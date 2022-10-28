ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

wwnytv.com

Halloween fun for everyone through the North Country

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a festive weekend in the North Country. “They were like ‘Mom, we have to be Chucky for Halloween’ and that started in March,” said Fort Drum resident Zhazha Prieto. Prieto and her family are four versions of the...
WATERTOWN, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Pause 4 All Paws volunteers rescue, care for pets

Animal rescue work is not for the faint of heart. Just ask Johanna Stock, director of Pause 4 All Paws Animal Rescue Inc. of Herkimer County. She has responded to late-night calls in all kinds of weather, rescued pets whose owners have abused and/or abandoned them, and helped find appropriate homes or foster care for various animals.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Farnham Family Services To Distribute Free Food Boxes

OSWEGO COUNTY – Farnham Family Services has partnered with Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield to help fight food instability on Oswego County. Farnham has received a Community Health Award from Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield in support of its Community Connections program. Excellus’ Community Health Awards are specifically designed to address social determinants of health that improve the health of residents in the communities Blue Cross Blue Shield serve.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

No Tricks! Central New York Schools Cancel Halloween Costumes

Kids will have to save the dressing up for trick or treating on Halloween night. District officials have canceled costumes at some schools in Central New York. In a letter sent home from Clinton Central School from Dr. Lee and Dr. Carney, parents were informed that students and faculty will not be dressing up in Halloween attire for school.
CLINTON, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Fight Against Seasonal Affective Disorder: The Foltsbrook Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Patient Built Halloween Decoration

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY)-Each winter season, seasonal affective disorder. and vitamin D deficiency can have damaging effects on older adults’ physical. and mental health. At Foltsbrook Center Nursing and Rehabilitation in Herkimer,. residents said doing crafts helped them feel alive while anxiously waiting for. their dialysis result. William Kaples Bill...
HERKIMER, NY
WKTV

Local family buys Addams Family clone home

WATERVILLE, N.Y. -- They're anything but creepy and cooky, but they do live in a house eerily reminiscent of the Addams family mansion. "Took a few days, I'm like 'wow, this kinda looks like the Addams Family House' or even Vecna's, from Stranger Things. Has that look to it. They always pick this style of house for the scary movie house, though," said Matt Conners.
WATERVILLE, NY
WKTV

Cool to be Kind: Fourth graders at Jones Elementary rewarded for kindness

UTICA, N.Y. -- Fourth-graders in Mrs. Marris' class at Jones Elementary School were rewarded for their kindness with a pizza party, Friday. The class entered the “Cool to be Kind” contest after completing various tasks to show their kindness to one another. But not only that, they are experts in manners.
UTICA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

‘Restaurant: Impossible’ coming to Central New York, seeks locals to help

The Food Network’s “Restaurant: Impossible” is returning to Central New York next month. Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine announced that he will be coming to The Balanced Chef on West Dominick Street in Rome, N.Y., on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with a goal of upgrading the restaurant for a grand re-opening on Thursday, Nov. 10. The reality TV show will film around lunch at 11 a.m. on the Nov. 9 and conclude with dinner at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Developing Awareness in the Stroke of Time

UTICA, NY - It's estimated that every 40 seconds someone in the U.S. is having a stroke. Every 3 1/2 minutes, someone dies from a stroke. In fact, strokes are the leading cause of disability. That's why Saturday, on World Stroke Day, a special event called “Developing Awareness in the...
UTICA, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

John S. Parsons: Father and son

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 16th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. John S. Parsons Sr. was born on Oct. 7, 1831, in Yarmouth, England, the son of...
OSWEGO, NY

