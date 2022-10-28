Read full article on original website
Steelers vs Eagles: 4 bold predictions for this week's game
This week the Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping for another round of upset magic as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers two wins have both come against heavy favorites so the team is hoping for one more before the bye week. Here are our bold predictions for this week.
Bill Cowher Calls Out Steelers Management of Kenny Pickett
Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher thinks the team is mismanaging rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Steelers DC Teryl Austin Attempting To Devise A Plan To End a 60-Year Losing Streak Against The Eagles
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was touted as an elite unit that would carry the team in 2022 as they figured out the direction the new offense would go during the current season. In nearly four quarters in the opener with a mostly healthy unit, Steelers fans saw exactly what that was going to look like as they dominated the defending AFC champion, Cincinnati Bengals, until T.J. Watt got hurt late in the game.
Commanders DB Kam Curl Looking to ‘Force The Issue’ with New Colts QB Sam Ehlinger
The Washington Commanders face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. They will also see a quarterback making his first career start in Sam Ehlinger. For safety Kam Curl, he is ready to make a statement against the young quarterback, which can be challenging given the lack of film on the 24-year-old. But Curl knows what his defensive unit can do.
Jerry Jones Says Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘a Player I Admire a Lot’
View the original article to see embedded media. With wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in February’s Super Bowl, the veteran remains a free agent who is expected to sign with a team later this year. There are several contenders who could use...
Zion Williamson plays point, credits Coach K wisdom
Duke basketball product Zion Williamson returned from his two-game absence (back/hip injury) on Sunday and further uncovered the most intriguing shelf in his toolbox as "Point Zion" on more than a few occasions. With fellow NBA Blue Devil Brandon Ingram out for a third straight game recovering from a concussion,...
Pros and Cons of Trading LT Taylor Decker
The Detroit Lions have sputtered to a 1-6 start to the 2022 season. They’ve failed to play complimentary football for the most part, as the offense and defense have yet to string together big moments at the same time. One of Detroit’s strengths heading into the regular season was...
WATCH: KJ Hamler Interrupts Russell Wilson Post-Game TV Interview
Trailing by three points with 3:49 left in the fourth quarter, the Denver Broncos really needed a touchdown drive in Sunday's game at Wembley Stadium vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. On the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Russell Wilson dropped back and uncorked a bomb down the right sideline to KJ Hamler.
AFC Notes: Frank Reich, Chris Ballard, Colts, Jaguars, Ravens
Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Colts owner Jim Irsay said he empowered HC Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard to bench veteran QB Matt Ryan and turn to QB Sam Ehlinger, noting he was “excited” for the change and the three of them were in “lockstep” about it.
Steelers Will Be Without Key Player vs. Eagles This Weekend
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be missing one of their top contributors on special teams this Sunday. Veteran kicker Chris Boswell has been downgraded to out due to a groin injury. Boswell, 31, didn't participate in Friday's practice. The Steelers initially listed him as questionable for Week 8. Pittsburgh doesn't have...
Eagles-Steelers: 7 stats to know for Week 8
This is rivalry week, and it’ll be about an in-state matchup. The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) will travel East to battle the Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) as they look to stay ahead of the Giants and Cowboys in the division. The Eagles lead the overall series 48-29-3 and haven’t lost at...
Trade Rumors: Kareem Hunt, Browns, Jets, Steelers, Chase Claypool
Jason La Canfora continues to hear buzz about the Browns being potential sellers leading up to the trade deadline. According to La Canfora, the Browns remain active in attempting to trade RB Kareem Hunt, who is reportedly “drawing a lot of attention.“. Albert Breer reports that the Browns are...
Eagles updated 53-man roster vs. Steelers: News and notes for Week 8
The Eagles are a little over 24 hours away from returning to Lincoln Financial Field for a matchup against the Steelers. The Birds are a slight favorite and will look to start the season 7-0, with the most challenging part of their schedule looming. Jalen Hurts continues to cement his...
Eagles vs. Steelers: 5 matchups to watch on offense
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles will look to move to 7-0 on the season when they meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) in front of a raucous home crowd at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. The team has an upgraded pass rush after acquiring Robert Quinn from the Bears for a fourth-round...
WR A.J. Brown has another record day as Philadelphia Eagles dominate Pittsburgh Steelers
The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13 on Sunday, extending their unbeaten streak to 7 games to start the season.
