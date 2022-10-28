ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

Proposed Changes Could Help With EMSA Response Times

After 45 years changes could be coming to EMSA operations in Oklahoma City and it could mean quicker response times. EMSA spokesperson Adam Paluka the big change will allow them to work with multiple contractors. Under the current EMSA agreement, it must contract out services. Paluka says adding multiple contractors...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Wheeler Bio announces initial closing of Series A round supporting expansion In Oklahoma

Wheeler Bio, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in small-batch clinical production of biologics, announced the first closing of its Series A financing round. The round was co-led by Charles River Laboratories and Echo Investment Capital with participation from ATUM, Floating Point Advisors, Plains Venture Partners (a subsidiary...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Protestors in Oklahoma demand change in Iran

OKLAHOMA CITY — Protestors in Oklahoma are demanding change in Iran. On Saturday, the Myriad Gardens hosted a rally in support of “woman, life and freedom.” Many of the protestors held up signs of the people killed in Iran, including Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old who died back in September in the custody of Iran’s morality police.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okctalk.com

The Standard opens in downtown Norman

Opening today, The Standard is a huge indoor/outdoor beer garden in downtown Norman. Operated by Community Through Beer which has brought us The Patriarch, 1884, Social Capital and The Joinery, in addition to dozens of local beers on tap they also serve buttermilk fried chicken, burgers, sides, salads and ice cream.
NORMAN, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Where do you really live?

One of the highlights from one of my favorite movies years ago offered the opinion that America is advanced citizenship, you gotta want it bad. Sometimes, it feels that Yukon fits in that boat. Newcomers have arrived by the thousands in Canadian County, many of whom believe they live in...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Gov. Stitt Holding Rally With Ted Cruz In OKC

Gov. Kevin Stitt is holding a rally with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Tuesday. It's free and open to the public at the Crossroads Church near Southeast 89th Street and South Shields Boulevard. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by clicking here.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

MetroShoe Warehouse Gives OKCPS Students Free Shoes

Fillmore Elementary's nearly 700 students received a new pair of fitted shoes Friday. 30 volunteers made every kid feel like they're at a store, from sizing the child's foot to letting them pick out their favorite colored shoe. On average, two-thirds of children wear shoes the wrong size. In a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Fire Crews Respond To NW OKC Fire

The Oklahoma City Fire Department is responding to a fire near Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Grand Boulevard. Officials said this fire started around 7:00 a.m. on Monday, and it appeared to be a trailer on fire behind a home. The department said there were three people and four animals...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
chickashatoday.com

Another Massive Hand Sanitizer Fire

 There was another huge hand sanitizer fire at a storage site between Chickasha and Ninnekah this past week. It was the third such fire that has taken place over the last three months. Last Thursday, it was at H and B Machine and Manufacturing which is just south of the U.S. Highway 81 and State Highway 19 junction. That’s just a half-mile from where the first hand sanitizer fire destroyed the former Chickasha Manufacturing Company.
CHICKASHA, OK

