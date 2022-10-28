ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

OKC Police Investigating Multiple Shooting Across Metro

Oklahoma City police are looking for suspects behind multiple overnight shootings in the metro. Investigators do not believe the shootings are connected in any way but are asking for the public’s help by reporting tips. Officers were monitoring traffic coming and going from a Halloween party held at an...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

2 Teens Recovering After Overnight Shooting In NW Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Police say two teens are recovering in the hospital after a shooting on the northwest side of the city. According to police, both teens were shot in the leg. Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting. Police say they do not have any information on a possible suspect.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Chickasha Police Searching For Man Who Ran At Store Employee With A Knife

The Chickasha Police Department is investigating an incident of shoplifting and an assault with a deadly weapon that happened on October 31. According to police, Justin Knight and an unidentified woman were seen taking a cart full of merchandise out of a Walmart. When an employee confronted the two, Knight...
CHICKASHA, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Police: 2 Injured In Overnight Shooting

Police in Oklahoma City are investigating after they say a man and woman who are experiencing homelessness were shot on Monday night. Police say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. near I-44 and North Pennsylvania Avenue. Investigators say they currently believe that the victims were targeted. Both victims are expected...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD: Eight arrested after search warrant finds gambling operation and drugs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Numerous people were arrested after Oklahoma City police executed a search warrant on the city's northwest side on Friday. Police said a search of 1219 NW 23rd Street uncovered numerous gambling machines and tables, multiple rounds of vacuumed sealed marijuana "consistent with the intention to distribute," money from the gambling operation, and other items.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police identify man found walking in traffic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE:. The person and safely returned him home. Oklahoma City police need the public's help identifying a man they found on Tuesday morning. Police said the "non-communicative" man was walking in traffic near NW Expressway and Council. "He is unable to tell us who he...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Respond To Central OKC Stabbing

The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a stabbing call around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station near Northwest 10th Street and North Western Avenue. Authorities said a female victim walked into the store with stab wounds to the stomach and arm. The victim was later transported to the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police respond to stabbing, shots fired call overnight in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police were busy during the overnight hours responding to multiple calls, including a stabbing and a suspect search. The first scene was at a 7-Eleven near Northwest 10th Street and Western Avenue, where police said a victim walked in with multiple stab wounds. Authorities took the victim to a hospital, but their condition has not been released.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Police: Multiple arrests made in illegal gambling operation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say multiple people were taken into custody connected to an illegal gambling operation. Around 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 28, detectives with Oklahoma City’s Vice Enforcement Unit served a search warrant at a building in the 1200 block of N.W. 23rd St. When officers...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person hit by vehicle outside Oklahoma City hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning near an Oklahoma City hospital, police said. Around 7:30 a.m., a Ford pickup truck hit a person near Stanton Young Boulevard and Children's Avenue outside Oklahoma Children's Hospital OU Health. The victim's condition is unknown. KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Police Release Bodycam Video Of Deadly Shooting

The Oklahoma City Police Department released body camera video of a deadly shooting involving a man with a knife. Two officers were placed on routine administrative leave last week following the southwest Oklahoma City shooting that killed 21-year-old Sergio Gruver. Police said Gruver threatened officers and his family with a knife, stabbing one person at a home near Southwest 25th Street and South Blackwelder Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy