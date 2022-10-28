Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Howard Woolf announces retirement from ExCollege after 40 yearsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Solomont Speaker Series panel explores impact of Dobbs decision on reproductive and other rightsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Related
nbcboston.com
Man Arrested in String of Break-ins Caught on Video at Mass. Apartment Complex
A man has been arrested in a series of break-ins and attempted break-ins at an apartment complex where many Merrimack College students live in North Andover, Massachusetts, police said Tuesday. North Andover police had shared video of the suspected trespasser involved in several incidents at the Royal Crest Estates early...
nbcboston.com
Man Charged in Shooting in Nashua, NH
A local man faces charges in a shooting in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire over the weekend. Brennan Bergerson, 22, was arrested Monday. He is accused of shooting another man four times at a business in Railroad Square around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The victim's condition was not released. Bergerson faces charges...
nbcboston.com
Victim Killed Near Mall of New Hampshire Was Shot in Face, Authorities Say
Authorities gave new details Tuesday on a deadly shooting over the weekend near the Mall of New Hampshire. The office of New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said an autopsy on 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic, who was shot to death Saturday afternoon in Manchester. Investigators determined Cardakovic was shot in the...
nbcboston.com
Man Arrested After String of ‘Peeping Tom' Incidents in Brighton
A man was arrested late Saturday night following a string of "peeping Tom" incidents and ongoing suspicious activity in Brighton, Massachusetts, police said. Boston police were called to Strathmore and Lothian roads around 10:20 p.m. for another report of a suspicious person in the area and found a man matching the given description. He was later identified as Oqueli Pascual-Hernadez, who is also known as Pascual Oqueli according to police.
nbcboston.com
FBI Identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes,' Oldest Mass. Unidentified Murder Victim
Authorities have identified the oldest, unidentified murder victim in Massachusetts, known as the “Lady of the Dunes," Boston Division of the FBI announced Monday. Ruth Marie Terry was found dead about a mile east of Race Point Ranger Station on July 26, 1974, in Provincetown, the FBI announced, in the cold case's biggest update in 48 years. The Tennessee native, a mother and sister, was 37 years old when she was killed.
nbcboston.com
Charges Filed Against Man Shot by Police During Domestic Violence Call in Easton
An Easton man is accused of knocking down a bedroom door and attacking his girlfriend with a knife before police arrived and shot him on Friday. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said police received a 911 call around 11:41 p.m. Friday from the victim, who said she was having a fight with her boyfriend at a home on Central Street. She told police she locked herself in a bedroom to escape him, but he broke down the door. Arriving officers encountered "a potentially lethal situation involving a man holding a knife," authorities said.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Trucker Arrested in Killing of Worcester Woman Found Near Ga. Truck Stop
A Massachusetts woman was found dead near a truck stop in Georgia last month, and a truck driver, also from Massachusetts, was arrested in Indiana on murder charges, officials said Tuesday. Investigators found that Jessica Goodrich, a 46-year-old from Worcester, had been a passenger in Jason Michael Palmer's long-distance truck,...
nbcboston.com
What We Know About Ruth Marie Terry, the ‘Lady of the Dunes'
The Boston Division of the FBI announced Monday that they have identified the "Lady of the Dunes," an previously unidentified murder victim found in Provincetown, Massachusetts, in 1974, as Ruth Marie Terry. The news was delivered to her family on Monday morning. Terry, from Tennessee, was just 37 years old...
nbcboston.com
Recent Violence in Boston Has Parents on Alert This Halloween
A string of violence in the city of Boston has a lot of families taking precautions when it comes to trick-or-treating this Halloween. Some are setting early curfews while others said they are driving their children out of town in order to feel safe. Ashley Panopoulas made sure to put...
nbcboston.com
Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton
A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
nbcboston.com
Dog Found Severely Burned on Mass. Route 1 Making Remarkable Recovery
A dog known as Annie is well on the road to recovery, two months after being found along Massachusetts Route 1 in Norwood, covered in second-degree burns in a case of animal cruelty. The 1-year-old mixed-breed dog was brought to Norwood police in August when she was found as a...
nbcboston.com
Video Captures Range Rover Slamming Into Hyde Park Barbershop
An SUV slammed into a Boston barbershop late Sunday afternoon, with at least seven people inside the business in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. Surveillance video captured the moment the black Range Rover slammed into the River Street business. Witnesses tell NBC10 Boston that the vehicle continued down the street, where it hit a short brick wall before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home.
nbcboston.com
‘Constant Humming' in Dead of Night Mystifies Sleepless Peabody Residents
People living around a gelatin plant in Peabody, Massachusetts, are used to the smell, not the noise that they say is waking them up in the middle of the night. "It's just this constant humming," neighbor Beverley Dunne said. The noise from the direction of the Rousselot plant goes off...
nbcboston.com
Crossing Guard Hit by Car Near New Hampshire High School
A crossing guard was hit by a car near Alrirne High School in Hudson, New Hampshire on Tuesday. Police said the crossing guard, a 65-year-old man, was knocked to the ground when he was hit by the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu on Route 102. His injuries did not appear serious, but he was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
nbcboston.com
Scenes From Salem: Witches, Monsters, Ghouls and More Hit the Streets for Halloween
The Halloween festivities were in full swing in Salem, Massachusetts on Monday. The city has seen record crowds this October after two years of pandemic slump. Most downtown roads are expected to be closed by 3 p.m. Monday as the city gears up for the main event.
nbcboston.com
At Vigil, Harmony Montgomery's Mom Says Next Step Is Finding Her Daughter's Body
Less than a week after Harmony Montgomery's father was charged with murder in the presumed death of his daughter, the little girl's mother says she won't be satisfied until her daughter's body is found. Crystal Sorey was among more than a dozen people who attended a vigil Saturday at Stark...
nbcboston.com
Worcester Officials Urge Residents to Wear Masks Amid Rising ‘Tripledemic' Threat
With the start of flu season underway, along with a rise in RSV and the potential for a winter COVID-19 spike, officials in Worcester are urging residents to wear masks and get vaccinated to avoid surges and prevent further strain on area hospitals. "As flu season begins, Worcester is also...
nbcboston.com
Tractor Trailer Rolls Over on I-395 in Oxford
A tractor trailer rolled over early Monday morning on Interstate 395 North in Oxford, Massachusetts. The crash is being handled by Massachusetts State Police, and fire officials also responded to the scene. Video of the scene showed the truck laying on its side in the road. The driver, who state...
nbcboston.com
Growing Chain of Cookie Shops to Open New Location in Boston's Back Bay
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A growing chain of cookie shops with roots in Philadelphia plans to open its fourth Boston-area location--and its third within the city itself. According to an article from Universal Hub, Insomnia Cookies is looking to open in the Back Bay, moving into...
nbcboston.com
Huge Crowds Visit Salem for Halloween, Downtown Road Closures Now in Effect
Spooky Season came to a head Monday in Salem, Massachusetts, after weeks of record-setting crowds enjoying the Halloween festivities in the Witch City. If you're planning on visiting for Halloween, city leaders are asking you not to drive in. Instead, revelers are urged to use public transportation like the train or ferry.
Comments / 0