fox26houston.com
Aggravated kidnapping investigation leads to chase in Harris, Montgomery counties
Authorities say an investigation into a report of an aggravated kidnapping led to a pursuit that ended in Montgomery County. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says they initially responded to a call about an aggravated kidnapping earlier in the day on Sunday. The investigation then led them to another location.
cw39.com
Kidnapping suspect still on the loose after chase ends in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Texas (KIAH) — One man is on the run Monday morning after Harris County deputies said a call they received about an aggravated kidnapping turned into a pursuit. It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday night, as deputies said two suspects led them on a pursuit into a neighborhood near the 5800 block of FM 149 near Jackson Road in Magnolia in Montgomery County.
fox4beaumont.com
Galveston County man sentenced to 30 years in prison for murdering wife on Thanksgiving
A Galveston County man who shot and killed his wife on Thanksgiving is heading to prison. A judge has sentenced Dudley Joseph Bernard to 30 years behind bars. Three years ago, on Thanksgiving night, Bernard called 911 and claimed he had accidentally shot his wife Chauntelle Bernard in their League City home.
Trinity County: Man arrested, allegedly tried to grab officer’s gun while high on THC
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff’s Office arrested Myles Christian Jennings, 29, of Houston after he allegedly tried to grab an officer’s gun while on THC after a welfare check. Jennings was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, attempting to take weapon from an officer, resisting […]
16-year-old charged with aggravated assault after pointing gun at driver, deputies say
The 16-year-old is believed to have cut someone off while driving and pointed the gun at another driver, deputies said.
2 robberies at the same time leads to chase, arrests of 3 suspects in N. Harris Co, deputies say
According to HCSO, while in the parking lot of the initial call, another robbery was in progress not to far from the area.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot to death by ex-girlfriend’s son following argument in NW Harris County, deputies say
A man was reportedly shot and killed by his ex-girlfriend’s son following a domestic violence dispute on Monday morning in northwest Harris County. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting took place at approximately 6:20 a.m. Gonzalez says deputies originally received a call from the 12600 block...
Click2Houston.com
League City man who gunned down wife in front of family on Thanksgiving in 2019 sentenced to 30 years
LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A League City man who brutally shot and killed his wife in front of their family on Thanksgiving three years ago could possibly spend the next three decades behind bars, according to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office. On Friday, a Galveston County district...
Man killed after suspect fires into crowd of people watching women fight in SW Houston, HPD says
HPD said it started as a group of people watching two women fight before an unidentified person fired into the crowd, causing someone to shoot back.
fox26houston.com
3 people arrested in northwest Houston, one jumped off bridge to avoid arrest
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people involved in two separate aggravated robberies have been arrested in Harris County. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at the Walmart located at 13003 Tomball Parkway in northwest Houston. While in the area, Gonzalez says another aggravated robbery occurred and the person was arrested.
fox26houston.com
Search underway for 3 robbers accused of shooting man on Gulf Fwy
HOUSTON - Authorities are looking for 3 men who drove up to a man on Gulf Fwy Saturday night and robbed him at gunpoint before shooting him in the stomach. It happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of Gulf Fwy in southeast Houston near Brays Bayou. Officials say...
cw39.com
Man found shot in the face near body of water in southeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — In southeast Houston, police say a man was shot to death in the face over the weekend. It happened shortly before 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning on the 9800 block of Hollock Street. That’s where police say they found the victim near a small body of water....
cw39.com
Man shot, killed after fight near hookah bar in southwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for a gunman they say fired into a crowd in southwest Houston, killing one man. It happened Sunday afternoon at the 2600 block of Joel Wheaton Road near Addicks Howell Road. Police say two women were fighting in the road and a group...
cw39.com
Man shot to death overnight in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was killed in Houston overnight Sunday, and police are working to find a suspect. Preliminary information from the scene showed at approximately a quarter before 2 a.m., Houston police were called to a home near the intersection of Interval and Hollock Streets for a call of shots fired.
1 dead, 1 injured after alleged altercation inside of Shipley's donuts in SW Houston, HPD says
According to HPD, there was an accident before the shooting happened inside the donut shop.
Gulf Freeway reopens following eight-vehicle crash
HOUSTON — UPDATE: The freeway has since reopened. An eight-vehicle crash has shut down the Gulf Freeway heading inbound Monday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 6:15 a.m. heading north just past Telephone Road. You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you...
KLTV
Authorities release name of suspect in Lufkin Cash Store armed robbery
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, a multi-agency manhunt led to the re-arrest of a Houston man who was allegedly caught on video attempting to rob a Cash Store at gunpoint. Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, allegedy attempted to rob Cash Now at 107 S. Timberland Drive at...
fox26houston.com
2 shot by passing vehicle on North Fwy, police investigating
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting in the Heights, where two people were shot by the occupants of a passing vehicle. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Freeway, where an unidentified man and woman were found by police with gunshot injuries.
fox26houston.com
Missing elderly: Police ask for help locating woman with dementia in Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police are asking for help locating an elderly woman last seen in northeast Houston. 66-year-old Brenda Thibodeaux, also known as Ann, was last seen on Oct. 29 around 9:30 p.m. leaving her home near the 5800 block of Liberty Road near the Greater Fifth Ward. She is reported to be diagnosed with dementia.
Skeletal Remains Found By Hunters In 1985 ID’d As Missing Houston Teen
DNA has helped Brazoria County investigators identify the remains of 16-year-old Alisha Cooks who was shot to death and left in a Texas pasture. Human remains found nearly 37 years ago have finally been identified as a missing Texas teenager, thanks to DNA advancements. On Dec. 16, 1985, two hunters...
