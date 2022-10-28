I love this song. And I think it’s highly likely that it’s Morgan Wallen’s next big hit, because he’s officially sending “Thought You Should Know” to country radio as his next single. “You Proof” has spent four consecutive weeks at #1 on country radio, and now, it’s time to see how this new single does. Next @MorganWallen single will be "Thought You Should Know." — Chris Owen (@FiddleSabre) October 31, 2022 It’s one of my favorite songs he’s ever released, and […] The post Morgan Wallen Officially Sending “Thought You Should Know” To Country Radio As Next Single first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

18 MINUTES AGO