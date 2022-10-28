ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

news9.com

OKC Police Investigating Multiple Shooting Across Metro

Oklahoma City police are looking for suspects behind multiple overnight shootings in the metro. Investigators do not believe the shootings are connected in any way but are asking for the public’s help by reporting tips. Officers were monitoring traffic coming and going from a Halloween party held at an...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Police: Multiple arrests made in illegal gambling operation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say multiple people were taken into custody connected to an illegal gambling operation. Around 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 28, detectives with Oklahoma City’s Vice Enforcement Unit served a search warrant at a building in the 1200 block of N.W. 23rd St. When officers...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD Respond To Central OKC Stabbing

The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a stabbing call around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station near Northwest 10th Street and North Western Avenue. Authorities said a female victim walked into the store with stab wounds to the stomach and arm. The victim was later transported to the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police respond to stabbing, shots fired call overnight in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police were busy during the overnight hours responding to multiple calls, including a stabbing and a suspect search. The first scene was at a 7-Eleven near Northwest 10th Street and Western Avenue, where police said a victim walked in with multiple stab wounds. Authorities took the victim to a hospital, but their condition has not been released.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Police Release Bodycam Video Of Deadly Shooting

The Oklahoma City Police Department released body camera video of a deadly shooting involving a man with a knife. Two officers were placed on routine administrative leave last week following the southwest Oklahoma City shooting that killed 21-year-old Sergio Gruver. Police said Gruver threatened officers and his family with a knife, stabbing one person at a home near Southwest 25th Street and South Blackwelder Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person hit by vehicle outside Oklahoma City hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning near an Oklahoma City hospital, police said. Around 7:30 a.m., a Ford pickup truck hit a person near Stanton Young Boulevard and Children's Avenue outside Oklahoma Children's Hospital OU Health. The victim's condition is unknown. KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

