wwnytv.com
Halloween fun for everyone through the North Country
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a festive weekend in the North Country. “They were like ‘Mom, we have to be Chucky for Halloween’ and that started in March,” said Fort Drum resident Zhazha Prieto. Prieto and her family are four versions of the...
James Perrotti: Carrier Dome usher, mailman, church usher, greeter extraordinaire
James Perrotti, 1948-2022: Carrier Dome usher, mailman, church usher, greeter extraordinaire. Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. If you needed your mail, James Perrotti would be sure to deliver it with a smile –...
mylittlefalls.com
Pause 4 All Paws volunteers rescue, care for pets
Animal rescue work is not for the faint of heart. Just ask Johanna Stock, director of Pause 4 All Paws Animal Rescue Inc. of Herkimer County. She has responded to late-night calls in all kinds of weather, rescued pets whose owners have abused and/or abandoned them, and helped find appropriate homes or foster care for various animals.
Farnham Family Services To Distribute Free Food Boxes
OSWEGO COUNTY – Farnham Family Services has partnered with Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield to help fight food instability on Oswego County. Farnham has received a Community Health Award from Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield in support of its Community Connections program. Excellus’ Community Health Awards are specifically designed to address social determinants of health that improve the health of residents in the communities Blue Cross Blue Shield serve.
WKTV
Trick-or-treat for 99 cent ice cream cones at any Stewarts Shop on Monday
UTICA, N.Y. -- All Stewart's Shops will be offering 99 cent, single scoop cones all day on Halloween. Anyone who walks into a shop can receive a cone, you do not have to be in costume. They offer dozens of flavors including seasonal favorites apple pie and pumpkin pie.
No Tricks! Central New York Schools Cancel Halloween Costumes
Kids will have to save the dressing up for trick or treating on Halloween night. District officials have canceled costumes at some schools in Central New York. In a letter sent home from Clinton Central School from Dr. Lee and Dr. Carney, parents were informed that students and faculty will not be dressing up in Halloween attire for school.
cnyhomepage.com
Fight Against Seasonal Affective Disorder: The Foltsbrook Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Patient Built Halloween Decoration
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY)-Each winter season, seasonal affective disorder. and vitamin D deficiency can have damaging effects on older adults’ physical. and mental health. At Foltsbrook Center Nursing and Rehabilitation in Herkimer,. residents said doing crafts helped them feel alive while anxiously waiting for. their dialysis result. William Kaples Bill...
WKTV
Local family buys Addams Family clone home
WATERVILLE, N.Y. -- They're anything but creepy and cooky, but they do live in a house eerily reminiscent of the Addams family mansion. "Took a few days, I'm like 'wow, this kinda looks like the Addams Family House' or even Vecna's, from Stranger Things. Has that look to it. They always pick this style of house for the scary movie house, though," said Matt Conners.
Survival of heart surgery at Upstate hinges on merger with Crouse, hospitals say
Syracuse, N.Y. – SUNY Upstate University Hospital says it may be forced to discontinue cardiac surgery and other heart services because it doesn’t do enough of these procedures to meet federal requirements. Losing cardiac surgery could jeopardize Upstate’s status as Central New York’s only level 1 trauma center...
WKTV
Schools temporarily placed on lockout during New Hartford police investigation
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Bradley Elementary School and New Hartford Senior High School and a few others were placed on lockout Monday morning as police investigated a nearby incident stemming from an overnight arrest. A woman called the police around 8:45 a.m. after seeing a Black male whom she...
WKTV
Cool to be Kind: Fourth graders at Jones Elementary rewarded for kindness
UTICA, N.Y. -- Fourth-graders in Mrs. Marris' class at Jones Elementary School were rewarded for their kindness with a pizza party, Friday. The class entered the “Cool to be Kind” contest after completing various tasks to show their kindness to one another. But not only that, they are experts in manners.
Oswego County woman walking in road killed when she’s hit by car, troopers say
Volney, N.Y. - A woman was killed Sunday when she was struck by a vehicle while she was walking on a road in Volney, troopers said. Around 8:50 p.m., Megan E. Delong-Hahn, 38 of Mexico, was walking in the eastbound lane of State Route 3 when she was struck by a 2013 Honda Civic, according to a news release Monday from the State Police.
WKTV
Remnants of Little Falls barn still smoldering days after fire
LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. – What’s left of a barn on Route 5 in Little Falls was still smoldering Friday, three days after it caught fire. The barn was full of hay and fire crews were at the scene for hours putting out the flames after the hay kept rekindling.
$600K home in Onondaga: See 156 home sales in Onondaga County
Home sales were back up slightly last week, with 156 home sales being recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Oct. 17 and Oct. 21. The most expensive home sold was a 3-bedroom, 2-bath raised ranch in the Town of Onondaga that sold for $600,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. (See photos of the home)
Cheers, tears and fears: 35 of the best marching band emotion photos we’ve shot in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Ashley Trudell was having trouble getting her point across to the Indian River marching band at the start of the season. The Warriors were learning the basics of their show, entitled “Sahara.” It begins by requiring the members to crawl out of the desert, parched and dying.
This Popular New Hartford Bar and Restaurant Is Expanding
It's always very exciting to see a local business is doing so well that they have plans to do even better, Many in the community will be very excited about the newest changes coming to one popular bar and restaurant in New Hartford. One Genny opened back in 2018 at...
newyorkupstate.com
‘Restaurant: Impossible’ coming to Central New York, seeks locals to help
The Food Network’s “Restaurant: Impossible” is returning to Central New York next month. Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine announced that he will be coming to The Balanced Chef on West Dominick Street in Rome, N.Y., on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with a goal of upgrading the restaurant for a grand re-opening on Thursday, Nov. 10. The reality TV show will film around lunch at 11 a.m. on the Nov. 9 and conclude with dinner at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10.
WKTV
Developing Awareness in the Stroke of Time
UTICA, NY - It's estimated that every 40 seconds someone in the U.S. is having a stroke. Every 3 1/2 minutes, someone dies from a stroke. In fact, strokes are the leading cause of disability. That's why Saturday, on World Stroke Day, a special event called “Developing Awareness in the...
WKTV
Rome natives holding grand opening for new venture, Copper City Smoke and Beverage
ROME, N.Y. -- An uncle-nephew duo originally from Rome are opening a smoke shop in their hometown and will hold an event Saturday to officially welcome customers. The grand opening of Copper City Smoke and Beverage will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with live music and food trucks as well as a beer tasting for $5.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
John S. Parsons: Father and son
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 16th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. John S. Parsons Sr. was born on Oct. 7, 1831, in Yarmouth, England, the son of...
