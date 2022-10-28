ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food recall news: Daiso Issues Allergy Alert on Tiramisu Twist Cookies Almonds and Hazelnuts Not Identified as Ingredients on Packaging

Photos of the recalled Products

Company Announcement

Daiso California LLC of La Mirada, CA is recalling its Tiramisu Twist Cookies (sku 4562138450820) because the product contains almonds and hazelnuts, ingredients that are not identified on the packaging. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds and hazelnuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Tiramisu Twist Cookies were sold in Daiso stores in California, Washington, Nevada, Texas, New York, and New Jersey.

Tiramisu Twist Cookies are packaged in a gold bag with a large image of two cookies on the package (see image below).  The product is sold in 3.4oz(96g) packages.

There has been one reported case of allergic reaction to this product.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the Tiramisu Twist Cookie packaging did not adequately disclose the presence of the nuts.  Sale of the product has been suspended, and Daiso California has pulled the product from store shelves.

Customers who have purchased Tiramisu Twist Cookies may return them to any Daiso store for a full refund. Customers with questions may contact Daiso at support@daiso-usa.com or call toll free 833-888-1610.

