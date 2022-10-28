Nina Dobrev and Shaun White took a trip to Hawkins for the spooky season. The couple shared their coordinated costumes for Halloween today. They dressed as characters from Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” with Dobrev going as Venca and White going as Max. They even recreated the infamous scene in season 4, which came out this summer, when Vecna attempted to possess Max while she listened to Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) For her costume, Dobrev wore a flesh onesie and a Vecna mask that covered her entire head and shoulders....

17 MINUTES AGO