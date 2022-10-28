Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
News On 6
Proposed Changes Could Help With EMSA Response Times
After 45 years changes could be coming to EMSA operations in Oklahoma City and it could mean quicker response times. EMSA spokesperson Adam Paluka the big change will allow them to work with multiple contractors. Under the current EMSA agreement, it must contract out services. Paluka says adding multiple contractors...
OKC VeloCity
Wheeler Bio announces initial closing of Series A round supporting expansion In Oklahoma
Wheeler Bio, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in small-batch clinical production of biologics, announced the first closing of its Series A financing round. The round was co-led by Charles River Laboratories and Echo Investment Capital with participation from ATUM, Floating Point Advisors, Plains Venture Partners (a subsidiary...
kosu.org
In race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma's growing Latino population
In an election year where Republicans nationally hope to make big waves among Latino voters and Democrats are trying to hold on to what has historically been a safe vote, both Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are working hard to appeal to the community. Stitt is running what...
KOCO
Protestors in Oklahoma demand change in Iran
OKLAHOMA CITY — Protestors in Oklahoma are demanding change in Iran. On Saturday, the Myriad Gardens hosted a rally in support of “woman, life and freedom.” Many of the protestors held up signs of the people killed in Iran, including Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old who died back in September in the custody of Iran’s morality police.
okctalk.com
The Standard opens in downtown Norman
Opening today, The Standard is a huge indoor/outdoor beer garden in downtown Norman. Operated by Community Through Beer which has brought us The Patriarch, 1884, Social Capital and The Joinery, in addition to dozens of local beers on tap they also serve buttermilk fried chicken, burgers, sides, salads and ice cream.
yukonprogressnews.com
Where do you really live?
One of the highlights from one of my favorite movies years ago offered the opinion that America is advanced citizenship, you gotta want it bad. Sometimes, it feels that Yukon fits in that boat. Newcomers have arrived by the thousands in Canadian County, many of whom believe they live in...
news9.com
Protestors Gather At Myriad Gardens To Show Support Of People Of Iran
Groups all across the country gathered Saturday to show their support of the people of Iran. About 100 people gathered at the Myriad Botanical Gardens in Oklahoma City to show support. The protest was in support of protesters in Iran that are calling for a regime change in the country.
News On 6
Gov. Stitt Holding Rally With Ted Cruz In OKC
Gov. Kevin Stitt is holding a rally with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Tuesday. It's free and open to the public at the Crossroads Church near Southeast 89th Street and South Shields Boulevard. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by clicking here.
news9.com
MetroShoe Warehouse Gives OKCPS Students Free Shoes
Fillmore Elementary's nearly 700 students received a new pair of fitted shoes Friday. 30 volunteers made every kid feel like they're at a store, from sizing the child's foot to letting them pick out their favorite colored shoe. On average, two-thirds of children wear shoes the wrong size. In a...
Neighbors claim $50k in road repairs fall flat
A metro neighborhood calls In Your Corner, claiming $50,000 in road repairs have fallen flat in a matter of months.
Attorneys Accuse OTA Of Altering ACCESS Oklahoma Documents
Attorneys in Cleveland County who have accused the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority of “acting in bad faith” will be allowed to depose two agency staffers, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Timothy Olsen granted the group’s request to depose Jenny Johnson and Todd Gore, two OTA staffers who posted two...
OKCPS elementary students get free shoes thanks to Metro Shoe Warehouse
Hundreds of Oklahoma City Public Schools elementary students are walking into the weekend with a new pair of shoes.
KOCO
Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
Biking, walking advocates say city doing little to address safety
Advocates within the walking and biking communities say that OKC government efforts to increase road safety are coming up consistently short. The post Biking, walking advocates say city doing little to address safety appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
One injured in overnight stabbing in Oklahoma City
One person was rushed to a local hospital following an overnight stabbing in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Students from OKC, Tulsa learn about Oklahoma's sacred soil thanks to field trip program
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new partnership kicked off Friday between two of Oklahoma's most significant historical sites to give high school students an opportunity to visit both memorials in one day. Greenwood Rising and the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum teamed up to host field trips for ninth...
News On 6
Fire Crews Respond To NW OKC Fire
The Oklahoma City Fire Department is responding to a fire near Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Grand Boulevard. Officials said this fire started around 7:00 a.m. on Monday, and it appeared to be a trailer on fire behind a home. The department said there were three people and four animals...
chickashatoday.com
Another Massive Hand Sanitizer Fire
There was another huge hand sanitizer fire at a storage site between Chickasha and Ninnekah this past week. It was the third such fire that has taken place over the last three months. Last Thursday, it was at H and B Machine and Manufacturing which is just south of the U.S. Highway 81 and State Highway 19 junction. That’s just a half-mile from where the first hand sanitizer fire destroyed the former Chickasha Manufacturing Company.
Oklahoma City Police Department reminding families of Halloween Safety Tips
With thousands of kids out on the streets for Halloween Monday, the Oklahoma City Police Department wants to make sure you and your children are safe while trick-or-treating.
