacker arrested at town square after 911 call from ‘screaming’ woman
An alleged attacker was arrested at a town square in The Villages after a 911 call from a “screaming” woman. Officers were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. Saturday to 1100 Main St. outside the offices of The Villages Daily Sun where they detained 48-year-old Clarence Darnell Kitchen of Ocala and spoke with a woman who said she had been attacked by him, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Your New Favorite Barbeque Spot
Grandpa’s quest for perfect Bar-B-Q celebrated at must-visit Summerfield restaurant. The word around Summerfield is that the parking lot is always full during business hours at Artman Country Smokehouse. Walk inside, take a whiff of mouth-watering aroma coming from the kitchen, and you’ll immediately know why. “We’re a...
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: USPS vehicle likely carrying midterm ballots destroyed in fire
A U.S. Postal Service vehicle that may have been carrying absentee ballots for midterm elections in Georgia became engulfed in flames and was destroyed on Monday. According to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, the fire destroyed both the vehicle and “a lot of U.S. Mail.”. “A vehicle fire...
Multiple agency high-speed chase nets three arrests, Dodge Hellcat reaches speeds over 160 mph
LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol communications center in Jacksonville received a call on Friday, Oct. 28 at 6:23 a.m. of two stolen vehicles. A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango were being tracked by the owner traveling north on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.
villages-news.com
New Home Depot will be built in Wildwood
A new Home Depot is slated for construction in Wildwood. The home improvement store will be located at the corner of County Road 466A and Powell Road. The store will be built on 19.64 acres. Two out parcels will front the store on Powell Road allowing spaces for two additional retail establishments. There will be entries to Home Depot off Powell Road as well as County Road 466A. The out parcels will be a little more than two acres each.
WCJB
Swamp buggy crash in Dixie County leaves one dead, four hurt
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Dixie County has left one person dead and multiple people with serious injuries. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a swamp buggy was headed north on CR 361 Sunday when it broke down on the road. A pickup also heading north crashed into...
