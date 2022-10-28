ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

FanSided

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Gretna star racking up P5 offers

Nebraska football recruiting efforts are starting to focus in on Gretna star Mason Goldman as other teams around the country have noticed him as well. While the Huskers didn’t give him an official offer until earlier this month, it still appears as though they have the inside track for the interior offensive lineman.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Volleyball player Bekka Allick wins fourth DN Freshman Athlete of the Week

The lead up to Halloween was eerily tame for Husker athletics. Only seven total events were held for Nebraska across the week, excluding two exhibition matches for men’s and women’s basketball. This week’s winner competed in two of these events and topped the performance that awarded her last...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Mickey Joseph Announces Unfortunate Decision On Casey Thompson

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will not return for the second half of today's matchup against Illinois. The starting signal caller suffered an injury during the first half and was forced into the locker room. Head coach Mickey Joseph announced Chubba Purdy as the Cornhuskers second-half starter. Backup Logan Smothers initially...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Tom's Takes: Quarterback carousel starts at Nebraska, but does it even matter?

1. Logan Smothers or Chubba Purdy? Running quarterback or pass? It makes for a good debate. But also, it doesn't matter who you play if you can't block or protect. That's the predicament Mickey Joseph finds himself in with Minnesota and Michigan on deck, with Wisconsin and Iowa defenses in the hole. NU's best chance in any game is if Casey Thompson plays. But even then, Thompson left with an elbow injury late in the second quarter after being hit while throwing a pass. Meanwhile, Anthony Grant ran 12 times for 61 yards against the nation's No. 1 defense. I'm not telling you anything you haven't heard here before: It's time to get that offensive line fixed.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Takes Care of Business Against Maryland

Nebraska’s servers made Maryland passers uncomfortable which forced their passes well off the net. Once Maryland’s setter, Sydney Dowler, was off the net, their offense became predictable. She set to the outside 60% of the time. This predictable offense allowed the Husker block to set up camp. Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

KMAland Nebraska Football (10/28): Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock, Weeping Water on to quarters

(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water all moved on in Nebraska state playoff action on Friday. Jaxson Hamm had 17 tackles for Ashland-Greenwood in the win. The Bluejays also got 108 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Nathan Upton and 63 yards and two scores from Drake Zimmerman. Dane Jacobsen threw for 167 yards and a touchdown, and Thomas Spears snagged seven receptions for 102 yards and a score.
WEEPING WATER, NE
1011now.com

High School Volleyball Highlights and Scores (Sat., Oct. 29)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school volleyball district final scores from across Nebraska. Elkhorn North def. South Sioux City, 25-13, 25-10, 25-11 Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Crete, 25-20, 25-14, 25-22 B-3 District. Norris def. Hastings, 25-16, 25-9, 25-17 B-4 District. Bennington def. Omaha Mercy, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12 B-5 District. Sidney...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple local teams qualify for state volleyball tournament

After a full day of volleyball district finals across Nebraska, we now know which teams will have a shot for a state championship. In Class D1, BDS and Meridian have earned a spot in Lincoln. BDS defeated Johnson-Brock in a sweep Saturday in Shickley in the D1-4 district championship. The...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

2022 class inducted into Nebraska Music Hall of Fame

The Nebraska Music Hall of Fame inducted its 2022 class Sunday night at Ralston’s ‘Stocks n Bonds’. The class includes ten people who were inducted as musicians, entertainers, or musical venue. Here is the list of honorees:. Bill Chrastil. Bozak and Morrissey Band. Bumpy Action. Gulizia Brothers.
RALSTON, NE
thereader.com

Nebraska’s Dirty Water

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Aidan Weidner, Aspen Luebbe voted UNK homecoming king and queen

KEARNEY — Aidan Weidner of Humphrey and Aspen Luebbe of Columbus are the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s homecoming king and queen. They were crowned Thursday evening during a ceremony at the Health and Sports Center on campus. UNK’s homecoming royalty are selected by two rounds of student voting.
KEARNEY, NE
