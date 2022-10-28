Read full article on original website
Police Start Search For Suspect In Connection With Deadly Hit-And-Run
Oklahoma City police are still looking for the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run early Tuesday morning in southeast OKC. The driver took off after hitting a woman near Southeast 44th Street and Eastern Avenue and left his motorcycle near the scene. Authorities responded to the area around 4:30 a.m....
news9.com
OKC Police Investigating Multiple Shooting Across Metro
Oklahoma City police are looking for suspects behind multiple overnight shootings in the metro. Investigators do not believe the shootings are connected in any way but are asking for the public’s help by reporting tips. Officers were monitoring traffic coming and going from a Halloween party held at an...
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Two men return stolen vehicle to owner after stripping it down
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for two male suspects who returned a stolen vehicle after stripping it down. Police say these two suspects were captured on camera dropping off a stolen vehicle that had been stripped in the 4400 block of NW 50th St. on Oct. 22 around 6 a.m.
News On 6
2 Teens Recovering After Overnight Shooting In NW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police say two teens are recovering in the hospital after a shooting on the northwest side of the city. According to police, both teens were shot in the leg. Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting. Police say they do not have any information on a possible suspect.
News On 6
Chickasha Police Searching For Man Who Ran At Store Employee With A Knife
The Chickasha Police Department is investigating an incident of shoplifting and an assault with a deadly weapon that happened on October 31. According to police, Justin Knight and an unidentified woman were seen taking a cart full of merchandise out of a Walmart. When an employee confronted the two, Knight...
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police: 2 Injured In Overnight Shooting
Police in Oklahoma City are investigating after they say a man and woman who are experiencing homelessness were shot on Monday night. Police say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. near I-44 and North Pennsylvania Avenue. Investigators say they currently believe that the victims were targeted. Both victims are expected...
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Eight arrested after search warrant finds gambling operation and drugs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Numerous people were arrested after Oklahoma City police executed a search warrant on the city's northwest side on Friday. Police said a search of 1219 NW 23rd Street uncovered numerous gambling machines and tables, multiple rounds of vacuumed sealed marijuana "consistent with the intention to distribute," money from the gambling operation, and other items.
KOCO
Police search for driver after deadly hit-and-run crash in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. Authorities said a vehicle hit a woman near Southeast 44th Street and Eastern Avenue. She was taken to an area hospital, where police said she later died. Police told...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police identify man found walking in traffic
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE:. The person and safely returned him home. Oklahoma City police need the public's help identifying a man they found on Tuesday morning. Police said the "non-communicative" man was walking in traffic near NW Expressway and Council. "He is unable to tell us who he...
okcfox.com
Man arrested in connection to homicide at Plaza Inn in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man wanted in connection to an Oklahoma City homicide was arrested over the weekend. Police arrested Anthony Dewayne Taylor for murder in the first degree on Sunday. Police responded to the Plaza Inn on Oct. 10 and found 41-year-old Kentrell Kindred shot to death.
OKCPD searches for additional indecent exposure victims after recent arrest
The Oklahoma City Police Department says a 23-year-old man has been implicated in two indecent exposure cases in as many months - and now, investigators are asking other victims to come forward.
News On 6
OCPD Respond To Central OKC Stabbing
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a stabbing call around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station near Northwest 10th Street and North Western Avenue. Authorities said a female victim walked into the store with stab wounds to the stomach and arm. The victim was later transported to the...
KOCO
Police respond to stabbing, shots fired call overnight in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police were busy during the overnight hours responding to multiple calls, including a stabbing and a suspect search. The first scene was at a 7-Eleven near Northwest 10th Street and Western Avenue, where police said a victim walked in with multiple stab wounds. Authorities took the victim to a hospital, but their condition has not been released.
KOCO
Authorities investigate reported shooting, crash that shut down part of I-35
OKLAHOMA CITY — An investigation into gunfire following a Halloween event in Oklahoma City shut down Interstate 35 overnight. Police told KOCO 5 that the incident started after a Halloween event near I-35 and Northeast 23rd Street. The shooting investigation shut down the interstate’s southbound lanes for nearly three hours.
Stillwater PD searches for man last heard from Oct. 18
The Stillwater Police Department (SPD) is hoping to locate a local man whom family hasn't heard from since since Oct. 18. SPD officials say Thomas Lee was last known to be homeless and living in Stillwater.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police release body cam video from deadly shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City police released body cam video from a deadly shooting. A stabbing suspect was shot and killed by officers after he refused to put down his knife several times. Officers responded to a stabbing near Southwest 25th Street and Blackwelder Avenue on Oct. 16.
actionnews5.com
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Burglary suspect falls through ceiling at restaurant
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOCO) - An Oklahoma restaurant was robbed for the second time this year, but this burglar went to great heights to pull it off. On Wednesday, the alleged thief climbed a ladder to get on top of Off The Hook, got inside through the air duct and fell through the ceiling.
KFOR
Police: Multiple arrests made in illegal gambling operation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say multiple people were taken into custody connected to an illegal gambling operation. Around 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 28, detectives with Oklahoma City’s Vice Enforcement Unit served a search warrant at a building in the 1200 block of N.W. 23rd St. When officers...
KOCO
Person hit by vehicle outside Oklahoma City hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning near an Oklahoma City hospital, police said. Around 7:30 a.m., a Ford pickup truck hit a person near Stanton Young Boulevard and Children's Avenue outside Oklahoma Children's Hospital OU Health. The victim's condition is unknown. KOCO 5...
OKC Police Release Bodycam Video Of Deadly Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department released body camera video of a deadly shooting involving a man with a knife. Two officers were placed on routine administrative leave last week following the southwest Oklahoma City shooting that killed 21-year-old Sergio Gruver. Police said Gruver threatened officers and his family with a knife, stabbing one person at a home near Southwest 25th Street and South Blackwelder Avenue.
