Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes eliminated from Big Ten Tournament, fall 4-0 to Nebraska in quarterfinalThe LanternLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ernest Hausmann elevated to starting LBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Gretna star racking up P5 offers
Nebraska football recruiting efforts are starting to focus in on Gretna star Mason Goldman as other teams around the country have noticed him as well. While the Huskers didn’t give him an official offer until earlier this month, it still appears as though they have the inside track for the interior offensive lineman.
Daily Nebraskan
Volleyball player Bekka Allick wins fourth DN Freshman Athlete of the Week
The lead up to Halloween was eerily tame for Husker athletics. Only seven total events were held for Nebraska across the week, excluding two exhibition matches for men’s and women’s basketball. This week’s winner competed in two of these events and topped the performance that awarded her last...
Nebrasketball Drops Charity Exhibition at Colorado
The regular season begins next Monday when the Husker men host Maine
Nebraska Basketball: Familiar foibles strike Huskers against Colorado
The Nebraska basketball team lost to Colorado in their final tuneup before next week’s season opener, and the reason for the loss felt very familiar. In fact, Sunday’s contest was one of those “good thing this was an exhibition” type games, considering how the Cornhuskers started things out.
Mickey Joseph Announces Unfortunate Decision On Casey Thompson
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will not return for the second half of today's matchup against Illinois. The starting signal caller suffered an injury during the first half and was forced into the locker room. Head coach Mickey Joseph announced Chubba Purdy as the Cornhuskers second-half starter. Backup Logan Smothers initially...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph addresses injury to Casey Thompson, provides early status for QB coming out of Week 9
Mickey Joseph provided an update on Casey Thompson after the game on Saturday. Nebraska lost QB Casey Thompson to injury in the first half before falling to No. 17 Illinois 26-9. Thompson was met with a solid Illini pass rush as he was dropping back to pass in the 2nd...
Kearney Hub
'Pretty speechless': Nebraska thrashes No. 25 Ohio State in Big Ten quarterfinal
It's been a season of ups and downs for Nebraska soccer. The past two weeks sum it up — an upset win vs. Penn State on Oct. 20 sandwiched between lopsided losses to Wisconsin and Iowa. The ultimate high came Sunday when Nebraska dominated No. 25 Ohio State 4-0...
Corn Nation
Illinois Did What Was Expected And Still There is an Overreaction
I’m glad that Trev Alberts is a sober evaluator. Or at least we all hope he should be at this point in the season. I’ve saw some who have now decided that Mickey should no longer be considered as the next head coach. My question then is the following.
Kearney Hub
Tom's Takes: Quarterback carousel starts at Nebraska, but does it even matter?
1. Logan Smothers or Chubba Purdy? Running quarterback or pass? It makes for a good debate. But also, it doesn't matter who you play if you can't block or protect. That's the predicament Mickey Joseph finds himself in with Minnesota and Michigan on deck, with Wisconsin and Iowa defenses in the hole. NU's best chance in any game is if Casey Thompson plays. But even then, Thompson left with an elbow injury late in the second quarter after being hit while throwing a pass. Meanwhile, Anthony Grant ran 12 times for 61 yards against the nation's No. 1 defense. I'm not telling you anything you haven't heard here before: It's time to get that offensive line fixed.
Women's Basketball: Nebraska Hosts Washburn for Exhibition Today
The Huskers close out preseason activity with the D2 Ichabods
klkntv.com
Illinois defeats Nebraska after Husker offense sputters in second half
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — No. 17 Illinois took control of the game Saturday after a key interception to defeat Nebraska 26-9. The Huskers seemed to be holding their own through much of the first half, gaining 221 yards against the Big Ten’s top-ranked defense. But things turned in...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Takes Care of Business Against Maryland
Nebraska’s servers made Maryland passers uncomfortable which forced their passes well off the net. Once Maryland’s setter, Sydney Dowler, was off the net, their offense became predictable. She set to the outside 60% of the time. This predictable offense allowed the Husker block to set up camp. Nebraska...
kmaland.com
KMAland Nebraska Football (10/28): Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock, Weeping Water on to quarters
(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water all moved on in Nebraska state playoff action on Friday. Jaxson Hamm had 17 tackles for Ashland-Greenwood in the win. The Bluejays also got 108 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Nathan Upton and 63 yards and two scores from Drake Zimmerman. Dane Jacobsen threw for 167 yards and a touchdown, and Thomas Spears snagged seven receptions for 102 yards and a score.
1011now.com
High School Volleyball Highlights and Scores (Sat., Oct. 29)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school volleyball district final scores from across Nebraska. Elkhorn North def. South Sioux City, 25-13, 25-10, 25-11 Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Crete, 25-20, 25-14, 25-22 B-3 District. Norris def. Hastings, 25-16, 25-9, 25-17 B-4 District. Bennington def. Omaha Mercy, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12 B-5 District. Sidney...
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple local teams qualify for state volleyball tournament
After a full day of volleyball district finals across Nebraska, we now know which teams will have a shot for a state championship. In Class D1, BDS and Meridian have earned a spot in Lincoln. BDS defeated Johnson-Brock in a sweep Saturday in Shickley in the D1-4 district championship. The...
KETV.com
2022 class inducted into Nebraska Music Hall of Fame
The Nebraska Music Hall of Fame inducted its 2022 class Sunday night at Ralston’s ‘Stocks n Bonds’. The class includes ten people who were inducted as musicians, entertainers, or musical venue. Here is the list of honorees:. Bill Chrastil. Bozak and Morrissey Band. Bumpy Action. Gulizia Brothers.
WOWT
High school football playoffs first round: Gretna survives upset, beats Lincoln Southeast to advance to the second round
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - High school football playoffs are here. The mission for teams across Nebraska and Iowa is survive and advance. Here are some of the highlights from the first round of playoffs. Papio South vs. Bellevue West. Omaha North vs. Grand Island. Papio vs. Westside. Millard West vs....
gifamilyradio.com
NSAA State Volleyball Bracket Released
The NSAA State High School Volleyball Tournament bracket has now been released. The NSAA State Tournament will run Wednesday-Saturday in Lincoln.
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
Kearney Hub
Aidan Weidner, Aspen Luebbe voted UNK homecoming king and queen
KEARNEY — Aidan Weidner of Humphrey and Aspen Luebbe of Columbus are the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s homecoming king and queen. They were crowned Thursday evening during a ceremony at the Health and Sports Center on campus. UNK’s homecoming royalty are selected by two rounds of student voting.
