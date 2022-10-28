ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Jaguars vs. Broncos: Two teams hoping to snap a losing streak in London

By Garry Smits, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cD7wd_0iqLWqbA00

When: Sunday, 9:30 a.m.

Where: Wembley Stadium, London.

TV: WJXT, ESPN+.

Radio: 1010-AM, 92.5-FM; Spanish, 930 AM/97.3 FM via Accion; Sirius XM Channel 227.

Live stream: NFL+ Premium (click here for 7-day trial).

Records: Jaguars 2-5, Broncos 2-5.

Odds: Jaguars -2.5; over-under 38.5.

Injuries: Jaguars — questionable, WR Jamal Agnew (knee); out, DE Adam Gotsis, S Tyree Gillespie, CB Tevaughn Campbell (all non-injury related, did not travel). Broncos — out, CB Essang Bassey (hamstring), LB Baron Browning (hip), WR Tyrie Cleveland (groin), OT Cameron Fleming (quad).

Last week: Jaguars lost to the New York Giants 23-17; the Broncos lost to the New York Jets 16-9.

Series history: The Jaguars lead 6-5.

Last meeting: The Jaguars lost 23-13 last year at home.

About the Jaguars

• The Jaguars are on a four-game losing streak but have lost those games by an average margin of seven points and had the ball with a chance to win or tie in three of the games.

• There are changes on both sides of the ball. With the trade of James Robinson to the New York Jets, Travis Etienne is now the feature back, with JaMycal Hasty spelling him and rookie Snoop Connor likely activated for the first time this season. On defense, Shaquille Griffin will miss his second game in a row but is out for at least four more after going on injured reserve. Tre Herndon and Darious Williams will split time opposite Tyson Campbell.

• The Jaguars are 4-4 since playing one game per season in London (except for 2020) and beat Miami 23-20 in Tottenham last season. The Jags last won at Wembley Stadium in 2017, a 44-7 rout of Baltimore. Coach Doug Pederson was with the Eagles when they beat the Jags 24-18 at Wembley in 2018.

About the Broncos

• The burning issue is if quarterback Russell Wilson will play and how effective he will be. Even when healthy he hasn't been the same as his best years with Seattle and is 27th in the NFL with an 83.4 passer rating and 31st with a .586 completion percentage, among quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts.

• While going to London is old hat for the Jaguars, it's a new experience for most of the Broncos players. Denver has played in the NFL International Series in London only once, a 24-16 loss to San Francisco in 2010.

• The Broncos defense has had to carry the load for the team while the offense has struggled. Denver is last in the NFL in scoring with 14.3 points per game but is fourth in scoring defense, allowing only 16.4 per game. The Broncos are fourth in the NFL with 22 sacks, are fourth against the pass (173.14 per game) and have allowed the fewest passing touchdowns in the league with three.

Key matchup

Jaguars OTs Cam Robinson and Jawaan Taylor vs. Denver DE Bradley Chubb

When the Jaguars played at Denver in 2019 (winning 26-24), Chubb had seven tackles, one sack and three quarterback hits on Gardner Minshew. He also forced a fumble. But he was quiet against the Jags last season with only one tackle and no quarterback hits.

Chubb has 5.5 sacks this season to lead the Broncos, but has been blanked in the last two games.

Contact Garry Smits at gsmits@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @GSmitter

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Florida Times-Union

Game recap: Jacksonville Jaguars fade, lose to Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium, London

London week arrived for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who traveled across the Atlantic Ocean for a Sunday morning clash against the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium. Kickoff was at 9:30 a.m. Eastern, and the game was streamed exclusively through ESPN+.  Both teams entered in the midst of slumps, losing four consecutive games. The Broncos have the worst statistical offense in the NFL, averaging barely 14 points per game. The Jaguars have remained close week after week, but continue...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Latavius Murray helps Broncos jolt Jaguars in London

Latavius Murray rushed for a 2-yard touchdown with 1:43 remaining in the fourth quarter to lift the Denver Broncos to a 21-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in London. Russell Wilson returned from a nagging hamstring injury that kept him out of Denver's 16-9 loss to the New...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Lawrence's miscues costly in Jags' loss to Broncos in UK

LONDON (AP) — Trevor Lawrence's goal-line interception ended a promising drive. His next pick ended the game. Lawrence has made strides in his second year, but the rookie mistakes linger. The Jacksonville quarterback's miscues were costly in the Jaguars' 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium on...
DENVER, CO
The Florida Times-Union

Trevor Tracker 2022: How do Trevor Lawrence's first eight starts compare to 2021? Here's how

Another week, another close loss for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence threw a costly interception late, his second of the game, as the Denver Broncos held on 21-17. Lawrence showed brilliance in the first quarter with a precision touchdown pass to tight end Evan Engram, but he leveled off in the second quarter when he threw a bad interception to Justin Simmons in the end zone.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
884K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy