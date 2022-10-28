ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed-up fans roast Florida for offensive woes against No. 1 Georgia

Florida football is the latest in a long line of teams to look inept on offense against the Georgia Bulldogs defense. Georgia has now held 13 straight opponents without a touchdown in the first quarter. Florida, to its part, has still yet to score a touchdown as the Bulldogs lead 28-3 heading into the halftime break.
Social media clowns Florida fans for turnout in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA., — They say Georgia-Florida is supposed to be a 50-50 split. It would appear the Florida split did not show up. Many on social media noted the lack of Florida fans at the start of the game. The Gators come into the game with a 4-3 record, having lost to LSU prior to the game against Georgia.
Florida, Georgia Release Joint Statement Following Hate Display

Florida and Georgia addressed an antisemitic message that displayed outside TIAA Bank Field at the end of Saturday's game. Per WJXT's Vic Micolucci, the message expressed approval of Kanye West's recent hate speech. On Sunday morning, the two schools issued a joint statement denouncing the remark. “We strongly condemn the...
UF responds to antisemitic message after Florida-Georgia game

An antisemitic message was projected onto the exterior of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, after the Georgia-Florida game Saturday. It was in reference to the recent antisemitic comments made by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Ye made antisemitic remarks repeatedly blaming “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionist” for multiple...
Florida Finds: Historic Micanopy

Anyone who’s been there knows that Micanopy, the small Alachua County town located at the intersection of highways 441 and 234 on the outskirts of Gainesville, is enchanting. Some call it the town that time forgot. Plenty to do and plenty to see and for those who are interested,...
Car wash fundraiser for ‘Baby Slade’ Saturday, Nov. 12

In 2020, the Valdez family needed a reliable van to transport their preemie newborn, Slade, born with many health problems, back and forth to his many doctor appointments in Gainesville and therapy in Inverness. Friends organized a car wash at Snow’s Market in Holder and raised enough money to purchase...
Man is arrested for theft and biting a woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after biting a woman in Alachua County. Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Keon Peebles yesterday. More than 2 weeks ago, he got into an argument with a woman who was pregnant with his child at their home on NE 15th street.
Hundreds of people celebrate 20th year of ‘The Fest’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Hundreds of people from around the world came to Gainesville to rock out to some of their favorite bands. The three-day event brought fans to watch more than 200 punk rock bands and artists perform in 16 different venues in Downtown Gainesville. James Drozedd traveled 2,000 miles...
Experience Florida’s Biggest Whitewater Rapids at Big Shoals State Park

Located on the powerful Suwannee River, this state park allows visitors to take a whitewater rafting adventure on the biggest rapids in all of Florida. The park also has several natural hiking trails and fishing opportunities. About. The state park recommends that only experienced kayakers or canoers should attempt to...
Local boy fights cancer through Power of Play

State Farm recently teamed up with Roc Solid Foundation to provide playsets to six kids fighting cancer in Florida, including Kolby, a 3-year-old boy from Gainesville who is fighting Leukemia. State Farm sponsorship supports the nonprofit’s Roc Solid On Demand program, which provides playsets to families fighting pediatric cancer anywhere in the...
Anonymous complaints upset balance in neighborhoods

I am in total agreement with residents asking to end this ridiculous “anonymous” complaint policy. You can not advertise The Villages as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown” when this policy clearly pits neighbor against neighbor. When someone can anonymously file a complaint, then every neighbor simply becomes a “person of interest” so to speak and every neighbor becomes suspect. So much for friendly. If you don’t know who, then you consider everyone and the neighborhood is changed forever!
Alleged attacker arrested at town square after 911 call from ‘screaming’ woman

An alleged attacker was arrested at a town square in The Villages after a 911 call from a “screaming” woman. Officers were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. Saturday to 1100 Main St. outside the offices of The Villages Daily Sun where they detained 48-year-old Clarence Darnell Kitchen of Ocala and spoke with a woman who said she had been attacked by him, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Your New Favorite Barbeque Spot

Grandpa’s quest for perfect Bar-B-Q celebrated at must-visit Summerfield restaurant. The word around Summerfield is that the parking lot is always full during business hours at Artman Country Smokehouse. Walk inside, take a whiff of mouth-watering aroma coming from the kitchen, and you’ll immediately know why. “We’re a...
PICS: USPS vehicle likely carrying midterm ballots destroyed in fire

A U.S. Postal Service vehicle that may have been carrying absentee ballots for midterm elections in Georgia became engulfed in flames and was destroyed on Monday. According to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, the fire destroyed both the vehicle and “a lot of U.S. Mail.”. “A vehicle fire...
New Home Depot will be built in Wildwood

A new Home Depot is slated for construction in Wildwood. The home improvement store will be located at the corner of County Road 466A and Powell Road. The store will be built on 19.64 acres. Two out parcels will front the store on Powell Road allowing spaces for two additional retail establishments. There will be entries to Home Depot off Powell Road as well as County Road 466A. The out parcels will be a little more than two acres each.
Swamp buggy crash in Dixie County leaves one dead, four hurt

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Dixie County has left one person dead and multiple people with serious injuries. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a swamp buggy was headed north on CR 361 Sunday when it broke down on the road. A pickup also heading north crashed into...
